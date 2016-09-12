Rumour Mill: Arsenal bid ‘hijacked’; ‘secret’ Eriksen plot

Miguel Almiron: Arsenal have company for striker

Arsenal have attracted rival offers for a Paraguayan centre forward while a European giant tried to steal Christian Eriksen away from Spurs, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

 

Arsenal

– Inter Milan are ready to hijack Arsenal’s hopes of signing Miguel Almiron and will make a firm £11million bid for the Paraguayan forward in the January transfer window (talkSPORT)

– Mauro Icardi is ready to snub interest from Arsenal and Napoli by signing a new contract with Inter Milan (MediaSet Premium)

Ricardo Rodriguez claims he was approached by both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, but “God told him it wasn’t the right time to leave Wolfsburg” (Bild)

– Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will offer Jack Wilshere a new deal in December, despite the midfielder spending the season on loan at Bournemouth (The Sun)

Bournemouth

Burnley

– Jeff Hendrick is determined to prove he is worth every penny of his £10million transfer fee (Lancashire Telegraph)

Chelsea

Branislav Ivanovic: Chelsea defender linked with Manchester City

– Chelsea target Marcelo Brozovic is close to a contract renewal at Inter Milan (Corriere dello Sport)

– Branislav Ivanovic is a target for MLS clubs LA Galaxy and New York City with the Serbian strongly considering a free-transfer move to America next summer (Daily Star)

– Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says the club are open to the possibility of signing Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman on a permanent basis (Bilde)

Crystal Palace

– Alan Pardew says he now rates Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – a summer target for Tottenham -in the £50million bracket

Everton

Liverpool

– Liverpool are the new favourites to land Everton target Axel Witsel on a free transfer next summer after Zenit confirmed they won’t be extending his contract. The Reds could agree a pre-contract with the player in January after Juventus said they are no longer keen on a deal (Itasportpress)

– Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Leroy Fer at Swansea and could make a bid for the player in January after being alerted by his brilliant form at Swansea (Calcio Mercato)

– Juventus are emerging as the new favourites to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud after reportedly agreeing a £8.5m deal to sign him from Borussia Monchengladbach next summer (Calcio Mercato)

– Liverpool, Spurs, Torino and Benfica are battling to sign River Plate striker Lucas Alario, who has a release clause of £15.2million (Marca)

– Piotr Zielinski has confirmed he met with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before joining Napoli in the summer (IBTimes)

Mario Balotelli says signing for Liverpool was the “worst mistake of my life” (Canal +)

Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger: Surplus to requirements at United

– Bastian Schweinsteiger snubbed a free transfer to Marseille this summer after telling the French giants he intends to see out the final year of his contract at Manchester United (Telefoot)

– West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford is close to signing a new deal at the club after rejecting overtures from Manchester United (The Sun)

Sunderland

– Atalanta star Franck Kessie agreed a move to Sunderland this summer, with the move breaking down over work permit issues (Calcio Mercato)

– Sunderland have expressed an interest in signing young Swedish striker Jesper Karlsson, who could leave Falkenbergs FF for around £700,000 (Fotball Direkt)

Swansea

Leroy Fer: Seals all three points for Swans

Tottenham

PSG failed in a ‘secret plot’ to sign Christian Eriksen this summer (Foot-Sur 7)

– Erik Lamela wants a double his money payrise to £120,000 a week to stay at Tottenham and snub a return to Serie A (Daily Mirror)

West Brom

– Schalke striker Franco Di Santo claims he rejected the chance to join West Brom in the summer (Kicker)

West Ham

– West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford is close to signing a new deal at the club after rejecting overtures from Manchester United (The Sun)

