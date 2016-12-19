Rumour Mill: Celtic plan Snodgrass swoop; Draxler to Real

Manchester United have taken a huge step closer towards signing a €45million target, while Philippe Coutinho’s new Liverpool deal will contain a notable transfer exit clause, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal will have to spend £10m a year to keep forward Alexis Sanchez, 27, at the club (Daily Mail)

Arsenal could miss out on a deal for Julian Draxler after it emerged Real Madrid want to sign him as a replacement for James Rodriguez (Don Balon)

Tottenham have made a bid of £19m for Juventus, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal target Franck Kessie (calciomercato)

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has confirmed Nathan Ake has a recall clause in his Chelsea deal which could let the Blues recall him early from his season long loan (London Evening Standard)

Burnley

Birmingham City manager Gianfranco Zola wants to sign striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, 27, permanently. Jutkiewicz has been on loan from Burnley since August (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea

Chelsea have again been linked with James Rodriguez after the player hinted he may leave the club in January

Inter Milan are chasing deals for Marseille’s Lassana Diarra, Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj and Manchester United’s Morgan Schneiderlin in January – making a deal for Chelsea’s John Obi Mikel unlikely (Gazetta dello Sport)

Mikel, 29, is in talks with Ligue 1 side Marseille (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will insist on a buy-back clause in any deal they strike with AC Milan for Mario Pasalic (Caught Offside)

Christian Atsu has hinted that he could seek a permanent move away from Chelsea in the summer (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool to the signing of £30m-rated Hoffenheim star Niklas Sule

Axel Witsel has rejected an SOS call from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as he prepares to join Juventus (The Sun)

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace could release midfielder Mathieu Flamini, 32, in January. He has been given permission to return to Marseille (Daily Mirror)

Everton

Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour has rejected an offer to play in China – and could now be set for a January move to Everton (talkSPORT)

Everton have joined West Ham, Stoke, Tottenham and Watford in the race to sign Saido Berahino, who could leave West Brom for just £8m next month (Daily Star)

Hull City

Celtic have emerged as leading contenders to sign Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass, 29, after he turned down a new contract offer (Daily Mail)

Liverpool

Liverpool will offer Philippe Coutinho a new deal worth £150,000 a week amid fresh interest from Man City. Reports claim the new deal likely to contain a clause stipulating that any club wanting to buy him will have to break whatever the current world transfer record is (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool are interested in Santos teenager Thiago Maia

Jurgen Klopp is also interested in Nantes winger Amine Harit, 19, who is being targeted by AC Milan and Inter (Calciomercato)

Manchester City

Man City target Julian Weigl, 21, is in talks with Borussia Dortmund about extending his contract (Kicker)

Long-term Chelsea and Man City target Leonardo Bonucci has signed a new deal to keep him at Juventus until 2021

Manchester United

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is travelling to Manchester on Monday in order to finalise terms for the €45million transfer of defender Victor Lindelof, 22, to United (O Jogo)

Manchester United will announce a contract extension for Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the coming days (Belfast Telegraph)

Valencia have cooled their interest in Marcos Rojo after he emerged as a key player in Jose Mourinho’s side (Marca)

Manchester United will reportedly make a move to sign Feyenoord defender Rick Karsdorp in January

Southampton

Southampton and West Brom both had representatives at Anderlecht’s match with Eupen, with Lukasz Teodorczyk, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker believed to be under their radar (DHnet)

Stoke

Valencia are considering a January approach for Stoke forward Bojan and see him as a preferred option to West Ham flop Simone Zaza (Super Deporte)

Wolfsburg may opt out of a permanent move for Stoke’s Philipp Wollscheid after he was dropped from their squad (Clubcall)

Swansea

PSV winger Luciano Narsingh is wanted by Swansea, with the Welsh club contacting his agent Mino Raiola to set up a deal (AD)

Tottenham

Watford

Watford will rival AC Milan and Juventus to sign Ascoli’s in-form youngs striker Riccardo Orsolini (Calciomercato)

West Brom

West Ham

Dimitri Payet has told French TV he wants to return to his former club Marseille

Valencia are considering a January approach for Stoke forward Bojan and see him as a preferred option to West Ham flop Simone Zaza (Super Deporte)

West Ham are targeting Eibar midfielder Dani Garcia, 26 (Marca)