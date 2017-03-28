Rumour Mill: Arsenal want Sporting star; Toon chase Sigurdsson

Newcastle are ready to spend £30million on a Swansea playmaker, while Southampton are keen on a Liverpool defender and a USA starlet is close to joining Manchester United, according to Tuesday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Mesut Ozil this summer as Jose Mourinho looks to reunite with his former Real Madrid midfielder (Turkish Football)

Tiemoue Bakayoko will join Chelsea this summer despite meeting Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in person for talks last year (French Football)

Alexis Sanchez could ditch Arsenal this summer and join their Champions League tormentors Bayern Munich (Daily Star)

Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan from Arsenal to Bournemouth, may join AC Milan this summer following a recommendation from David Beckham (Daily Mail)

Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Patricio is a €13million summer target for Arsenal (RMC)

BOURNEMOUTH

Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan from Arsenal to Bournemouth, may join AC Milan this summer following a recommendation from David Beckham (Daily Mail)

CHELSEA

Chelsea are bracing themselves for a £100m bid from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard (Marca)

Should Madrid be successful in prising away Hazard, Chelsea will target Monaco’s Bernardo Silva as his replacement (Guardian)

Tiemoue Bakayoko will join Chelsea this summer despite meeting Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in person for talks last year (French Football)

Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk is a summer target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with Southampton resigned to losing him (Telegraph)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Southampton want Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho this summer, who is currently on-loan at Crystal Palace (Daily Mirror)

EVERTON

21-year-old Cyle Larin of Orlando City is a shock potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku at Everton (The Sun)

LIVERPOOL

Southampton want Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho this summer, who is currently on-loan at Crystal Palace (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk is a summer target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with Southampton resigned to losing him (Telegraph)

MANCHESTER CITY

31-year-old winger Jesus Navas is likely to re-join former club Sevilla this summer (Daily Star)

Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton defender Cedric Soares ahead of a potential summer swoop (Daily Star)

Claudio Bravo says he is happy to stay at Manchester City, despite losing his place to Willy Caballero (Daily Telegraph)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Mesut Ozil this summer as Jose Mourinho looks to reunite with his former Real Madrid midfielder (Turkish Football)

Jose Mourinho is considering activating the £173million buy-out in Neymar’s contract to bring him to Old Trafford (Various)

Former Man Utd manager Louis van Gaal is a candidate to replace Danny Blind as Holland boss (Various)

Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is attracting the interest of Inter Milan (CalcioMercato)

Manchester United are discussing a deal for 15-year-old American midfielder Will Vint, the son of Everton’s academy director, with the player indicating a deal is close (Daily Mail)

Jesse Lingard has confirmed he is in talks about extending his contract with Manchester United (The Sun)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce wants Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in a £3million permanent move (The Sun)

NEWCASTLE

Gylfi Sigurdsson is a £30million summer target for Newcastle – should they complete their expected return to the Premier League (Daily Star)

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton want Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho this summer, who is currently on-loan at Crystal Palace (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk is a summer target for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, with Southampton resigned to losing him (Telegraph)

Southampton midfielder Oriol Romeu admits it is nice to be linked with a return to Barcelona – but insists he is happy at St Mary’s (Daily Mail)

SWANSEA

Gylfi Sigurdsson is a £30million summer target for Newcastle – should they complete their expected return to the Premier League (Daily Star)

TOTTENHAM

Max Meyer, who has been strongly linked with Spurs, says the chances of him leaving Schalke this summer are “50-50” (ZDF)

Moussa Sissoko says he does not want to leave Tottenham this summer despite a disappointing first campaign at White Hart Lane (London Evening Standard)

Inter Milan will attempt to lure Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela back to Serie A this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

WEST BROM

West Brom are in talks with defender Craig Dawson over a contract extension (Daily Telegraph)

WEST HAM

West Ham will rival Juventus and Sevilla in the race to sign Steven Zuber from Hoffenheim (Estadio Deportivo)