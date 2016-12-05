Rumour Mill: Arsenal, Spurs rival Liverpool for Dortmund ace

Liverpool have been boosted in their hunt for a £25m-rated Dutch forward, Ashley Young is wanted by four Premier League sides and Man Utd have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Victor Lindelof, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal have opened talks to sign £20m-rated AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca in January

Reported Arsenal target Julian Draxler has driven the wedge further between himself and current club Wolfsburg after once again stating his desire to leave the club

Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez want deals worth £290,000-a-week – the same as Man Utd’s top earner Paul Pogba (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal and Tottenham will join Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s promising winger Christian Pulisic (CalcioMercato)

Paris Saint-Germain are NOT planning a January swoop for West Ham star Dimitri Payet, though Man Utd and Arsenal do remain keen (Le Parisien)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he doesn’t know if he will still be at Borussia Dortmund next season. The Gabon striker has been linked with Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea and Arsenal could be gazumped in their bid to sign Atalanta midfield sensation, Frank Kessie after Juventus made a concrete £21m bid for his services (Goal)

Burnley

Everton have joined Chelsea in the £25m race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has watched Mario Pasalic in action for AC Milan against Crotone on Sunday (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has urged the Blues not to sell Cesc Fabregas in January

Everton have joined Chelsea in the £25m race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City could be gazumped in their bid to sign Atalanta midfield sensation, Frank Kessie after Juventus made a concrete £21m bid for his services (Goal)

Crystal Palace

West Ham and Crystal Palace will attempt to sign 22-year-old Newcastle and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January (Daily Express)

Everton

Everton will continue to target Italy and Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini, 25, amid fears striker Romelu Lukaku may leave (Daily Mirror)

Everton have joined Chelsea in the £25m race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is wanted by four Premier League clubs in January – Everton, Swansea, Watford and West Brom (ESPN)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman could offload midfield pair Aaron Lennon, 29, and Gerard Deulofeu, 22, – if he can replace them (The Sun)

Hull City

Hull are hoping to sign Middlesbrough’s Jordan Rhodes in January – but must battle five Championship suitors for the player (Clubcall)

Liverpool

Spartak Moscow are reported to be willing to sell Liverpool target Quincy Promes for £25m in January after already signing his replacement (Match TV)

Adam Lallana has distanced himself from reports linking with a move to PSG

Bayern Munich are the latest club to be linked with a move for Liverpool and Juventus target Mahmoud Dahoud (talkSPORT)

Galatasaray are interested in Liverpool’s out of favour defender Mamadou Sakho, who is also being linked with AC Milan, Inter Milan and West Brom (Fanatik)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will join Liverpool in January in a double deal worth over £50m (Daily Express)

Inter are will allow Liverpool and Marseille target Geoffrey Kondogbia to leave on loan in January, with a view to a €23m deal in the summer (CalcioMercato)

Mario Balotelli’s contract at Liverpool contained a £1m bonus clause for ‘good behaviour’

West Ham remain hopeful of a deal for Daniel Sturridge in January, despite Jurgen Klopp’s insistence the player will not be sold (Daily Star)

Arsenal and Tottenham will join Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s promising winger Christian Pulisic (CalcioMercato)

Southampton are close to tying young defender Sam McQueen down to a new deal in a bid to ward off interest from Liverpool (HITC)

Man Utd and Liverpool target Andrea Belotti has signed a new contract with Torino with a €100m release clause only valid for foreign clubs (CalcioMercato)

PAPER TALK ITALIA: All the best transfer lines from the Italian press

Manchester City

Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal could be gazumped in their bid to sign Atalanta midfield sensation, Frank Kessie after Juventus made a concrete £21m bid for his services (Goal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he doesn’t know if he will still be at Borussia Dortmund next season. The Gabon striker has been linked with Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United

Manchester United’s bid to sign Victor Lindelof has reportedly stalled – after Benfica raised their asking price to €60million (Daily Record)

Man Utd will sign Jose Fonte from Southampton in January if a deal for Lindelof can’t be agreed (Daily Record)

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is wanted by four Premier League clubs in January – Everton, Swansea, Watford and West Brom (ESPN)

Man Utd and Liverpool target Andrea Belotti has signed a new contract with Torino with a €100m release clause only valid for foreign clubs (CalcioMercato)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted he doesn’t know if he will still be at Borussia Dortmund next season. The Gabon striker has been linked with Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Real Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Paris Saint-Germain are NOT planning a January swoop for West Ham star Dimitri Payet, though Man Utd and Arsenal do remain keen (Le Parisien)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is targeting moves for Manchester United and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Southampton’s England forward Jay Rodriguez – both 27 – in January (Daily Telegraph)

Middlesbrough

Derby, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City and Brighton are all vying to sign Jordan Rhodes in January after Aitor Karanka admitted he is ready to sell him (Derby Telegraph)

Hull are also reported to be keen on a January deal for Rhodes (Clubcall)

Southampton

Southampton are close to tying young defender Sam McQueen down to a new deal in a bid to ward off interest from Liverpool (HITC)

Schalke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a target for Southampton and Stoke in January (Daily Mirror)

Man Utd will sign Jose Fonte from Southampton in January if a deal for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof can’t be agreed (Daily Record)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele will join Liverpool in January in a double deal worth over £50m (Daily Express)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is targeting moves for Manchester United and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Southampton’s England forward Jay Rodriguez – both 27 – in January (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke

Schalke striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is a target for Southampton and Stoke in January (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland

Tottenham will target Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford if they lose Hugo Lloris to Real Madrid or PSG next summer (Daily Express)

Swansea

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is wanted by four Premier League clubs in January – Everton, Swansea, Watford and West Brom (ESPN)

Tottenham

Real Madrid and PSG are monitoring Hugo Lloris’s situation closely and could swoop should he fail to agree a new deal at Tottenham

Tottenham will target Sunderland keeper Jordan Pickford if they lose Lloris next summer (Daily Express)

Spurs striker Harry Kane, 22, has said he would like to stay at the club for life after signing a new six-year contract (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and Tottenham will join Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s promising winger Christian Pulisic (CalcioMercato)

Watford

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is wanted by four Premier League clubs in January – Everton, Swansea, Watford and West Brom (ESPN)

West Brom

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is wanted by four Premier League clubs in January – Everton, Swansea, Watford and West Brom (ESPN)

Galatasaray are interested in Liverpool’s out of favour defender Mamadou Sakho, who is also being linked with AC Milan, Inter Milan and West Brom (Fanatik)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is targeting moves for Manchester United and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and Southampton’s England forward Jay Rodriguez – both 27 – in January (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham

Paris Saint-Germain are NOT planning a January swoop for West Ham star Dimitri Payet, though Man Utd and Arsenal do remain keen (Le Parisien)

West Ham and Crystal Palace will attempt to sign 22-year-old Newcastle and Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in January (Daily Express)