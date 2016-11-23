Rumour Mill: Inter want Chelsea duo; Van Dijk in demand

Inter Milan are eyeing a double raid on Chelsea, while Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has plenty of admirers, according to Wednesday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Chelsea are hoping to beat Arsenal in the race for Exeter City midfielder Ethan Ampadu (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have stepped up their interest in 17-year-old Hull defender Josh Tymon (ESPNFC)

The father of 13-year-old Hannibal Mejbri has admitted that his son visited Arsenal but no decision has been made over his future, with a move not possible until he’s 16

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in 22-year-old Atalanta defender Mattia Caldara

Germany forward and long-time Arsenal target Julian Draxler could be allowed to leave Wolfsburg next summer, according to the German side’s general manager Klaus Allofs

Arsenal face having to stump up £200,000-a-week each if they want Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to sign new deals with the club (The Sun)

BURNLEY

Birmingham City have reportedly opened talks with Premier League new boys Burnley over a permanent deal for on loan striker Lukas Jutkiewicz (Lancashire Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Reading midfielder Danny Williams, alongside Burnley and Swansea (The Sun)

Jon Flanagan is not thinking about a permanent move to Burnley and has set his sights on a place in the Liverpool first team

CHELSEA

Inter will make an audacious move to land Chelsea’s Brazilian midfield duo Oscar and Willian

Chelsea have moved into pole position to land AIK whizkid Alexander Isak

Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori is being lined up for a potential loan move to Bristol City in January (Bristol Post)

Juventus have offered to sign Branislav Ivanovic on a free in the summer if Stephan Lichtsteiner leaves the Italian giants (The Sun)

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen says he will not be cutting short his loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach to return to Stamford Bridge in January (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are confident of sealing a £2m deal for Exeter’s 16-year-old wonderkid midfielder Ethan Ampadu – even though his dad, Kwame, works as an academy coach for London rivals Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Wilfried Zaha reportedly is set to make a switch of his international allegiance, opting instead to play for his birth nation of Cote d’Ivoire (Fox Sports)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers may offer Jordon Mutch an escape route out of Crystal Palace (WalesOnline)

Crystal Palace insist Alan Pardew’s job as manager is safe despite his team having won only once in seven league matches

EVERTON

Manchester United and Everton target Andrea Belotti, will sign a new deal at Torino in the next seven days

Everton continue to be linked with a move for Manolo Gabbiadini, despite him having a poor time of things in Italy this season (CalcioMercato)

Everton are preparing a January bid for a Ajax wonderkid Kasper Dolberg as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku

HULL CITY

Hull City are considering making a move for Aston Villa striker Rudy Gestede in January (The Sun)

Aston Villa are unlikely to pursue a move for Hull striker Abel Hernandez, who is said to be pushing for a move away from the club (ClubCall)

LEICESTER CITY

Leicester City and Southampton are set to battle it out for Swansea City wide man Modou Barrow (Daily Mirror)

Leicester have lodged a £16m bid for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (Daily Mirror)

Danny Drinkwater is set to be charged with violent conduct by the Football Association, dealing another blow to Leicester City’s Premier League title defence (Daily Telegraph)

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are interested in two Southampton players – Virgil van Dijk and Sam McQueen (Daily Star)

Southampton want to take Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan in January with a view to a possible £25m summer move (Daily Express)

MANCHESTER CITY

England number one Joe Hart is quickly becoming a cult hero in Torino and the club are anxious to extend his stay in the city beyond the end of the current campaign (Tuttosport)

Manchester City star Jason Denayer wants to make a permanent £10m switch to Sunderland (The Sun)

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has dismissed reports linking Argentina striker Lionel Messi, 29, with a move to Manchester City (The Guardian)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jose Mourinho ‘intends to sign’ Celtic star Moussa Dembele (Sport)

Manchester United have come across a stumbling block in trying to sign teen sensation Leon Bailey after the Genk winger revealed that he would only be interested in a move if he had guaranteed first-team football (HLN Sport)

Manchester United face new competition from Real Madrid to sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal winger Gelson Martins

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Barcelona youngster Carles Alena, who has been dubbed the “new Andres Iniesta” (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United need to dip into their pockets in the next two transfer windows to fix their broken squad

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign two defensive players in the January transfer window – with Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, 25, and versatile Bayern Munich defender David Alaba (Daily Mirror)

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton want to take Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on loan in January with a view to a possible £25m summer move (Daily Express)

STOKE CITY

Shrewsbury Town have announced via their official website that Stoke City midfielder Moha El Ouriachi Choulay has terminated his loan contract with the club prematurely and will return to his parent club

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland have joined rivals Newcastle in the hunt for Dundalj winger Daryl Horgan (NUFCblog)

Manchester City star Jason Denayer wants to make a permanent £10m switch to Sunderland (The Sun)

SWANSEA CITY

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Reading midfielder Danny Williams, alongside Burnley and Swansea (The Sun)

The brother and agent of Swansea striker Fernando Llorente says Bob Bradley’s appointment as manager was “fatal” for the 31-year-old Spaniard (Daily Star)

TOTTENHAM

WATFORD

Norwich City are eyeing up a January loan move for Watford forward Jerome Sinclair (Watford Observer)

WEST BROM

West Brom’s players are uniting behind troubled striker Saido Berahino in his fight to save his career (Daily Star)

WEST HAM

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed on their official website that West Ham United midfielder Martin Samuelsen would return to the Premier League side after his loan deal was cut short

Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 30, is a target for West Ham (The Sun)