Rumour Mill: Arsenal consider Mustafi alternatives

Oli Fisher
Simon Kjaer: Defender in action for Denmark

Simon Kjaer: Defender in action for Denmark

Arsenal are considering alternative targets to Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi, according to today’s rumours.

ARSENAL

– Arsenal have set their sight on Real Madrid’s playmaker James Rodriguez, who has dropped down the pecking orders at Los Blancos (The Telegraph)

– Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi is keen to join Arsenal, but a fee is yet to be agreed (Sky Sports)

– Bayer Leverkusen’s Omer Toprak and Simon Kjaer of Fenerbahce have emerged as possible alternatives should the Spanish side refuse to budge from their £42.1million asking price (Evening Standard)

The Italian press also back-up claims from the UK that Arsenal are keen on Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina. The Gunners are ready to table a €16 million bid for the young Frenchman

– Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has heaped more misery on Arsene Wenger after hitting a hat-trick and then admitting he is “happy” at Lyon (The Sun)

– Inter Milan are weighing up an audacious approach for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez (Daily Star)

– Watford are interested in 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, who Arsenal have bid £14m for (Calciomercato)

BOURNEMOUTH

– Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is this week expected to continue his squad strengthening by making Marc Wilson his seventh summer signing (Bournemouth Echo)

BURNLEY

– Anderlecht star Steven Defour is on the verge of signing for newly promoted Premier League side Burnley (HLN)

– Burnley defender Kevin Long is due for a medical at Bristol City ahead of a permanent move (The Sun)

CHELSEA

Romelu Lukaku: Striker a target for Chelsea

– Chelsea have turned their attention to Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic after losing patience in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Mail)

– Galatasaray want to sign Marouane Fellaini and John Obi Mikel before the summer transfer window closes (Daily Star)

– Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is ready to spend £140m on Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Maia before the end of August (Daily Express)

CRYSTAL PALACE

– Crystal Palace will push to bring Christian Benteke and Saido Berahino to the club this week (Daily Mirror)

– Crystal Palace are keen on Manchester United’s Ashley Young as they seek to snap up a replacement forEverton-bound ace Yannick Bolasie (The Guardian)

– Yannick Bolasie has said farewell to his Crystal Palace team-mates and travelled to Merseyside for a medical to complete a move to Everton (Daily Mirror)

– Crystal Palace are ready to bid for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 27, if they fail to sign Liverpool forward Christian Benteke, 25 (Daily Express)

EVERTON

– Southampton striker Charlie Austin is reportedly wanted by his former boss at Everton, and former club QPR (London Evening Standard)

– Sunderland have put a £20million price tag on Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone in an effort to ward off interest from fellow Premier League club Everton (Mirror)

– Everton and Sevilla are keen on Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has been told he can leave the club (Daily Mirror)

– Everton have had an £8.6m offer for Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal turned down, and the 24-year-old is keen to stay in France (Goal)

– Yannick Bolasie has said farewell to his Crystal Palace team-mates and travelled to Merseyside for a medical to complete a move to Everton (Daily Mirror)

– Everton are lining up a £15m move for Valencia centre-back Aymen Abdennour (Daily Mail)

– Everton have had a £21m bid for former Blackburn Rovers flop Nikola Kalinic rejected by Fiorentina (The Sun)

HULL CITY

– The company that owns Hull City Football Club saw a major dip in turnover last year of almost £90million following the club’s one-year relegation to the Championship (The Business Desk)

– Hull captain Curtis Davies has called for Mike Phelan to become the club’s permanent manager following the 2-1 win over Leicester (Daily Mirror)

– Tottenham right-back DeAndre Yedlin is wanted by Derby County and Hull City (Daily Mail)

LEICESTER CITY

– Leicester, Juventus and Inter should wait until the end of the Olympics to know the intentions of the player (Gabigol)

– West Brom are seeking to seal a deal for Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City on Monday (Ghanasoccerweb)

LIVERPOOL

Marcelo Brozovic: Inter Milan midfielder linked with move

– Liverpool have made an offer to Inter Milan for Gary Medel (Corriere della Sera)

– Jurgen Klopp wants to replace Alberto Moreno at left-back with Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao (Sport)

– Inter Milan reportedly want Lucas Leiva as a Marcelo Brozovic replacement, should the Croatian leave as is expected (GazzaMercato)

Inter has closed the door firmly in the face of Juventus in their quest for Croatian midfielder and Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic

– Sassuolo are preparing an offer for Liverpool target Riccardo Saponara (TalkSport)

– Crystal Palace will push to bring Christian Benteke and Saido Berahino to the club this week (Daily Mirror)

– West Brom are also interested in Benteke, but Liverpool will not accept anything less than £32.5m for the Belgian (Sky Sports)

– Liverpool could sign 17-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard but West Ham are also interested in the Norwegian (Ouest France)

MANCHESTER CITY

– Everton and Sevilla are keen on Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has been told he can leave the club (Daily Mirror)

– Manchester City are closing in on Barcelona stopper Claudio Bravo – which is likely to spell an end to Joe Hart’s time at the Etihad (MEN)

MANCHESTER UNITED

– Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell Italian full-back Matteo Darmian this summer. Serie A giants Roma are plotting to bring him back to Italy (Calciomercato)

– Crystal Palace are keen on Manchester United’s Ashley Young as they seek to snap up a replacement forEverton-bound ace Yannick Bolasie (The Guardian)

– Manchester United could move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte, 32 (Manchester Evening News)

– Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said midfielder Juan Mata, 28, had a future at the club after scoring in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

– Galatasaray want to sign Marouane Fellaini and John Obi Mikel before the summer transfer window closes (Daily Star)

MIDDLESBROUGH

– Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign Everton youngster Brendan Galloway on loan (Daily Star)

SOUTHAMPTON

– Manchester United could move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte, 32 (Manchester Evening News)

STOKE CITY

SUNDERLAND

– Sunderland could be welcoming the signing of Alvaro Arbeloa soon (Sport)

– Sunderland have put a £20million price tag on Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone in an effort to ward off interest from fellow Premier League club Everton (Mirror)

– Liam Bridcutt is to undergo at medical at Leeds after agreeing personal terms with the Championship outfit (Yorkshire Evening Post)

SWANSEA CITY

– Iceland star Ragnar Sigurdsson has been linked to Swansea as a possible replacement for Ashley Williams (WalesOnline)

TOTTENHAM

Adrien Silva: Wanted by Pochettino

– Reports in Portugal suggest Spurs are interested in Sporting Lisbon duo Adrien Silva and Islam Slimani (Record)

– Tottenham are ready to bid for 16-year-old Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon (The Sun)

– Tottenham are considering a £13m bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, 27, should Dane Christian Eriksen, 24, leave (Daily Star)

– Tottenham right-back DeAndre Yedlin is wanted by Derby County and Hull City (Daily Mail)

WATFORD

– AS Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand has been linked to Watford (The4thOfficial)

Chelsea’s Kenedy is close to completing a season-long loan move to Watford (Sky Sports)

– Watford have been strongly linked with a move for Juventus star Roberto Pereyra, and are ready to up their offer to £16m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Watford are interested in 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, who Arsenal have bid £14m for (Calciomercato)

WEST BROM

– West Ham United are still willing to sell Enner Valencia and have told West Brom that a bid of £12 million will be enough for a deal to happen (Birmingham Mail)

– West Brom are seeking to seal a deal for Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City on Monday (Ghanasoccerweb)

– Crystal Palace will push to bring Christian Benteke and Saido Berahino to the club this week (Daily Mirror)

– West Brom manager Tony Pulis is worried his team is ‘stagnating’ and wants to invest in new players quickly (The Guardian)

– West Brom are also interested in Benteke, but Liverpool will not accept anything less than £32.5m for the Belgian (Sky Sports)

WEST HAM

– West Ham United are still willing to sell Enner Valencia and have told West Brom that a bid of £12 million will be enough for a deal to happen (Birmingham Mail)

– Fiorentina have made a transfer approach for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang (Gianluca di Marzio)

– Crystal Palace are ready to bid for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 27, if they fail to sign Liverpool forward Christian Benteke, 25 (Daily Express)

– Liverpool could sign 17-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard but West Ham are also interested in the Norwegian (Ouest France)

Rumour Mill

Related Articles