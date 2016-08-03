Rumour Mill: Man Utd chase former Gunner; Reds want Hector

Oguzhan Ozyakup: Former Gunner Man Utd bound?

Manchester United are rumoured to be in for a former Arsenal player, while Jurgen Klopp looks to Germany to solve Liverpool’s left-back problems.  

Arsenal

– Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler has confirmed publicly for the first time that he wants to leave Wolfsburg

– Leicester star Riyad Mahrez has met with Arsene Wenger and agreed to join Arsenal, in a £100k a week deal

– Arsenal could start a bidding war with Juventus, for French star Blaise Matuidi (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Arsenal and Liverpool both look like missing out on Jese Rodriguez after Real Madrid agreed a £21m fee with Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express)

– Arsenal are ready to bid £20m for Valencia centre-back Shkodran Mustafi (Dailystar)

– Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata could seek a move this summer, with the Emirates his preferred destination (Express)

– Arsenal may bid for Crystal Palace centre back Scott Dann, to provide cover for Per Mertesackers (Independent)

– Arsenal have made an enquiry into the availability of Torino defender Bruno Peres (The Sport Review)

Burnley

– Leeds United have rejected a transfer request from highly-rated left back Charlie Taylor, who is wanted by Middlesbrough, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion (Daily Mail)

Chelsea

Loic Remy: Saw Leicester move fail to go through

– Chelsea are willing to offer Loic Remy plus £65m for Romelu Lukaku (Daily Mail)

– Chelsea midfielder Jordan Houghton is joining Doncaster Rovers on loan (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace

– West Brom’s wantaway striker Saido Berahino is being strongly tipped to join Stoke or Crystal Palace following the Baggies capture of striker Diafra Sakho (The Guardian)

Everton

– Chelsea are willing to offer Loic Remy plus £65m for Romelu Lukaku (Daily Mail)

Hull City

– Mohamed Diame is set to complete his move to Newcastle today after rejecting Hull’s improved contract offer (YorkshirePost)

– Hull are interested in signing Torino midfielder Maxi Lopez, who they play in a friendly this week (Corriere dello Sport)

– The Tigers have not given up in their pursuit of Chris Coleman and are still hoping to speak to the Wales manager (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester

– Leicester star Riyad Mahrez has met with Arsene Wenger and agreed to join Arsenal, in a £100k a week deal

Liverpool

– Arsenal and Liverpool target Julian Draxler has confirmed publicly for the first time that he wants to leave Wolfsburg

– Italian club Pescara have ended their pursuit of Liverpool misfit Mario Balotelli 

– Arsenal and Liverpool both look like missing out on Jese Rodriguez after Real Madrid agreed a £21m fee with Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Express)

– Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to offer £20m to sign Koln left-back Jonas Hector as he looks for a solution to his left-back issue (Caughtoffside)

Manchester City

 

– Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will step up his attempts to reach a compromise over £50m-rated Everton defender John Stones, who he rates as his No.1 target (Daily Mirror)

– Pep Guardiola has not given up on signing Barcelona keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen after the German keeper called for clear the air talks at the Camp Nou (Daily Mail)

– The Premier League giants are close to signing Colombian striker Marlos Moreno, but will send him out on loan to Deportivo La Coruna this year (Caughtoffside)

Manchester United

– Manchester United target Pogba tells Juve fans he’s staying (Corriere dello Sport)

– Jose Mourinho wants to complete a £16.7m deal for Besiktas midfielder Oğuzhan Özyakup (Fanatik)

Middlesbrough

– Leeds United have rejected a transfer request from highly-rated left back Charlie Taylor, who is wanted by Middlesbrough, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion (Daily Mail)

Southampton

– Southampton are primed to make a £6m move for Anderlecht midfielder Steven Defour (The Sun)

Stoke

Robin van Persie: Linked with Premier League move

– Mark Hughes wants to step up his bid to sign Robin van Persie from Fenerbahce this week (Daily Mirror)

– West Brom want-away Saido Berahino is being strongly tipped to join Stoke or Crystal Palace following the Baggies capture of striker Diafra Sakho (The Guardian)

– Stoke would consider losing one of Joselu, 26, Mame Diouf, 28, or Peter Crouch, 35, if West Bromwich Albion want a player exchange for Saido Berahino, 22. (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland

– Sunderland boss David Moyes is targeting a £5m move for Croatia international defender Domagoj Vida (Daily Mirror)

Swansea

– Swansea are confident of sealing a deal for Spain international Fernando Llorente (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham

– Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed a club-record fee with Tottenham Hotspur for Alex Pritchard (Daily Mail)

– Tottenham defender Federico Fazio has arrived in Italy ahead of loan move to Roma (Squawka)

Watford

– Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra is close to joining Watford (Tuttomercatoweb)

West Brom

Saido Berahino: Wanted by Stoke this summer

– Diafra Sakho is primed to complete a £15m move from West Ham United to West Bromwich Albion that will finally allow Saido Berahino to depart The Hawthorns (The Guardian)

– Leeds United have rejected a transfer request from highly-rated left back Charlie Taylor, who is wanted by Middlesbrough, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion (Daily Mail)

West Ham

Carlos Bacca has been given a deadline to decide on a move to AC Milan

– Diafra Sakho is primed to complete a £15m move from West Ham United to West Bromwich Albion that will finally allow Saido Berahino to depart The Hawthorns (The Guardian)

– West Ham will consider a £7m move for Mario Gomez (The Sun)

–  Palermo 24-year-old Achraf Lazaar is a target for West Ham (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham United are in talks to sign former Newcastle United defender Davide Santon from Inter Milan

