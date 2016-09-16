Rumour Mill: Arsenal to battle Liverpool for Italy striker

Juventus will offer Mario Mandzukic in a player-plus-cash deal for Alexis Sanchez, while Arsenal and Liverpool will fight for Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti (The Sun)

Juventus will offer Mario Mandzukic to Arsenal as a makeweight in a deal for Alexis Sanchez (Calciomercatoweb)

Arsenal were keen to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer but the player refused to consider leaving (The Independent)

Chelsea

Chelsea are again being linked with a move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson (The Mirror)

Cesc Fabregas continues to be linked with a loan move to AC Milan despite Antonio Conte telling the midfielder he will be given an opportunity (The Independent)

Everton

Juventus sensation Grigoris Kastanos won’t be joining Manchester United or Everton, according to his agent Yanni Evangelopoulos (ESPN)

Leicester

Leicester were quoted £30million by Sevilla for midfielder Steven N’Zonzi (Marca)

Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti (The Sun)

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero, 28, has reportedly signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City. (Daily Mirror, Express, Telegraph)

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci admits he was tempted by the prospect of joining Manchester City in the summer (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola claims the 34-year-old Manchester United forward expressed an interest in ending his career at Napoli earlier this summer (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid’s France striker Antoine Griezmann, 25, says he is doing away with professional representation and will instead seek advice from his father and his mentor ( L’Equipe)

Juventus sensation Grigoris Kastanos won’t be joining Manchester United or Everton, according to his agent Yanni Evangelopoulos (ESPN)

Middlesbrough

Boro defender Ben Gibson is again mentioned as a Chelsea target (The Mirror)

Sunderland

Sunderland may not be able to lure Norwich forward Steven Naismith to the Stadium of Light despite David Moyes’ reported interest in the Scot. (Chronicle Live)

Swansea

Swansea have taken Ostersunds FK defender Sotiris Papagiannopoulos on trial (Ostersundsposten)

Tottenham

Lyon are set to complete a pre-contract agreement this week with French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta who was a target for Tottenham (L’Equipe)

West Brom

West Brom manager Tony Pulis will meet new owners Guochuan Lai to discuss his future at the club after a disagreement with chairman John Williams over their summer transfer activity. (The Sun)