Rumour Mill: Arsenal target rejects deal, Chelsea to miss out

Long-time Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette could finally be on the move in January, but Leonardo Bonnuci will snub Chelsea, according to Wednesday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has held talks with Arsene Wenger about signing a new Arsenal contract (The Sun)

Bournemouth insist Eddie Howe will not become the next Arsenal manager

Arsenal have joined the list of Europe’s top clubs hoping to sign 17-year-old Sunderland striker Joel Asoro (Various)

Long-term Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has rejected a new contract and may now leave Lyon in January (L’Equipe)

Bournemouth

Chelsea

Chelsea new boys David Luiz and Marcos Alonso trained together for the first time on Tuesday ahead of Swansea away (Daily Mail)

Branislav Ivanovic faces a fight for his Chelsea future with boss Antonio Conte plotting a defensive reshuffle (The Sun)

Inter will join Chelsea in making another assault for Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan next summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea and Man Utd face frustration with Leonardo Bonucci close to agreeing a new deal to stay at Juventus (Goal)

Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke rejected a huge-money move to China to sign for Crystal Palace (Daily Express)

Crystal Palace are set to sign former Arsenal star Mathieu Flamini (Daily Mail)

Everton

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, has hinted that he will move away from the club next season (Sport Wereld)

Hull City

Hull’s Michael Dawson is set for a shock return from injury earlier than expected (Daily Star)

Leicester City

Leicester want Eduardo Macia – the man who brought Fernando Torres to Liverpool – to become their next director of football (The Sun)

Liverpool

Juventus will join Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud next summer (Tuttosport)

Joe Allen believes his move away from Liverpool has boosted his form for Wales and Stoke (Daily Star)

Manchester City

Manchester United and Arsenal are both keen to sign Yaya Toure from Manchester City, claims the player’s agent (Sky Sports)

Manchester United

Manchester United fans have criticised Feyenoord after receiving a heavily reduced ticket allocation for the Europa League clash (Daily Mail)

Marcus Rashford hopes his hat-trick for England Under-21s has given Sam Allardyce and Jose Mourinho a dilemma (Daily Mail)

Luke Shaw is hoping to prove his fitness to Jose Mourinho so he can play in the Manchester derby (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham

Spurs are sweating over the fitness of Danny Rose after he played through the pain for England (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton

Stefano Sturaro was a summer target for Sunderland and Southampton, the Juventus midfielder’s agent has said (Tutto Juve)

Sunderland

West Brom

West Brom have approached Roy Hodgson over a return to replace under-fire manager Tony Pulis (Daily Mail)

West Ham

New West Ham signing Alvaro Arbeloa, 33, turned down AC Milan in favour of joining the Hammers from Real Madrid (Daily Mail)