Rumour Mill: Chelsea want Colombian; Liverpool’s Gabigol link

Liverpool will battle four Premier League rivals to sign an Inter Milan striker on loan, Chelsea are chasing a Colombian striker, while AC Milan will challenge two London clubs for a £12.5m-rated Manchester United midfielder, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny has hinted that he wants to sample life at another club before hanging up his boots (Telefoot)

Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan in January – with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all linked with a short-term deal (Sport Media Set)

Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has set his sights on Sampdoria’s Colombian striker Luis Muriel, who would cost £13.5million (Don Balon)

Chelsea are ready to sign French striker Louis Guebbels in a raid on Olympique Lyonnais, with the player set to turn 16 next month (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to offload midfielder Cesc Fabregas in favour of a move for either PSG’s Javier Pastore or Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic (Daily Mail)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi says he is flattered by rumoured interest in him from Chelsea and Man City, but the 27-year-old Frenchman is happy at the club (L’Equipe)

Christian Atsu has expressed his gratitude to Rafael Benitez as he closes in on a permanent move to Newcastle from Chelsea (Shields Gazette)

Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan in January – with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all linked with a short-term deal (Sport Media Set)

Crystal Palace

Southampton are ready to table a £10million offer to Crystal Palace for Yohan Cabaye in January (Croydon Advertiser)

Morgan Schneiderlin has emerged as a January target for Serie A side AC Milan, while Crystal Palace and Tottenham are also reportedly keen (Calciomercato)

Everton

Everton, West Ham, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom are all chasing Dynamo Kiev striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Daily Mirror)

Leicester

Leicester and West Ham are leading the race to sign out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamdou Sakho in January (Squawka)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has played down the chances of his club signing Leicester’s Ghana winger Jeffrey Schlupp, 23 (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool

Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan in January – with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all linked with a short-term deal (Sport Media Set)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed that he is close to agreeing a new deal with the club (Omnisport)

West Brom will revive their interest in Liverpool left-back target Sead Kolasinac this January (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will make Philippe Coutinho his top target next summer (OK Dario)

Leicester and West Ham are leading the race to sign out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamdou Sakho in January (Squawka)

Liverpool are set to return with another bid for Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic in January and see him as the ideal replacement should Coutinho leave Anfield (Daily Mail)

Former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli says he will do his best to convince out-of-favour Mamadou Sakho to join Nice in the January transfer window (TF1)

Liverpool and France defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, has been urged to leave the club in January by his national team coach Didier Deschamps (Telefoot)

Manchester City

Barcelona rejected the chance to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Borussia Dortmund this summer over fears over his injury record (Telefoot)

Leonardo Bonucci has fiercely denied having any contact with Manchester City and says the Juventus shirt is ‘sewn to his body’ (RAI Television)

Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan in January – with Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all linked with a short-term deal (Sport Media Set)

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi says he is flattered by rumoured interest in him from Chelsea and Man City, but the 27-year-old Frenchman is happy at the club (L’Equipe)

Manchester United

Manchester United have sent their chief scout to watch Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg – dubbed the ‘new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’ (The Sun)

Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, aka Gabigol, looks set to leave Inter Milan on loan in January – with Liverpool, Man City and Man Utd all linked with a short-term deal (Sport Media Set)

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Virgil van Dijk to Manchester United in a £30m move as he looks to bolster his defensive options at Old Trafford (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has emerged as a January target for Serie A side AC Milan, while Crystal Palace and Tottenham are also reportedly keen (Calciomercato)

Roma and Marseille have both expressed an interest in signing struggling Manchester United winger Memphis Depay (Le 10 Sport)

Middlesbrough

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof is a €30million target for Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka (A Bola)

PAPER TALK ITALIA: All the transfer news in Serie A

Southampton

Southampton are ready to table a £10million offer to Crystal Palace for Yohan Cabaye in January (Croydon Advertiser)

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Virgil van Dijk to Manchester United in a £30m move as he looks to bolster his defensive options at Old Trafford (The Sun)

Stoke

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes wants to sign Derby County stopper Lee Grant on a permanent basis (Daily Mirror)

Everton, West Ham, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom are all chasing Dynamo Kiev striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland

Everton, West Ham, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom are all chasing Dynamo Kiev striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has emerged as a January target for Serie A side AC Milan, while Crystal Palace and Tottenham are also reportedly keen (Calciomercato)

Watford

Watford are believed to be watching Pontus Jansson with a view to a January move. The Swedish centre-half is currently on loan at Leeds United from Torino (Fotbollskanalen)

West Brom

West Brom will revive their interest in Liverpool left-back target Sead Kolasinac this January (Daily Mirror)

Everton, West Ham, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom are all chasing Dynamo Kiev striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Daily Mirror)

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has played down the chances of his club signing Leicester’s Ghana winger Jeffrey Schlupp, 23 (Birmingham Mail)

West Ham

Everton, West Ham, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom are all chasing Dynamo Kiev striker Lukasz Teodorczyk (Daily Mirror)

Leicester and West Ham are leading the race to sign out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamdou Sakho in January (Squawka)

Napoli are keen to sign Simone Zaza from Juventus with West Ham prepared to cancel his loan in January (Gazetta dello Sport)

Reece Oxford is a loan target for Championship promotion hopesfuls Norwich in January (HITC)

West Ham’s French playmaker Dimitri Payet, 29, cut be set to hold crisis talks with the club after he refused to rule out a January move away from the club (Telefoot)