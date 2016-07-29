Rumour Mill: Balotelli offered to two clubs; Hammers close on Argentina starlet

Mario Balotelli: Offered to Eredivisie and Serie A club

Mario Balotelli’s agent has offered him to two clubs abroad, while West Ham near the signing of a Sao Paolo star according to Friday’s rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal are in talks to sign Valencia’s 24-year-old Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi (Sky Germany)

Everton are ready to pounce for Riyad Mahrez, with Arsenal nowhere near sealing a deal for the Leicester star (Squawka)

Arsenal will not spend more than £33.7million on Lyon’s France striker Alexandre Lacazette (Squawka)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and his management team “haven’t given up pursuing” Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey (TMW)

Burnley

Burnley are leading the chase to sign Leeds’ wantaway left-back Charlie Taylor (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea

Chelsea are close to confirming the signing of Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bułka, 17, from FCB Escola Varsovia (Przeglad Sportowy)

Nemanja Matic is still a target for Juventus (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Bertrand Traore has emerged as a target for Ajax (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are interested in Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic, with the Serbia international seen as a cheaper alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace have made a loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace

Everton

Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo expects midfielder Idrissa Gana to complete his move to Everton ‘imminently’.

Leighton Baines, 31, is set to sign a new contract with the Toffees. (Liverpool Echo)

Oumar Niasse, 26, is set to leave Everton after being left out of the pre-season trip to Germany – Niasse only joined the club in January for £13.5m. (Sky Sports)

Galatasaray may confirm today that talks with Everton are underway over Niasse (Fanatik)

Everton are reportedly targeting Anderlecht star Kara Mbodji as a cheaper alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Mail)

Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering using James Milner as an emergency left-back after giving up on signing Ben Chilwell from Leicester City. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool

Mino Raiola has also offered Mario Balotelli to Napoli (Sky Italia)

Mario Balotelli has been offered to Ajax by agent Mino Raiola after being told he has no future under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Di Marzio)

Liverpool are hoping to bring Lyon’s teenage defender Jordy Gaspar to Anfield. (The Sun)

Lazar Markovic could be heading to Roma (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Galatasaray are set to confirm that they are in talks with Lucas Leiva (Fanatik)

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Swansea star Andre Ayew, despite reported interest from Liverpool and Chelsea (The Sun and Daily Star)

Manchester City

Roma are planning a bid for Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri, with the Italian outfit keen to take him on loan before completing a €15 million move in 2017 (Forza)

Colombian striker Marlos Moreno is set to join Manchester City after the 19-year-old’s agent confirmed an £8m move from Atletico Nacional (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are struggling to offload unwanted stars Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Wilfried Bony and Aleksandar Kolarov. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City target Gabriel Jesus, 19, is on the verge of completing a transfer away from Palmeiras – but the Brazilian forward has not confirmed his destination. (TalkSPORT)

City agreed a deal with Juventus last summer to sign Paul Pogba but the midfielder refused to move (Marca)

Manchester United

Manchester United are planning a summer swoop for West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet (France Football)

Manchester United are eyeing a move for on-loan Inter Milan defender Joao Miranda if either Daley Blind or Marcos Rojo are sold this summer (Daily Mail)

Adnan Januzaj has been left out of Manchester United’s 23-man squad travelling to Gothenburg today, amid speculation of a move to Sunderland.

Manchester United and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 31, could become the first big-name casualty of new manager Jose Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford. (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho is planning a clearout at United with nine players set to leave to make way for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 23. (The Sun)

If United fail to sign Pogba by next week, then they will target Blaise Matuidi, 29, who plays for Paris St-Germain. (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham’s 17-year-old defender Reece Oxford, valued at £18m by the Hammers, wants first-team assurances from the club after interest from Manchester United. (Evening Standard)

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could leave United on loan after discussions about his future at the club (Manchester Evening News)

Middlesbrough

Boro are one of several sides interested in Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, who is said to have a £10m pricetag (Record)

Southampton

Southampton have made a £10 million offer to Barcelona for out-of-favour forward Cristian Tello (O Jogo)

Sunderland

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Benfica’s Argentina striker Eduardo Salvio, 26 (Sunderland Echo)

Jermaine Defoe is likely to miss the start of the season because of a thigh injury. (The Sun)

Sunderland have rejected Everton’s £14m bid for defender Lamine Kone (The Sun)

Swansea

Swansea City youngster Kenji Gorre has joined Northampton Town on a six-month loan deal.

West Ham are close to signing Swansea City forward Andre Ayew for £16m, with the Swans targeting Christian Tello as a replacement (The Sun)

Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has nixed Spurs’ latest contract offer, but there’s optimism that a deal can still be made (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are interested in signing Yunus Malli from Mainz, the attacking midfielder has a £7.5m clause in his contract. (Daily Mirror)

Roma are set to hold talks with Tottenham over a move for out-of-favour defender Federico Fazio (Sky Italia)

Watford

Watford have opened the bidding for Lille attacker Sofian Boufal, but their £6.7million offer is nowhere near high enough (Sky Sports)

West Brom

West Brom will try to sign left-back Charlie Taylor from Leeds United. (The Sun)

West Brom are weighing up a move for former Newcastle and Southampton striker Leon Best, who is a free agent (HITC)

West Ham

David Sullivan also confirmed that West Ham are looking to sign a new left-back to cover for the injured Aaron Cresswell. A bid of £8 million has been turned down for an unnamed player.

West Ham are edging closer to the loan signing of Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri (Sky Sports)

West Ham’s 17-year-old defender Reece Oxford, valued at £18m by the Hammers, wants first-team assurances from the club after interest from Manchester United. (Evening Standard)

West Ham are close to signing 26-year-old Swansea City forward Andre Ayew for £16m. (The Sun)

Manchester United have not given up hope of signing West Ham star Dimitri Payet (France Football)