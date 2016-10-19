Rumour Mill: Arsenal given defender boost; Man City eye starlet

Arsenal have been encouraged in their pursuit of Kostas Manolas, while Manchester City are interested in a Mexico prodigy, according to Wednesday’s transfer rumours.

ARSENAL

Arsenal have seemingly been dealt a boost in their pursuit of Roma defender Kostas Manolas, as talks over a new contract have stalled (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly running the rule over Rennes forward Paul-Georges Ntep, who is also a target for Southampton (The Sun)

Juventus are reportedly ready to swoop for Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says France striker Olivier Giroud, 30, still has a future at the club even though he is yet to start a Premier League game this season (Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal must offer more than money to keep their stars at the Emirates. Meanwhile, the club are ready to sell Yaya Sanogo in January (The Sun)

CHELSEA

Chelsea are interested in signing Olympic Marseille central defender Boubacar Kamara (The Sun)

Real Madrid defender Pepe is ready to consider a move to Chelsea after his ugly contract stand-off at the club (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to go back in for AC Milan and Italy defender Alessio Romagnoli with a £49m January bid (The Sun)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are heading for a tug-of-war over Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe (The Sun)

EVERTON

Everton are reportedly tracking striker Marcus Ingvartsen, also known as the “Danish Inzaghi”, and sent scouts to watch him against Brondby on Sunday (Liverpool Echo)

HULL CITY

Steve Bruce is already being tipped for a January reunion with Moses Odubajo at Villa, who he signed for Sunderland and Hull (HITC)

LIVERPOOL

Jürgen Klopp would like to bring in Swiss international Fabian Schär (Daily Star)

Agustin Davila, a 17-year-old Uruguayan, is at Melwood for the next two weeks on trial basis and the Reds might sign him up (Daily Mail)

Another striker linked with a move to Liverpool is 17-year-old Joaquin Ardaiz (KopTimes)

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has urged his former club to move for Liverpool’s mercurial talent Philippe Coutinho

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City have reportedly opened talks with David Alaba’s representatives over a £40m transfer to the Etihad (MEN)

Manchester City is reportedly keeping close tabs on Mexico starlet Orbelín Pineda (TalkSport)

Manchester City have been slammed as “disgusting” by Tom Dele-Bashiru’s father, Bandele, due to the way they have dealt with negotiations over the youngster’s professional contract (ESPN)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied trying to sign Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, but says he would if the 29-year-old indicated he wanted to leave the Nou Camp

Guardiola did speak to Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 24, this summer as the German was his number one choice to replace Joe Hart, 29, at Manchester City (Daily Mail)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United remain on the trail of Sporting Lisbon’s 21-year-old winger Gelson Martins (Daily Mirror)

Boca Juniors starlet Rodrigo Bentancur is set to join Juventus despite Manchester United approach (TyC Sports)

Manchester United target Fran Villalba has announced he has agreed a new four-year contract with Valencia

Memphis Depay looks set to end his Manchester United nightmare by securing a move to AC Milan in January (Express)

FC Barcelona have shown an interest in taking 16-year-old United prospect Angel Gomes to the Camp Nou (Daily Mail)

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton FC are reportedly keeping an eye on Mainz midfielder Yunus Malli (TuttoMercatoWeb)

STOKE CITY

The Italian press are now suggesting that Roma will step up their attempts to strike a deal as they need a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will head off to the African Nations Cup in the new year

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland’s reported interest in FC Copenhagen’s Paraguayan striker Federico Santander – and the player’s stated valuation – have been ‘blown out of proportion’, according to his agent

Barcelona would demand around £13.5m for any deal involving Sunderland-linked defender Aleix Vidal (Mundo Deportivo)

Consortiums in China have reportedly been sounded out over a possible takeover of Sunderland (Sunderland Echo)

SWANSEA CITY

Swansea continue to be linked with a move for Greenock Morton forward Jai Quitongo ahead of the January transfer window (ClubCall)

TOTTENHAM

Jan Vertonghen has urged Tottenham Hotspur to secure a new deal for goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Mauricio Pochettino has reassured Eric Dier he remains a key part of his plans at Tottenham after the midfielder failed to win his place back following injury (London Evening Standard)

WATFORD

Mario Suarez is reportedly ‘very keen’ on making his loan switch from Watford to Valencia a permanent transfer, with terms agreed at a fee of £5m (AS)

WEST BROM

Tony Pulis has admitted that whilst there is money to spend for West Brom in January, it will have to be used wisely (Birmingham Mail)

New West Brom owner Guochuan Lai will not rush into a decision over the long-term future of manager Tony Pulis (Express and Star)

WEST HAM

West Ham are keeping tabs on Besiktas’ former Fulham midfielder Kerim Frei (Daily Mirror)