Rumour Mill: Prem trio want Villarreal star; Liverpool war chest

Arsenal and Spurs are set to do battle over a Serie A striker, while Pep Guardiola is tempted by a Southampton defender, according to Wednesday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Chelsea are closing on the signing of Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko, who turned down a move to Arsenal (France Football)

Arsenal are eyeing move for French international star Corentin Tolisso, who has been rated around £30m (L’Equipe)

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is a target for Juventus (Tuttosport)

Arsenal and Spurs will both hold talks with the representatives of Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have set their sights on Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (The Sun)

Arsenal fear they could lose Chris Willock this summer, with Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth registering interest (Daily Mail)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in 22-year-old Villarreal winger Samuel Castillejo. (Il Mattino)

Crystal Palace, Watford, Benfica, Roma and AC Milan are all keeping a close eye on Jack Wilshere (The Sun)

A bid of £50 million will reportedly be needed to prise Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal this summer, with rivals Chelsea said to be interested in landing the forward (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be monitoring Arsenal duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil (goal.com)

BOURNEMOUTH

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly interested in Aston Villa’s Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone (The Sun)

CHELSEA

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to exchange Diego Costa for Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Roma may be ready to sell Chelsea and Liverpool target Kostas Manolas, but will not sell to a Serie A rival (Calciomercato)

Virgil van Dijk would prefer a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea from Southampton in the summer transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are set to open talks over a new deal for Eden Hazard this summer amid interest from Real Madrid (Marca)

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Anderlecht for midfielder Youri Tielemans (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Ben Gibson has emerged as one of the top flight’s hottest properties with Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham all keen on the centre half (Daily Star)

A bid of £50 million will reportedly be needed to prise Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal this summer, with rivals Chelsea said to be interested in landing the forward (Daily Mirror)

CRYSTAL PALACE

On-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is being targeted for a permanent move by Crystal Palace in the summer, but they face competition from Southampton and Napoli (Croydon Advertiser)

EVERTON

Everton will give a week long trial to goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, son of Jurgen (Daily Mail)

Everton are eyeing a surprise £2m move for MLS striker Cyle Larin as they prepare for life after Romelu Lukaku (The Sun)

HULL CITY

Hull City have taken Cardiff City youngster Scott Coughlan on trial (Hull Daily Mail)

LEICESTER CITY

West Brom, Leicester and Middlesbrough are keen to bring in Montpellier striker Steve Mounie (talkSPORT)

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are keen to bring Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez to Anfield this summer and are willing to pay up to £43m for the Colombian forward (Don Balon)

Roma may be ready to sell Chelsea and Liverpool target Kostas Manolas, but will not sell to a Serie A rival (Calciomercato)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has emerged as a transfer target for Marseille (talkSPORT)

Jurgen Klopp will have the ‘largest transfer kitty in the club’s history’ to spend (The Times)

MANCHESTER CITY

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares is said to be interesting Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (ESPN FC)

Pep Guardiola has personally called one of Europe’s top rated young goalkeeper, Brazilian Ederson Moraes, in hopes of luring him to Manchester City (A Bola)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is believed to be monitoring Arsenal duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil (goal.com)

Manchester United prodigy Marcus Rashford is among a list of targets Real Madrid will pursue this summer (Diario Gol)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is lining up Tottenham’s Eric Dier as a replacement for Michael Carrick. Spurs reportedly value the England intentional at £40m. (The Sun)

Inter are open to sell Manchester United target Marcelo Brozovic at the end of the season (Tuttosport)

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly interested in Aston Villa’s Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone (The Sun)

MIDDLESBROUGH

SOUTHAMPTON

On-loan Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is being targeted for a permanent move by Crystal Palace in the summer, but they face competition from Southampton and Napoli (Croydon Advertiser)

Virgil van Dijk would prefer a move to Premier League leaders Chelsea from Southampton in the summer transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal fear they could lose Chris Willock this summer, with Everton, Southampton and Bournemouth registering interest (Daily Mail)

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares is said to be interesting Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (ESPN FC)

STOKE CITY

Udinese winger Jakub Jankto has admitted he would like to make the move abroad soon amid reports Stoke are keen on signing him (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Premier League side Stoke City have enquired about the availability of Besiktas’ star winger Ricardo Quaresma (Turkish-Football)

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland are interested in a summer move for Italian under-21 international Adam Masina (TuttoMercatoWeb)

SWANSEA CITY

Swansea reportedly have no plans to use Bafetimbi Gomis again and will actively look to sell the striker in the summer (WalesOnline)

Newcastle United will not attempt to land Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson in the summer (Newcastle Chronicle)

TOTTENHAM

Arsenal and Spurs will both hold talks with the representatives of Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick ahead of a potential summer move (Daily Mail)

Tottenham will look to offload Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko to finance a deal for Hoffenheim midfielder Nadiem Amiri. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is lining up Tottenham’s Eric Dier as a replacement for Michael Carrick. Spurs reportedly value the England intentional at £40m. (The Sun)

WATFORD

WEST BROM

West Brom are lining up a move to sign Schalke defender Dennis Aogo on a free transfer this summer (Daily Mail)

WEST HAM

West Ham United are reportedly in talks with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim regarding a potential deal for winger Steven Zuber (Estadio Deportivo)

Slaven Bilic has failed to convince the West Ham board he deserves a new contract at the end of the season (Daily Telegraph)