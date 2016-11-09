Rumour Mill: Blues eye striker; Leeds LB in demand

Chelsea are open to the idea of adding to their attacking options while a steady queue is beginning to form for a Leeds United ace, according to Wednesday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Arsenal had a £90million bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned down in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be keeping a close eye on FC Porto star Otavio (TransferMarketWeb)

Arsenal continue to be linked with Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij as talks over a new contract at Lazio have stalled (Repubblica)

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer, but has reportedly set his sights on Serie A (AS)

Hector Bellerin has signed a new six-year contract at Arsenal worth £30m (Daily Mail)

Jack Wilshere has confessed he could be forced into leaving Arsenal (The Sun)

Olivier Giroud says he is unhappy with his situation at Arsenal and could leave at the end of next season

BOURNEMOUTH

Jack Wilshere has confessed he could be forced into leaving Arsenal (The Sun)

BURNLEY

Burnley and Aston Villa are interested in signing Joey Barton after his contract at Rangers was terminated (Daily Mirror)

CHELSEA

Manchester City and Premier League rivals Chelsea have reportedly been scouting Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are monitoring Colombia international Luis Muriel (Don Balon)

Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner could still join Chelsea next summer on a free-transfer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Steven N’Zonzi has been linked with a possible January move to Stamford Bridge (Don Balon)

Chelsea will give manager Antonio Conte a huge transfer fund for the January window and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, 29, remains his number-one target (London Evening Standard)

Kalidou Koulibaly is not considering leaving Napoli despite interest from a number of clubs, according to his agent (Crc)

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer, but has reportedly set his sights on Serie A (AS)

Cesc Fabregas will only leave Chelsea for a top European club – not for West Ham (Daily Star)

Fabregas, 29, has rejected a move to the Chinese Super League and is instead determined to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge (ESPN)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, 21, has received a pay rise of more than 2,000% as a result of his new contract. The player had been a target for Liverpool and Chelsea (RMC Radio)

Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel, 23, is set for another spell away from Stamford Bridge on loan (Daily Express)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace and Stoke City are reportedly set for a transfer battle in the race to sign Brandon Scott, branded the ‘non-league Yannick Bolasie’ (The Sun)

Southampton are readying a bid for Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye (Croydon Advertiser)

EVERTON

Everton target Manolo Gabbiadini’s contract talks with Napoli have once again broken down (Mediaset Premium)

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both tracking Bristol City defender Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson (HITC)

Everton are in talks with Norwegian club Odd BK over Rafik Zekhnini (Daily Mail)

Everton have joined the race for Charlton wonderkid Ademola Lookman (Daily Mirror)

HULL CITY

Youngster Jarrod Bowen has this week officially signed a new two-year deal with Hull City

LEICESTER CITY

Leicester City are reportedly set to make another offer for Burnley defender Michael Keane, worth £20million (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are interested in signing Brazilian striker Cafu, but face competition from Lazio (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester face competition from West Brom to sign in-demand Leeds left back Charlie Taylor (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool may have to brace themselves for a double bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, reportedly worth €100million (Foot-Sur7)

With Mamadou Sakho primed to leave Liverpool in January, West Bromwich Albion are set to renew their interest in signing him on loan (Liverpool Echo)

Emre Can is going to have his contract at Liverpool renewed (Daily Express)

Liverpool have signed the son of Wales international Jason Koumas (The Sun)

Liverpool are lining up a move for FC Rostov forward Sardar Azmoun (Guardian)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe, 21, has received a pay rise of more than 2,000% as a result of his new contract. The player had been a target for Liverpool and Chelsea (RMC Radio)

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City and Premier League rivals Chelsea have reportedly been scouting Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are ready to revive their previous interest in Juventus and Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci in January (Sportinastorm)

Manchester City are considering a move for Charlton youngster Ademola Lookman (Mirror)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be keeping a close eye on FC Porto star Otavio (TransferMarketWeb)

Roma remain in pursuit of Manchester United’s Memphis Depay. The 22-year-old is one of a number of January targets for the giallorossi (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has rejected a move to Beijing Guoan during the summer (Newsx)

Manchester United are looking to cash in on 27-year-old midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin for around £12.5m (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the summer, but has reportedly set his sights on Serie A (AS)

Manchester United have been made favourites with the bookmakers to re-sign Burnley defender Michael Keane. The 23-year-old left Old Trafford to sign a permanent deal at Turf Moor in January 2015

Jose Mourinho has reassured Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw they both have futures at Manchester United despite questioning their pain thresholds

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton are interested in Waasland-Beveren right-back Laurent Jans but face competition from Aston Villa and Huddersfield (Le Quotodien)

STOKE CITY

Crystal Palace and Stoke City are reportedly set for a transfer battle in the race to sign Brandon Scott, branded the ‘non-league Yannick Bolasie’ (The Sun)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has been impressed with Bruno Martins Indi and is considering a permanent move for the Dutchman (Stoke Sentinel)

SUNDERLAND

Galatasaray are looking at the possibility of taking Jason Denayer back to the club in January (Chronicle)

Fenerbahce winger Jeremain Lens has stated he does not wish to return to Sunderland at the end of his loan spell (Voetball International)

SWANSEA CITY

Oli McBurnie has penned a new deal with Premier League side Swansea City until 2019

Swansea striker Bafetimbi Gomis is set to make his loan move to Marseille permanent in the January transfer window (Daily Mirror)

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both tracking Bristol City defender Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson (HITC)

Harry Kane is in the frame to replace Wayne Rooney as the next England captain (Daily Mail)

WATFORD

Watford utility man Juan Carlos Paredes has been linked with a move to join big-spending Mexican club Tigres in January (Garza Aztec)

Brentford are closing in on signing Watford’s Jerome Sinclair on loan (The Sun)

WEST BROM

With Mamadou Sakho primed to leave Liverpool in January, West Bromwich Albion are set to renew their interest in signing him on loan (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester face competition from West Brom to sign in-demand Leeds left back Charlie Taylor (Daily Mirror)

WEST HAM

Red Bull Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick says the club is no longer interested in signing West Ham sensation Reece Oxford

Cesc Fabregas will only leave Chelsea for a top European club – not for West Ham (Daily Star)