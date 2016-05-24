Rumour Mill: Liverpool contact target; Chelsea eye defender

Liverpool make contact with Tottenham target, Manchester United and Chelsea are attempting to hijack Arsenal’s Medhi Benatia move and Radja Nainggolan is a man in demand, according to Tuesday’s transfer rumours.

ARSENAL

– Arsenal have been joined by AC Milan, Manchester United and Chelsea in the battle to sign Bayern Munich defender Medhi Benatia

– Arsenal expect to complete the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Granit Xhaka in the next 48 hours (Daily Mirror)

– Alvaro Morata is poised to leave Juventus this summer, with Arsenal leading the race to sign the striker for £51m. A picture posted on Instagram hinted his stay in Turin is coming to an end

– Arsenal could follow up a deal for Granit Xhaka by trying to sign Argentine wonderkid Maxi Romero (Daily Mirror)

ASTON VILLA

– Aston Villa’s managerial shortlist is down to Roberto Di Matteo and Nigel Pearson after they were snubbed by David Moyes (Daily Mirror)

BOURNEMOUTH

– Bournemouth are back in Swedish defender Alexander Milosevic, a player they tracked last summer

– Bournemouth are considering making a £4m move for Tottenham’s 24-year-old midfielder Ryan Mason (Daily Mirror)

CHELSEA

– Juventus cannot afford to compete with Manchester United and Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku’s signature (Corriere dello Sport)

– Fenerbahce have placed a €20million (£15.4m) price tag on Simon Kjaer in light of increased interest from Chelsea (Fanatik)

– Chelsea and Manchester United are locked in an ‘auction’ for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Mario (A Bola)

– Real Madrid are after Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois along with Manchester United target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose days at Borussia Dortmund appear to be numbered (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Chelsea are reportedly preparing a fresh bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly after having an initial offer turned down (Sky Italia)

CRYSTAL PALACE

– West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Stoke City are all interested in giving Newcastle man Paul Dummett Premier League football next season (Chronicle)

EVERTON

– Napoli and Juventus are looking to sign Everton’s Romelu Lukaku, but the champions remain hopeful of keeping Alvaro Morata

– Everton’s ambitious super-rich new owner Farhad Moshiri is making an astonishing attempt to buy Joe Hart

– David Moyes is on a nine-man shortlist for Everton’s managerial vacancy, with Manuel Pellegrini, Frank de Boer and Unai Emery also set to be interviewed (Daily Mirror)

LEICESTER CITY

– Leicester forward Jamie Vardy is available to Champions League clubs for a cut-price £20 million, with Manchester City having scouted the player (Daily Mail)

– Leicester are ready to hand midfielder Danny Drinkwater an £80,000 a week contract to stave off interest from Liverpool (Daily Star)

– Leicester City would have to pay 30m euro (£23.25m) for Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, who is also attracting interest from Arsenal and Tottenham

LIVERPOOL

– Jurgen Klopp has made contact with Ante Coric – described as “perfect for Liverpool” by The Scout – as the Reds look to beat Tottenham to the £11.4million signing of the Dinamo Zagreb midfielder (Sportske Novotsi)

– Liverpool loanee Mario Balotelli could be lured to Serie A newcomers Crotone after the club’s president offered to make him captain if he joins them. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Liverpool are once again considering a move to Southampton striker Shane Long (Daily Star)

– Klopp wants to sign German full-back Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim (ClickLiverpool)

– Liverpool have been dealt a serious blow in pursuit of arguably their top summer transfer target with Mario Gotze’s revelation that he wants to stay at Bayern Munich (Bild)

– The Merseysiders are not expected to hand a new contract to defender Kolo Toure (Sportsmail)

– Trabzonspor are leading the race to sign Liverpool’s out-of-favour striker Samed Yesil (TalkSport)

– Liverpool hope a tribunal will order Watford to pay more than £4m for 19-year-old striker Jerome Sinclair, who has signed a four-year contract with the Hornets (Liverpool Echo)

MANCHESTER CITY

– Manchester City are targeting Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the summer transfer window (France Football)

– City remain in discussions about Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko from Ufa and Aymeric Laporte at Athletic Bilbao (Daily Mail)

– Manchester City are closing on a four-year deal to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and also hope to sign Real Sociedad ‘keeper Geronimo Rulli (Daily Mail)

MANCHESTER UNITED

– Man Utd will offer Michael Carrick a new one-year contract. (ESPN)

– Jose Mourinho wants to replace Marouane Fellaini with Radja Nainggolan at United (Le Soir)

– Manchester United have opened talks to sign West Ham defender Reece Oxford in the summer transfer window (ESPN FC)

– Gary Neville and Brian Kidd are among the contenders to join Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff once he is confirmed as Manchester United’s next manager (The Sun)

– Louis van Gaal received a £5m pay-off to leave Manchester United, who will give Jose Mourinho £15m per year to replace the Dutchman (Daily Express)

– Louis van Gaal learned of his dismissal from Manchester United in a phone call with the man expected to replace him, Jose Mourinho (Daily Mirror)

NEWCASTLE UNITED

– Andros Townsend has left the England squad to sort a transfer to Sporting Lisbon (Record)

NORWICH CITY

– Norwich are interested in signing Fulham striker Ross McCormack (Daily Mail)

– Mark Hughes and Stoke City are plotting a move for Norwich City winger Nathan Redmond (Stoke City)

– Norwich defender Steven Whittaker has signed a new one-year contract

SOUTHAMPTON

– Southampton will reportedly step up their efforts to sign Juventus forward Simone Zaza now they have Europa League football on offer (ClubCall)

STOKE

– Mark Hughes and Stoke City are plotting a move for Norwich City winger Nathan Redmond (Stoke City)

SUNDERLAND

– Sunderland among a number of teams weighing up a move for Lyon winger Rachid Ghezzal (Sunderland Echo)

TOTTENHAM

– Tottenham are set to sign striker Jonathan Calleri, with the Sao Paulo player’s agent claiming a verbal agreement is already in place (The Sun)

– Bournemouth are considering making a £4m move for Tottenham’s 24-year-old midfielder Ryan Mason (Daily Mirror)

– Tottenham and AC Milan have been told how much they will have to pay to tempt Palermo into selling Franco Vazquez

WATFORD

– Liverpool hope a tribunal will order Watford to pay more than £4m for 19-year-old striker Jerome Sinclair, who has signed a four-year contract with the Hornets (Liverpool Echo)

– Espanyol have turned down the opportunity to buy Watford goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis, 28, following his loan spell with the Spanish club (Watford Observer)

WEST BROM

– Newly promoted side Middlesborough are looking to sign midfielder West Brom James Morrison on a free transfer in the summer (Express)

WEST HAM

– West Ham are reportedly closing in on the signing of Turkish international Gokhan Tore (CNN Turkey)

– Manchester United have opened talks to sign West Ham defender Reece Oxford in the summer transfer window (ESPN FC)