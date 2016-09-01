Man Utd refused late offers for Matteo Darmian and Morgan Schneiderlin, while Chelsea are open to selling Thibaut Courtois, according to Thursday’s rumours.

Arsenal

– Daniel Sturridge’s representatives approached Arsenal about a late loan deal for the striker, but Liverpool want to keep the 26-year-old (Goal)

– New Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi suffered an injury scare after he took a knock to the ankle during Germany’s friendly with Finland (The Sun)

– Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy, 31, will stay with the Gunners despite a deadline day offer from Spanish club Espanyol (Squawka)

– Wilfried Bony has said it was an “easy” decision to join Stoke despite attracting interest from Arsenal, Everton and West Ham (Daily Express)

– Arsene Wenger blocked a move for Yaya Sanogo to join Leeds on loan (The Sun)

Bournemouth

– Former Arsenal youngster Benik Afobe held the key to Jack Wilshere’s Bournemouth loan switch (Daily Star)

Burnley

– Burnley’s attempt to sign Kamil Grosicki was torpedoed by his club Rennes who demanded more money at the last minute (Sky Sports)

– Furious Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens took to Twitter on Deadline Day to blast the club for blocking his dream move to the Premier League with Burnley (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea

– Ivan Rakitic ignored interest from Manchester United and Chelsea to pledge his future to Barcelona (The Sun)

– Chelsea pulled out of a loan deal for Aymen Abdennour after re-signing David Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

– David Luiz has sealed a sensational return to Chelsea after the Blues confirmed that they have re-signed the Brazilian defender from PSG

– Journalist Julien Laurens has criticised David Luiz, calling him a ‘liability’ and ‘a worse player than when he left’ Chelsea two years ago (Five Live)

– Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 23, turned down a move to Chelsea to stay with the Serie A side (Goal)

– Former England striker and Chelsea stiker Kenny Dixon has revealed his extreme gambling addiction saw him lose three homes and end up in jail (The Sun)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish has revealed a move for Jack Wilshere arrived as fast as it went (Daily Express)

– Crystal Palace missed out on a £6million swoop for Charlton’s highly-rated star Ademola Lookman (Independent)

Everton

– Everton’s hopes of a massive deadline-day coup were dashed after Porto turned down a €40 million (£34m) offer for winger Yacine Brahimi (Daily Mirror)

– Everton are furious after believing that they were about to capture Moussa Sissoko – including laying on a private jet, with a deal just waiting to be signed – before he turned them down and joined Tottenham (Sky Sports)

Leicester

– Leicester City failed in their efforts to sign Adrien Silva from Sporting, despite agreeing to pay the midfielder’s initial asking price of €24 million (Goal)

– Danny Simpson is set to join Leicester ’s top pay league after the Premier League champions turned down a £5million bid from West Ham (Daily Mirror)

– Danny Drinkwater has said holidays to Ibiza and Vegas helped him get over his England Euro 2016 snub (Daily Star)

Liverpool

– A deal for a Chinese company to buy a stake in Liverpool has been denied by the chief executive of the group after speculation of talks with the owners of the Reds, Fenway Sports Group (Daily Mirror)

– Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, has annoyed manager Jurgen Klopp after he turned down approaches from Stoke, West Brom and Besiktas (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City

– Joe Hart is set to appear for England in their World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Sunday after Southampton keeper Fraser Forster, 28, injured his arm in training (Daily Telegraph)

– Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini says he “can’t understand” why new manager Pep Guardiola let goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, go on loan to Torino (Metro)

Manchester United

– Bastian Schweinsteiger rejected a move to Sporting Lisbon to stay at Manchester United, leaving Jose Mourinho fuming (The Sun)

– Manchester United turned down an approach from Inter Milan for 26-year-old Italian full back Matteo Darmian (Daily Mail)

– Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho blocked Tottenham’s bid to sign Morgan Schneiderlin after reassuring the midfielder is very much a part of his plans (Daily Mail)

– Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss the derby clash with City after he limped out of Armenia’s friendly against the Czech Republic with a knee problem (The Sun)

– Wayne Rooney says he intends to see out the remainder of his career as a Manchester United player (The Sun)

– Manchester United have reportedly snapped up Atletico Madrid chief scout Gerardo Guzman (Ideal)

Middlesbrough

– Rotherham managed to sign Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry on a season-long loan deal after he signed a new five-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.

Southampton

Stoke

– One-time Everton and Stoke target Axel Witsel waited all day inside Juventus’ headquarters to seal a last-gasp move from Zenit, but the deal fell through (Calciomercato)

Sunderland

– Sunderland’s move for Norwich striker Steven Naismith fell through after the pair failed to agree personal terms (Daily Star)

– Rubin Kazan’s Yann M’Vila has been left ‘heartbroken’ after his deadline day transfer to Sunderland fell through at the last minute (Daily Mail)

– Sunderland were unable to complete the signing of Portuguese goalkeeper Mika Domingues (Goal)

Swansea

– Swansea had a €20m (£16.8m) bid for defender Terence Kongolo rejected by Feyenoord on deadline day (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Tottenham

– Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho blocked Tottenham’s bid to sign Morgan Schneiderlin after reassuring the midfielder is very much a part of his plans (Daily Mail)

– Moussa Sissoko has ‘vowed to win over’ sceptical Tottenham fans following his last-minute £30million move to the club on transfer deadline day

– Clinton Njie has claimed he ‘learned a lot’ from his injury-hit season at Tottenham Hotspur after making his loan move to Marseille (ESPN)

West Brom

– West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison was keen on a move to Parkhead but the Baggies would not let the Scot leave for Celtic (Daily Record)

West Ham

West Ham received one approach for talisman Dimitri Payet this summer – but demanded £100m to let him go (Daily Express)