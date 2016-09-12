Rumour Mill: Arsenal bid ‘hijacked’; ‘secret’ Eriksen plot

Arsenal have attracted rival offers for a Paraguayan centre forward while a European giant tried to steal Christian Eriksen away from Spurs, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

– Inter Milan are ready to hijack Arsenal’s hopes of signing Miguel Almiron and will make a firm £11million bid for the Paraguayan forward in the January transfer window (talkSPORT)

– Mauro Icardi is ready to snub interest from Arsenal and Napoli by signing a new contract with Inter Milan (MediaSet Premium)

– Ricardo Rodriguez claims he was approached by both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, but “God told him it wasn’t the right time to leave Wolfsburg” (Bild)

– Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will offer Jack Wilshere a new deal in December, despite the midfielder spending the season on loan at Bournemouth (The Sun)

Bournemouth

– Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will offer Jack Wilshere a new deal in December, despite the midfielder spending the season on loan at Bournemouth (The Sun)

Burnley

– Jeff Hendrick is determined to prove he is worth every penny of his £10million transfer fee (Lancashire Telegraph)

Chelsea

– Chelsea target Marcelo Brozovic is close to a contract renewal at Inter Milan (Corriere dello Sport)

– Ricardo Rodriguez claims he was approached by both Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, but “God told him it wasn’t the right time to leave Wolfsburg” (Bild)

– Branislav Ivanovic is a target for MLS clubs LA Galaxy and New York City with the Serbian strongly considering a free-transfer move to America next summer (Daily Star)

– Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel says the club are open to the possibility of signing Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman on a permanent basis (Bilde)

Crystal Palace

– Alan Pardew says he now rates Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – a summer target for Tottenham -in the £50million bracket

Everton

– Liverpool are the new favourites to land Everton target Axel Witsel on a free transfer next summer after Zenit confirmed they won’t be extending his contract (Itasportpress)

Liverpool

– Liverpool are the new favourites to land Everton target Axel Witsel on a free transfer next summer after Zenit confirmed they won’t be extending his contract. The Reds could agree a pre-contract with the player in January after Juventus said they are no longer keen on a deal (Itasportpress)

– Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Leroy Fer at Swansea and could make a bid for the player in January after being alerted by his brilliant form at Swansea (Calcio Mercato)

– Juventus are emerging as the new favourites to sign Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud after reportedly agreeing a £8.5m deal to sign him from Borussia Monchengladbach next summer (Calcio Mercato)

– Liverpool, Spurs, Torino and Benfica are battling to sign River Plate striker Lucas Alario, who has a release clause of £15.2million (Marca)

– Piotr Zielinski has confirmed he met with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp before joining Napoli in the summer (IBTimes)

– Mario Balotelli says signing for Liverpool was the “worst mistake of my life” (Canal +)

Manchester United

– Bastian Schweinsteiger snubbed a free transfer to Marseille this summer after telling the French giants he intends to see out the final year of his contract at Manchester United (Telefoot)

– West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford is close to signing a new deal at the club after rejecting overtures from Manchester United (The Sun)

Sunderland

– Atalanta star Franck Kessie agreed a move to Sunderland this summer, with the move breaking down over work permit issues (Calcio Mercato)

– Sunderland have expressed an interest in signing young Swedish striker Jesper Karlsson, who could leave Falkenbergs FF for around £700,000 (Fotball Direkt)

Swansea

– Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Leroy Fer at Swansea and could make a bid for the player in January after being alerted by his brilliant form at Swansea (Calcio Mercato)

Tottenham

– PSG failed in a ‘secret plot’ to sign Christian Eriksen this summer (Foot-Sur 7)

– Erik Lamela wants a double his money payrise to £120,000 a week to stay at Tottenham and snub a return to Serie A (Daily Mirror)

– Liverpool, Spurs, Torino and Benfica are battling to sign River Plate striker Lucas Alario, who has a release clause of £15.2million (Marca)

– Alan Pardew says he now rates Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha – a summer target for Tottenham -in the £50million bracket

West Brom

– Schalke striker Franco Di Santo claims he rejected the chance to join West Brom in the summer (Kicker)

West Ham

– West Ham United youngster Reece Oxford is close to signing a new deal at the club after rejecting overtures from Manchester United (The Sun)