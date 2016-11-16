Rumour Mill: Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal want Charlton star

Manchester United are considering a move for a Serie A full-back, while a host of clubs are chasing an 18-year-old defender from Charlton, according to Wednesday’s rumours.

Arsenal

Liverpool are believed to be tracking Inter striker Andrea Pinamonti. Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, Juventus and Villarreal are also believed to be in the race (Corriere Dello Sport)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is set to commit his future by signing a new long term deal at the Emirates (IBTimes)

Arsenal are reported to be in the hunt to sign Rennes winger Paul-Georges Ntep, who is also wanted by Watford and Liverpool (clubcall)

Arsene Wenger is weighing up a January swoop for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes from Roma

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has entered the race for Charlton starlet Ezri Konsa, joining both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

AFC Bournemouth

England international Jack Wilshere could be sold to AC Milan at the end of the season after he completes his loan spell at Bournemouth (Corriere Dello Sport)

Chelsea could recall defender Nathan Ake, 21, from his loan spell at Bournemouth because of a lack of playing time (Daily Star)

Burnley

Burnley striker Lukas Jutkiewicz is in demand following reports Derby County have also joined the race to sign him.

Chelsea

Barcelona are weighing up moves for three veteran defenders as they look to replace Aleix Vidal, including Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic (Mundo Deportivo)

Thiago Silva is desperate to sign a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain (Daily Mail)

John Terry is wanted by Andre Villas-Boas for a reunion in China

Chelsea are ready to sell out-of-favour Oscar – and that will put Inter Milan on red alert

Chelsea are set to offer AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a huge salary increase to move to the Premier League (SportMediaset)

Manchester United and RB Leipzig are chasing Chelsea whiz-kid Reece James (The Sun)

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have been installed as 2/1 favourites to sign former Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

Crystal Palace have boosted their academy ranks with the signing of England under-17 starlet Nya Kirby.

Everton

West Bromwich Albion are considering prematurely ending Brendan Galloway’s season-long loan at the club and has Leeds left-back, Charlie Taylor lined up as a replacement (The Telegraph)

Hull City

Hull are lining up a January move for Lazio midfielder Ravel Morrison. The 23-year-old has made just eight appearances since joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2015 (Daily Mail)

Leicester City

Leicester City star Jeffrey Schlupp is eager to join West Brom in the January transfer window (Express and Star)

Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt is the latest young German talent to be linked with a move to join Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool (Express)

West Ham will battle AC Milan and Liverpool for the signing of FC Copenhagen full-back Ludwig Augustinsson (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are considering a move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 27, in the January transfer window (Bleacher Report)

Simon Mignolet has admitted he’s not happy on the Liverpool bench but has ruled out a January exit

Manchester City

Manchester City are ‘confident’ of signing Lionel Messi (MARCA)

Manchester City outcast Yaya Toure has been urged to leave the club and consider joining French side Marseille by his brother and ex-Blues defender Kolo

Manchester United

Manchester United are said to be considering making a €30m bid for Napoli right back Elseid Hysaj (Il Mattino)

Manchester United are in talks to sign 19-year-old Corinthians defender Guilherme Arana (Daily Star)

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has snubbed a move to Manchester United

Raphael Varane hopes to stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his career, halting talk of a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United and RB Leipzig are chasing Chelsea whiz-kid Reece James (The Sun)

Middlesbrough

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has been linked with a move for Middlesbrough and former Blackburn Rovers forward, Jordan Rhodes (Daily Star)

Southampton

Southampton are lining up Waasland-Beveren full back Laurent Jans as Cuco Martina’s replacement in January (Mirror)

Stoke City

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates has denied speculation that the club have made an offer for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, but refused to rule out a future move

Sunderland

Frustrated Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa is willing to leave this January in search of football with Sunderland and Swansea possible destinations (The Sun)

Swansea City

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are considering a move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, 27, in the January transfer window (Bleacher Report)

Jan Vertonghen will be the next player to sign a new contract at Tottenham – but will not be in the £100,000-a-week club (Daily Mirror)

Watford

West Brom

Leicester City star Jeffrey Schlupp is eager to join West Brom in the January transfer window (Express and Star)

West Bromwich Albion are considering prematurely ending Brendan Galloway’s season-long loan at the club and has Leeds left-back, Charlie Taylor lined up as a replacement (The Telegraph)

West Ham

West Ham will battle AC Milan and Liverpool for the signing of FC Copenhagen full-back Ludwig Augustinsson (Calciomercato)