Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man City in LB battle; Isco latest

Liverpool and Man City eye a new defensive option while Chelsea are leading two Premier League rivals over a deal for Real Madrid’s Isco, according to Wednesday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in Roma defender Antonio Rudiger (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City and Arsenal are showing an interest in young Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara, who is yet to sign his first professional contract with the club (L’Equipe)

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window, according to the 30-year-old France international’s agent

Alexis Sanchez is using interest in him from China to earn himself a new mega-money deal at Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Roberto Firmino has an £82.6m release clause in his Liverpool contract which any club but Arsenal can trigger

BURNLEY

Burnley will face a battle to land Bolton striker Zach Clough in January as a host of Premier League clubs show an interest (ClubCall)

CHELSEA

Chelsea are preparing a huge bid to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to sign Real Madrid star Isco in January (Diario Gol)

Everton, Leicester City and Chelsea all hold an interest in signing Burnley’s in-form defender Michael Keane (Mirror)

Premier League duo Chelsea and Stoke City are showing interest in AC Milan wonderkid Moris Sportelli (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Federico Bernardeschi will be the subject of a €45million bid from Chelsea in the summer

Chelsea are reportedly targeting a January deal for Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam (Calciomercato)

Ben Gibson has been told he is going nowhere in January, with Middlesbrough slapping a £35m price-tag on him to try to scare off Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Chelsea are hoping to tie up a deal to bring Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele to the Premier League (The Sun)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Brighton and Hove Albion have joined Crystal Palace and Reading in the race to sign Aldershot Town striker Idris Kanu (The Argus)

Crystal Palace and Celtic are going to battle it out in the race to sign James McCarthy from Everton in the January transfer window (Daily Star)

EVERTON

Sunderland are the latest Premier League club to be tracking Jacob Murphy, including Tottenham, Everton and Southampton (Clubcall)

Everton reportedly held talks with Manchester United over a double deal for Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin before Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park (Scottish Sun)

Everton lead the race to sign 21-year-old Zach Clough from Bolton Wanderers (The Sun)

Everton are open to offloading midfielder Tom Cleverley in the upcoming January transfer window (Daily Mirror)

Watford are hoping for a January reunion with their former winger Ashley Young, who is also attracting interest from Everton, West Brom and Swansea (Daily Mirror)

HULL CITY

Hull City face competition from Premier League rivals Swansea and West Brom to secure Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez (Mirror)

LEICESTER CITY

Aston Villa and West Brom are both keen to sign teenage forward Layton Ndukwufrom Leicester City (Daily Mail)

Leicester City target M’Baye Niang has once again confirmed his intention to stay at AC Milan

Leicester are in advanced talks over the signing of Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who the 19-year-old Nigerian’s former boss Alex McLeish says can fill the void left by France international N’Golo Kante, 25, following his summer move to Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL

Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to go up against each other in the race to sign Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac (Bild)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to splash £50m on Virgil van Dijk and Moussa Dembele as he looks to bolster his squad (The Express)

Liverpool are not lining up a move for Southampton central defender Virgil Van Dijk in the upcoming January transfer window (Daily Telegraph)

Galatasaray are interested in snapping up Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho during the January transfer window (Fanatik)

Manchester City are trying to rush through a deal for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, with Liverpool and Manchester United also interested in the teenager (Daily Mirror)

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to go up against each other in the race to sign Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac (Bild)

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports suggesting Manchester City have approached Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (Daily Express)

Manchester City are trying to rush through a deal for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, with Liverpool and Manchester United also interested in the teenager (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Chelsea are hoping to tie up a deal to bring Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele to the Premier League (The Sun)

Manchester City give Sergio Aguero’s former club Atletico Madrid just over £210,000 every time the Argentina forward scores 15 goals

MANCHESTER UNITED

Chelsea are preparing a huge bid to beat Manchester United and Tottenham to sign Real Madrid star Isco in January (Diario Gol)

Manchester United scouts were present at Benfica v Napoli to watch defender Victor Lindelof (O Jogo)

Man Utd target Jose Fonte has moved another step closer to leaving Southampton by blasting club bosses for refusing him a new long-term deal (Daily Star)

Manchester City are trying to rush through a deal for Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, with Liverpool and Manchester United also interested in the teenager (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are planning to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini when the transfer window opens next month (Daily Telegraph)

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ben Gibson has been told he is going nowhere in January, with Middlesbrough slapping a £35m price-tag on him to try to scare off Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

SOUTHAMPTON

STOKE CITY

Premier League duo Chelsea and Stoke City are showing interest in AC Milan wonderkid Moris Sportelli (TuttoMercatoWeb)

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland are the latest Premier League club to be tracking Jacob Murphy, including Tottenham, Everton and Southampton (Clubcall)

Sunderland are set to win the race for Anderlecht playmaker Nicolae Stanciu (Calciomercato)

SWANSEA CITY

Hull City face competition from Premier League rivals Swansea and West Brom to secure Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez (Mirror)

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are confident they will agree a new contract with Toby Alderweireld long before a potential £25m release clause can be triggered (Daily Telegraph)

WATFORD

WEST BROM

Aston Villa and West Brom are both keen to sign teenage forward Layton Ndukwufrom Leicester City (Daily Mail)

WEST HAM

Valencia are in pole position to sign West Ham striker Simone Zaza in January (Tuttosport)

West Ham are planning to make a move for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini when the transfer window opens next month (Daily Telegraph)