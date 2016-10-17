Rumour Mill: Chelsea star agrees exit; City want Koman

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is reportedly searching for a house in Milan, while Man City have been linked with French starlet Kingsley Coman, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Galatasaray winger Bruma has played down reports linking him with a move to Arsenal and Spurs (FotoMac)

Arsenal have given a trial to former Chelsea academy centre-back Zech Medley, 16 (Arsenal Youth)

St Etienne are set to end Yaya Sanogo’s Arsenal misery by making a bid for the striker in January (various)

Arsenal and Tottenham could reignite their interest in Mauro Icardi after the player angered Inter Milan fans with a series of revelations in his autobiography

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted he will consider his Arsenal future at the end of the season

Arsenal could struggle to hold onto youngster Kristopher Da Graca with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in the Swedish starlet (The Sun)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both monitoring the progress of Torino striker Andrea Belotti, despite reports he is set to sign a new deal with the club which will raise his buy-out to €60million

Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas has decided to join AC Milan in January, and has begun searching for a house in Como. (Quotidiano.net)

Reported Chelsea target Doria admits a move to Stamford Bridge would be “too good to turn down” if the Blues made a bid for the Marseille man (Canal +)

Chelsea have opened talks with AC Milan over the sale of Cesc Fabregas in January (Calcio Mercato)

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala – a reported target for Chelsea, Man Utd and Barcelona – is poised to sign a bumper new contract with the club (talkSPORT)

Juventus are finally set to agree a new deal with reported Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd target Leonardo Bonucci (Premium Sports)

Chelsea have set Reuben Neves a deadline to decide on a move to Stamford Bridge in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature

Former Chelsea favourite Didier Drogba has been linked with a move to Napoli with his time at Montreal Impact set to come to an end

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace, Hull, Southampton and Swansea are all tracking Greenock Morton winger Jai Quitongo, who could leave for £300,000 in January (Scottish Sun)

Everton

Everton are bracing themselves once again with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing full-back Seamus Coleman this January (Irish Indepenent)

Hull City

Leicester

CSKA Moscow have been linked with a deal to re-sign Ahmed Musa from Leicester. However, the Russians did not insert a buy-back clause in the deal that took the Nigerian striker to the King Power Stadium this summer (AllNigeriasoccer.com)

Liverpool

Liverpool are interested in signing £9million-rated Hoffenheim centre-back Fabian Schar – and will compete with Inter Milan to sign the Swiss star in January (Daily Star)

Liverpool are likely to miss out in the battle to sign Uruguay youngster Joaquin Ardaiz (The Sun)

Manchester City

Manchester City are considering a move for French starlet Kingsley Coman (Talksport)

Manchester City are set to earn an €800,000 bonus when former star Denis Suarez plays his 10th game for Barcelona. The terms of the sale means City could earn up to a further €8million (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City’s rising star Bersant Celina is being watched by Borussia Dortmund. The Kosovo international is currently on loan with FC Twente (The Sun)

Joe Hart has already decided to quit Man City next summer after being ‘let down’ by Pep Guardiola

Manchester United

Manchester United will battle Barcelona to sign Joao Cancelo in January. Valencia’s versatile right-sided star is rated at €30million (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has said the Bundesliga will not be bringing Man United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan back to Germany (Kicker)

Everton are bracing themselves once again with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing full-back Seamus Coleman this January (Irish Indepenent)

Jose Mourinho has assured Wayne Rooney he still remains ‘first choice’ at Manchester United

Middlesbrough

Lazio striker Filip Djordevic has been linked with a January move to Middlesbrough (Corriere dello Sport)

Middlesbrough are also weighing up a move for Latvian striker Vlad Gutkovskis – branded the ‘White Lukaku’ (Polish media)

Southampton

Southampton will battle Lyon and Lazio for French forward Paul-Georges Ntep, who plays for Rennes (Le 10 Sport)

Sunderland

Sunderland are being linked with a €13million swoop for unwanted Barcelona right-back Aleix Vidal in January (Sport)

Swansea

Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino is keen on bringing Jordan Lukaku to White Hart Lane, as he looks to beef up his squad depth on the left-hand side of the defence (The Sun)

AC Milan are said to be plotting a move for Eric Lamela after being spotted in London (Tuttomercatoweb)

Watford

Watford are trying to sign Brazilian teenager Paulo Henrique from Sao Paulo, but are finding it may prove tough to obtain a work permit for the player (Clubcall)