Mauro Icardi: Not for sale according to De Boer

Arsenal are closing in on one of their main striking targets, while Swansea eye two fresh faces to cover for Ashley Williams’ imminent exit, according to Tuesday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Lyon have admitted they would sell Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette if they received “an offer they couldn’t refuse”

Arsenal are reported to have made a £13.5m offer for Torino’s Bruno Peres

Arsenal are in talks with Atletico Madrid to sign £84m-rated attacker Antoine Griezmann this summer (Emanuele Giulianelli)

Arsenal have made a shock offer to re-sign crock Thomas Vermaelen, according to reports in the Catalan press (Sport)

Arsenal will hold more talks on Tuesday with a representative of Mauro Icardi (The Sun)

Arsenal have rejected West Ham’s loan bid for Kieran Gibbs (The Sun)

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny will be arriving in Italy on Wednesday to complete another loan move to AS Roma (Arsenalshorts)

Burnley

Burnley could be facing a battle to keep star player Andre Gray, following reports a host of clubs are keen on the striker including Tottenham, Everton and Sunderland (Clubcall)

Crystal Palace

Newcastle United’s Moussa Sissoko could be subject to interest from Crystal Palace, with potential for a big-money move (le10sport)

Crystal Palace striker Fraizer Campbell is being linked with a move to Nottingham Forest (Nottingham Post)

Everton

Ashley Williams is set to end his eight-year association with Swansea and sign for Everton for £10million

Romelu Lukaku has told his Everton team-mates he wants to leave this summer, with Chelsea confident they can strike a deal for him at around £60m (Daily Mail)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has launched a £9m bid for defender Jose Fonte but may face stiff competition from Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United (The Sun)

Burnley could be facing a battle to keep star player Andre Gray, following reports a host of clubs are keen on the striker including Tottenham, Everton and Sunderland (Clubcall)

Everton are preparing an improved £18m bid for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone (The Sun)

Everton defender John Stones wants to join Manchester City, it is just up to the two clubs to agree a price now (Manchester Evening News)

Hull City

Hull City are linked with interest in West Brom winger Callum McManaman (Hitc)

Leicester

Manchester United look set to beat Leicester to the signing of Feynoord winger Liandro Martis (ibtimes)

Liverpool

Galatasaray have stepped up their interest in Lucas Leiva as Jurgen Klopp fights to keep hold of the Liverpool midfielder (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are lining up a move for AC Milan’s international defender Mattia de Sciglio – who will cost around £16m (Sky Sports)

Manchester City

Everton defender John Stones wants to join Manchester City, it is just up to the two clubs to agree a price now (Manchester Evening News)

City will look to finalise a move for Brazilian young talent Gabriel Jesus (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United

Bastian Schweinsteiger has cleared out his first team locker and moved to the reserve dressing room (Daily Mail / Daily Telegraph)

Lazio are being linked with Schweinsteiger, though the player’s €6million salary represents a big stumbling block (Corriere dello Sport)

Bayern Munich, however, could be ready to make a surprise swoop to re-sign the out of favour Manchester United midfielder (SportBild)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has launched a £9m bid for defender Jose Fonte but may face stiff competition from Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United (The Sun)

Manchester United look set to beat Leicester to the signing of Feynoord winger Liandro Martis

Middlesbrough

James Chester has been linked with a move to Premier League newcomers Middlesbrough (Readwestbrom)

Southampton

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has launched a £9m bid for defender Jose Fonte but may face stiff competition from Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United (The Sun)

Stoke

Stoke City are in a transfer tussle with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Granada with the quartet vying to sign Ecuador star Jose Angulo (Marca)

Stoke City are preparing to offer players and money in exchange for West Brom’s Saido Berahino (Croydon Advertiser)

Sunderland

Sunderland are ready to bid for Anderlecht giant Kara Mbodj, with new boss David Moyes already inquiring about the £8m-rated Senegal defender (The Sun)

Burnley could be facing a battle to keep star player Andre Gray, following reports a host of clubs are keen on the striker including Tottenham, Everton and Sunderland (Clubcall)

Everton are preparing an improved £18m bid for Sunderland defender Lamine Kone (The Sun)

Swansea

Ashley Williams is set to end his eight-year association with Swansea and sign for Everton for £10million

Swansea will step up their interest in Nacer Chadli and Leo Ulloa after Fernando Llorente turned down a move to the Liberty Stadium (Daily Star)

Tottenham

Tottenham have been told they must pay £17m to sign Rafa Silva from Porto (Daily Star)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Federico Fazio is reportedly closing in on a move to Roma (Caughtoffside)

Burnley could be facing a battle to keep star player Andre Gray, following reports a host of clubs are keen on the striker including Tottenham, Everton and Sunderland (Clubcall)

West Brom

Newcastle United have met the release clause in the contract of Aston Villa defender, and West Bromwich Albion target Ciaran Clark. (Daily Mail)

Premier League club West Brom have emerged as clear favourites to sign Leeds United youngster Charlie Taylor (the72)

Hull City are linked with interest in West Brom winger Callum McManaman (Hitc)

West Ham

Norwich City have rejected a £3m bid for Martin Olsson as West Ham seek cover for injured Aaron Cresswell (Daily Mail)

West Ham are considering a move for £7m Germany star Mario Gomez to solve their problems up front (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have rejected West Ham’s loan bid for Kieran Gibbs (The Sun)

West Ham expect a definitive answer off AC Milan’s Carlos Bacca by the end of the week (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham have shown an interest in signing Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen (Sport)