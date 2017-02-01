Rumour Mill: Leeds woe over Liverpool starlet; Hart’s Chelsea talks

Joe Hart has been spotted in Milan talking to Chelsea officials, while Leeds were offered the chance to sign a Liverpool youngster on loan – according to Wednesday’s transfer rumours.

ARSENAL

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a sensational move for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus (Bild)

Barcelona still remain interested in signing Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin despite the Spaniard signing a new deal to stay at the Emirates (Mundo Deportivo)

Arsenal have been linked with a £47m move for Roma’s Kostas Manolas (Football.London)

Juventus submitted a late €45million bid for Lyon star midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who is also a target for Chelsea and Arsenal (Calciomercato.com)

Krystian Bielik, Matt Macey and Marc Bola all sealed late moves away from Arsenal on Tuesday evening

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rocked Borussia Dortmund by finally confirming he intends to quit the club in the summer

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the club failed in their last-ditch attempt to sign Chelsea defender Nathan Ake on transfer deadline day

Antonio Conte missed out on Celtic keeper Craig Gordon – and that forced him to block Asmir Begovic’s £10m switch to Bournemouth (Daily Mirror)

CHELSEA

Joe Hart could be on the verge of securing a summer move to Chelsea after being filmed arriving at a Milan hotel to meet Chelsea executives during yesterday’s transfer deadline day (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti (Evening Standard)

Celtic received no formal bid from Chelsea last night for Moussa Dembele, despite reports circulating from French media sources suggesting that the Premiership league leaders had tabled a £40m offer (Scotland Herald)

Chelsea will battle it out with Juventus to acquire Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer in the summer (Evening Standard)

Juventus submitted a late €45million bid for Lyon star midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who is also a target for Chelsea and Arsenal (Calciomercato.com)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that the club failed in their last-ditch attempt to sign Chelsea defender Nathan Ake on transfer deadline day

Chelsea’s £26m deadline day bid for Italy international midfielder Antonio Candreva, 29, was rejected by Inter Milan

Antonio Conte missed out on Celtic keeper Craig Gordon – and that forced him to block Asmir Begovic’s £10m switch to Bournemouth (Daily Mirror)

Watford offered £10m plus Heurelho Gomes in exchange for Asmir Begovic but the offer was rejected by Chelsea (Daily Telegraph)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rocked Borussia Dortmund by finally confirming he intends to quit the club in the summer.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace failed to complete the signing of Everton’s Aurona Kone on deadline day as Sam Allardyce looked to give the forward a short-term deal (ReadCrystalPalace)

Crystal Palace and Hull both had Deadline Day offers rejected for former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila (Foot Mercato)

EVERTON

Everton were reportedly interested in signing Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil, however manager Ronald Koeman made a U-turn and then decided not to sign him (Voetbal Nieuws)

Liverpool, West Ham and Everton are all in the running to complete the signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer (Sky Sports)

Seamus Coleman expects to stay at Everton beyond the transfer deadline after he was strongly linked with a late move to Manchester United (MEN)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has revealed that he rejected a £15m bid from Newcastle United (Independent)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman refused to sanction the £15m sale of James McCarthy, because he sees the midfielder forming the foundation of a trophy-winning team (Daily Mirror)

The Toffees discussed the possibility of signing West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, 30, in the January window but will now wait until the summer before deciding on a number one (Liverpool Echo)

HULL CITY

Hull attempted to bring former Manchester United winger Nani, 30, now with Valencia, back to the Premier League

Crystal Palace and Hull both had Deadline Day offers rejected for former Sunderland midfielder Yann M’Vila (Foot Mercato)

LEICESTER CITY

West Ham were keen to sign Ludogorets winger Jonathan Cafu, 25, with Leicester, Brighton and Stoke also thought to be interested, but no formal bid was made for the £10m-rated Brazilian (Daily Star)

LIVERPOOL

Leeds United were reportedly offered the chance to sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria in January but an injury put an end to the move (All Nigeria Soccer)

Borussia Dortmund have identified Athletic Bilbao forward and Liverpool target Inaki Williams as the perfect replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marca)

Mariano snubbed a loan offer from Liverpool during the January transfer window, opting instead to remain at Real Madrid (AS)

Steven Gerrard has claimed that Liverpool will make “four or five” new signings in the summer, following the 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Liverpool, West Ham and Everton are all in the running to complete the signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer (Sky Sports)

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola is confident Fernandinho will sign a new deal at Manchester City (Daily Telegraph)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rocked Borussia Dortmund by finally confirming he intends to quit the club in the summer

Reported Man City target Leonardo Bonucci admits it was “hard to say no” to Pep Guardiola last summer (MEN)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling as the club’s exciting young forward line of the future – but warned all of them to start delivering immediately (Guardian)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Gelson Martins is reportedly set to agree a new deal to extend his stay at Sporting CP, despite interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United (Sport)

Manchester United held talks with Victor Lindelof’s representatives on Deadline Day as the club work towards a summer deal for the centre-back (MEN)

Seamus Coleman expects to stay at Everton beyond the transfer deadline after he was strongly linked with a late move to Manchester United (MEN)

Jose Mourinho has already identified his summer transfer targets ahead of a potential £80m bid for Antoine Griezmann

Jose Mourinho still fears the departure of key Manchester United squad men Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young to China before the end of February (Daily Mirror)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has rocked Borussia Dortmund by finally confirming he intends to quit the club in the summer.

MIDDLESBROUGH

The future of Jordan Rhodes remains uncertain with the striker facing a tense wait to discover whether his deadline day move to Sheffield Wednesday has gone through (Gazette)

SOUTHAMPTON

Swansea City rejected an approach from Southampton for centre back Jordi Amat in the final hours of transfer deadline day (Sky Sports)

STOKE CITY

West Ham were keen to sign Ludogorets winger Jonathan Cafu, 25, with Leicester, Brighton and Stoke also thought to be interested, but no formal bid was made for the £10m-rated Brazilian (Daily Star)

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland failed to sign Porto’s £4m midfielder Sergio Oliveira because the player was unwilling to come to Wearside (Newcastle Chronicle)

SWANSEA CITY

Swansea City rejected an approach from Southampton for centre back Jordi Amat in the final hours of transfer deadline day (Sky Sports)

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are looking at the possibility of signing Feyenoord youngster Ozancan Kokcu in the summer when the player will be free to join any club as his contract would have expired (The Times)

Tottenham rejected a late move from Turkish club Galatasaray to sign out-of-favour striker Vincent Janssen, 22, on a six-month loan deal

WATFORD

Watford offered £10m plus Heurelho Gomes in exchange for Asmir Begovic but the offer was rejected by Chelsea (Daily Telegraph)

WEST BROM

West Brom are one of a number of clubs who are reportedly monitoring Nuneaton Town defender Alex Penny (Birmingham Mail)

WEST HAM

West Ham United launched a late attempt to bring Shanghai Shenhua’s Demba Ba back to East London from the Chinese Super League (talkSPORT)

Liverpool, West Ham and Everton are all in the running to complete the signing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart during the summer (Sky Sports)

The Toffees discussed the possibility of signing West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, 30, in the January window but will now wait until the summer before deciding on a number one (Liverpool Echo)

Dimitri Payet will receive a £1m signing-on fee from Marseille after finally completing his transfer from West Ham. The total potential value of Payet’s four-and-a-half-year contract is £32m, depending on performances, but he insists the move is not motivated by money (The Times)

West Ham were keen to sign Ludogorets winger Jonathan Cafu, 25, with Leicester, Brighton and Stoke also thought to be interested, but no formal bid was made for the £10m-rated Brazilian (Daily Star)