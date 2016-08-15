Rumour Mill: Arsenal consider Mustafi alternatives

Arsenal are considering alternative targets to Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi, according to today’s rumours.

ARSENAL

– Arsenal have set their sight on Real Madrid’s playmaker James Rodriguez, who has dropped down the pecking orders at Los Blancos (The Telegraph)

– Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi is keen to join Arsenal, but a fee is yet to be agreed (Sky Sports)

– Bayer Leverkusen’s Omer Toprak and Simon Kjaer of Fenerbahce have emerged as possible alternatives should the Spanish side refuse to budge from their £42.1million asking price (Evening Standard)

– The Italian press also back-up claims from the UK that Arsenal are keen on Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina. The Gunners are ready to table a €16 million bid for the young Frenchman

– Arsenal target Alexandre Lacazette has heaped more misery on Arsene Wenger after hitting a hat-trick and then admitting he is “happy” at Lyon (The Sun)

– Inter Milan are weighing up an audacious approach for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez (Daily Star)

– Watford are interested in 22-year-old Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina, who Arsenal have bid £14m for (Calciomercato)

BOURNEMOUTH

– Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is this week expected to continue his squad strengthening by making Marc Wilson his seventh summer signing (Bournemouth Echo)

BURNLEY

– Anderlecht star Steven Defour is on the verge of signing for newly promoted Premier League side Burnley (HLN)

– Burnley defender Kevin Long is due for a medical at Bristol City ahead of a permanent move (The Sun)

CHELSEA

– Chelsea have turned their attention to Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic after losing patience in their pursuit of Kalidou Koulibaly (Daily Mail)

– Galatasaray want to sign Marouane Fellaini and John Obi Mikel before the summer transfer window closes (Daily Star)

– Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is ready to spend £140m on Romelu Lukaku, Kalidou Koulibaly and Thiago Maia before the end of August (Daily Express)

CRYSTAL PALACE

– Crystal Palace will push to bring Christian Benteke and Saido Berahino to the club this week (Daily Mirror)

– Crystal Palace are keen on Manchester United’s Ashley Young as they seek to snap up a replacement forEverton-bound ace Yannick Bolasie (The Guardian)

– Yannick Bolasie has said farewell to his Crystal Palace team-mates and travelled to Merseyside for a medical to complete a move to Everton (Daily Mirror)

– Crystal Palace are ready to bid for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 27, if they fail to sign Liverpool forward Christian Benteke, 25 (Daily Express)

EVERTON

– Southampton striker Charlie Austin is reportedly wanted by his former boss at Everton, and former club QPR (London Evening Standard)

– Sunderland have put a £20million price tag on Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone in an effort to ward off interest from fellow Premier League club Everton (Mirror)

– Everton and Sevilla are keen on Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has been told he can leave the club (Daily Mirror)

– Everton have had an £8.6m offer for Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal turned down, and the 24-year-old is keen to stay in France (Goal)

– Everton are lining up a £15m move for Valencia centre-back Aymen Abdennour (Daily Mail)

– Everton have had a £21m bid for former Blackburn Rovers flop Nikola Kalinic rejected by Fiorentina (The Sun)

HULL CITY

– The company that owns Hull City Football Club saw a major dip in turnover last year of almost £90million following the club’s one-year relegation to the Championship (The Business Desk)

– Hull captain Curtis Davies has called for Mike Phelan to become the club’s permanent manager following the 2-1 win over Leicester (Daily Mirror)

– Tottenham right-back DeAndre Yedlin is wanted by Derby County and Hull City (Daily Mail)

LEICESTER CITY

– Leicester, Juventus and Inter should wait until the end of the Olympics to know the intentions of the player (Gabigol)

– West Brom are seeking to seal a deal for Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City on Monday (Ghanasoccerweb)

LIVERPOOL

– Liverpool have made an offer to Inter Milan for Gary Medel (Corriere della Sera)

– Jurgen Klopp wants to replace Alberto Moreno at left-back with Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao (Sport)

– Inter Milan reportedly want Lucas Leiva as a Marcelo Brozovic replacement, should the Croatian leave as is expected (GazzaMercato)

– Inter has closed the door firmly in the face of Juventus in their quest for Croatian midfielder and Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic

– Sassuolo are preparing an offer for Liverpool target Riccardo Saponara (TalkSport)

– West Brom are also interested in Benteke, but Liverpool will not accept anything less than £32.5m for the Belgian (Sky Sports)

– Liverpool could sign 17-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard but West Ham are also interested in the Norwegian (Ouest France)

MANCHESTER CITY

– Manchester City are closing in on Barcelona stopper Claudio Bravo – which is likely to spell an end to Joe Hart’s time at the Etihad (MEN)

MANCHESTER UNITED

– Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell Italian full-back Matteo Darmian this summer. Serie A giants Roma are plotting to bring him back to Italy (Calciomercato)

– Manchester United could move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte, 32 (Manchester Evening News)

– Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said midfielder Juan Mata, 28, had a future at the club after scoring in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

MIDDLESBROUGH

– Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign Everton youngster Brendan Galloway on loan (Daily Star)

SOUTHAMPTON

STOKE CITY

SUNDERLAND

– Sunderland could be welcoming the signing of Alvaro Arbeloa soon (Sport)

– Sunderland have put a £20million price tag on Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone in an effort to ward off interest from fellow Premier League club Everton (Mirror)

– Liam Bridcutt is to undergo at medical at Leeds after agreeing personal terms with the Championship outfit (Yorkshire Evening Post)

SWANSEA CITY

– Iceland star Ragnar Sigurdsson has been linked to Swansea as a possible replacement for Ashley Williams (WalesOnline)

TOTTENHAM

– Reports in Portugal suggest Spurs are interested in Sporting Lisbon duo Adrien Silva and Islam Slimani (Record)

– Tottenham are ready to bid for 16-year-old Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon (The Sun)

– Tottenham are considering a £13m bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva, 27, should Dane Christian Eriksen, 24, leave (Daily Star)

– Tottenham right-back DeAndre Yedlin is wanted by Derby County and Hull City (Daily Mail)

WATFORD

– AS Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand has been linked to Watford (The4thOfficial)

Chelsea’s Kenedy is close to completing a season-long loan move to Watford (Sky Sports)

– Watford have been strongly linked with a move for Juventus star Roberto Pereyra, and are ready to up their offer to £16m (Gazzetta dello Sport)

WEST BROM

– West Ham United are still willing to sell Enner Valencia and have told West Brom that a bid of £12 million will be enough for a deal to happen (Birmingham Mail)

– West Brom are seeking to seal a deal for Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp from Leicester City on Monday (Ghanasoccerweb)

– West Brom manager Tony Pulis is worried his team is ‘stagnating’ and wants to invest in new players quickly (The Guardian)

WEST HAM

– Fiorentina have made a transfer approach for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang (Gianluca di Marzio)

– Crystal Palace are ready to bid for West Ham striker Andy Carroll, 27, if they fail to sign Liverpool forward Christian Benteke, 25 (Daily Express)

– Liverpool could sign 17-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard but West Ham are also interested in the Norwegian (Ouest France)