Rumour Mill: Everton chase Ajax ace; Chelsea’s Real Hazard issue

Everton will rival Lazio for one of Ajax’s star players, while Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid has taken a large leap forward, according to Monday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Arsene Wenger met with £50m-rated Monaco star Tiemoue Bakayoko in November, but failed to tempt the midfielder into an Arsenal move (France Football)

Arsenal will rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette (Marca)

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel is being lined up by Arsenal as they target a long-term successor for Petr Cech (The Sun)



Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin (Daily Star)

Jack Wilshere will seek a move to AC Milan if Arsene Wenger stays on as Arsenal boss and decides to let the playmaker leave the Emirates (The Sun)

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has insisted he plans on staying at Torino this summer in the wake of speculation linking him to both Arsenal and Chelsea (Daily Mail)

CHELSEA

Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain, and has already found a house to move into (Daily Star)

Chelsea forward Diego Costa, 28, says he would be open to a move to France in the future and has praised Marseille, Monaco and PSG (Telefoot)

Alvaro Morata is wanted by Chelsea in the summer as Antonio Conte again looks to prize the striker from Real Madrid (The Sun)



Chelsea and Everton are leading the chase for Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij (Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hinted he could leave the club this summer (Daily Star)

Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan should leave Roma, according to his team-mate Kostas Manolas (Daily Express)

EVERTON

Lazio have entered the race to sign Ajax midfielder and Everton target Davy Klaassen (Calciomercato, via Corriere dello Sport)



Chelsea and Everton are leading the chase for Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij (Calciomercato, via La Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan wants to take Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent deal this summer (Calciomercato, via Corriere della Sera)

LEICESTER

LIVERPOOL

Barcelona will offer midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Liverpool as part of a deal for Reds midfielder Philippe Coutinho (Don Balon)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the big European teams looking at Real Madrid star James Rodriguez (The Sun)



Juventus have their eyes on Liverpool target Inaki Williams (Calciomercato, via El Correo)

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is being lined up for a return to former side Sevilla (Daily Mail)



MANCHESTER UNITED

Real Madrid star Raphael Varane has hinted he would love to work with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United (Express)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is keen to stop team-mate Jordi Alba joining Manchester United. The 28-year-old full-back has a £130m buy-out clause (Diario Gol)

Manchester United are ready to trigger Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic’s £43million release clause at Inter Milan (The Sun)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the big European teams looking at Real Madrid star James Rodriguez (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho has spoken to Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic’s agent about a move to Manchester United (Daily Star)

NEWCASTLE

Barcelona are considering a shock move for former Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin (The Sun)

West Ham, recently linked with Gylfi Sigurdsson, face competition from Newcastle to sign the Swansea City midfielder (The Sun)

STOKE

Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, a target for West Brom and Stoke, has told the Italian media he wants to play abroad in the near future (Sport Witness)



SWANSEA

TOTTENHAM

Inter Milan are set to tempt Spurs with a swap deal involving Argentine international Erik Lamela and Croatian star Marcelo Brozovic (Calciomercato, via Corriere dello Sport.



WEST BROM

Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, a target for West Brom and Stoke, has told the Italian media he wants to play abroad in the near future (Sport Witness)

WEST HAM

