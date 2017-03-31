Rumour Mill: Manolas move hint; Liverpool ask about Samp star

Luis Muriel: Liverpool said to be keen on striker

Liverpool have enquired after a Sampdoria striker, Chelsea are eyeing a Hoffenheim star and Tottenham will replace Erik Lamela with Wilfried Zaha, all according to Friday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be interested in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (Manchester Evening News)

BURNLEY

Michael Keane is on his way out of Burnley this summer but the biggest stumbling block to a move will be the sell-on clause due to Manchester United (Sun)

CHELSEA

Antonio Conte has told Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich he does not want Belgian superstar Eden Hazard to be sold this summer (Daily Express)



Chelsea and Tottenham target Domenico Berardi is wanted by Inter Milan (Calciomercato)

Chelsea are confident of beating Manchester City to the £50m signing of 25-year-old Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte has targeted Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan to challenge Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso at Chelsea (Daily Express)

Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore has distanced himself from the transfer speculation linking him with a move to Chelsea (Daily Star)

Antonio Conte will be in the ‘driving seat’ when it comes to transfers at Chelsea this summer and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is believed to his No 1 target (Daily Mail)



AS Roma star Kostas Manolas has refused to rule out a possible summer exit with Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United interested (Calciomercato via Sky Italia)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Tottenham are preparing to step up their bid to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 24, with Moussa Sissoko, 27, and Erik Lamela, 25, potentially making way (Bleacher Report)

Crystal Palace and France midfielder Yohan Cabaye, 31, is keen to join Marseille this summer (Bein Sports, via Evening Standard)

EVERTON

Everton are considering a move for Hull City’s 24-year-old defender Harry Maguire as they look to make three summer signings to boost their backline (Daily Mail)

West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland want Dynamo Kiev and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida (Daily Mirror)

HULL

Everton are considering a move for Hull City’s 24-year-old defender Harry Maguire as they look to make three summer signings to boost their backline (Daily Mail)



LEEDS

West Bromwich Albion remain interested in signing Leeds United’s Charlie Taylor (Daily Mail)

LIVERPOOL

Schalke chief Christian Heidel has played down speculation linking Max Meyer with a move to Liverpool (Daily Express)

Liverpool have enquired after Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel (Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool are in danger of being given a transfer ban over claims they tapped up a 12-year-old Stoke City schoolboy player (Various)

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be interested in signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez (Manchester Evening News)



Chelsea are confident of beating Manchester City to the £50m signing of 25-year-old Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City and Manchester United have both made approaches to sign Bayern Munich’s 22-year-old midfielder Joshua Kimmich (Kicker)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Real Madrid will have to pay £66m if they want to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer as the 26-year-old does not have a release clause in his contract (Daily Mail)

Antoine Griezmann remains Man Utd’s top summer target and the club plan to trigger his release clause in the summer (Telegraph)

Manchester City and Manchester United have both made approaches to sign Bayern Munich’s 22-year-old midfielder Joshua Kimmich (Kicker)



Atletico Madrid are prepared to part with Manchester United target Jose Maria Gimenez – but the 22-year-old Uruguay defender has a £56m release clause (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United will offer Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 29, a deal that will double his wages (La Repubblica)

Michael Keane is on his way out of Burnley this summer but the biggest stumbling block to a move will be the sell-on clause due to Manchester United (Sun)

AS Roma star Kostas Manolas has refused to rule out a possible summer exit with Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United interested (Calciomercato via Sky Italia)



SOUTHAMPTON

Chelsea are confident of beating Manchester City to the £50m signing of 25-year-old Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

STOKE

West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland want Dynamo Kiev and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are in danger of being given a transfer ban over claims they tapped up a 12-year-old Stoke City schoolboy player (Various)

SUNDERLAND

Sunderland midfielder Jan Kirchhoff has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray (Chronicle)



West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland want Dynamo Kiev and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida (Daily Mirror)

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham are preparing to step up their bid to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 24, with Moussa Sissoko, 27, and Erik Lamela, 25, potentially making way (Bleacher Report)

Chelsea and Tottenham target Domenico Berardi is wanted by Inter Milan (Calciomercato)



WEST BROM

West Brom have added Gent winger Moses Simon to their summer wishlist (Daily Mail)

West Bromwich Albion remain interested in signing Leeds United’s Charlie Taylor (Daily Mail)



WEST HAM

West Ham, Stoke, Everton and Sunderland want Dynamo Kiev and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida (Daily Mirror)