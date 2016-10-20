Rumour Mill: Arsenal eye Milan striker, Reds’ double bid

Arsenal are said to be weighing up a move for AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang, while Liverpool are being linked with a £44m move for one of Napoli’s star players and a £1m raid on Espanyol, according to Thursday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent, has dismissed reports the player will leave Inter Milan and join Arsenal in January (Corriere dello Serra)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says Arsenal’s final offer for Alexandre Lacazett this summer was rejected at €55million, while Napoli offered €37million (Tuttosport)

Arsenal are weighing up a move for AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang (Calciomercato)

Juventus have joined the long list of clubs to express an interest in AIK Solna striker Alexander Isak. Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal & Real Madrid are also monitoring the progress of the 17-year-old (Tuttosport)

Arsenal have signed teen goalkeeper Alex Crean, formerly of Crystal Palace, from Celtic (talkSPORT)

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, belongs at Arsenal despite uncertainty over his future, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger (London Evening Standard)

Mesut Ozil is waiting on Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to make a decision on his future at the club before he signs a contract extension with the Gunners (Goal)

Burnley

Birmingham boss Gary Rowett admits he would like to sign on-loan Burnley striker Lukas Jutkiewicz on a permanent deal (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea

AC Milan target Cesc Fabregas is reportedly set to purchase a villa on the edge of Lake Como – furthering claims he will quit Chelsea in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United and Chelsea are understood to be chasing Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez. Antonio Conte reportedly wants the Swiss star at Stamford Bridge after ‘being unimpressed’ with Marcos Alonso’s contribution so far (TransferMarketWeb)

Crystal Palace

Julian Speroni says he would love to stay at Crystal Palace beyond the end of his playing career, if at all possible (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton

Napoli are set to transfer list striker Manolo Gabbiadini, with Everton set to rival Lazio for the striker in the January window (Il Mattino)

Reported Liverpool, Everton, Stoke and Juventus target Axel Witsel has turned down a lucrative offer to stay in Russia at Zenit St Petersburg and looks increasingly likely to be sold in January. Juve – seeking a replacement for Paul Pogba – look favourites (Tuttosport)

Everton will battle AC Milan, Juventus, PSV and Werder Bremen to sign FC Nordsjaelland striker Marcus Ingvartsen, 20 (Ekstra Bladet)

Everton are monitoring Joe Hart’s progress at Torino and will make a serious move to sign him from Man City next summer (Italian Football)

Leicester

Liverpool and Leicester are favourites to sign upcoming Swedish talent Alexander Isak from AIK Solna (Expressen)

Liverpool

Liverpool are sniffing around Napoli’s star man Lorenzo Insigne and are preparing a £44m January bid after negotiations over a new Napoli deal hit a stumbling block (Calcio Mercato)

Liverpool and Southampton are monitoring Espanyol prospect Marc Roca and could activate his £1.35mmillion release clause in January. The 19-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract (Marca)

Liverpool could let Joe Gomez join Huddersfield on loan in January as the defender closes in on a return to action following a serious injury (Daily Mail)

Manchester City

Pablo Zabaleta , Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy – all out of contract next summer – are all being monitored by Juventus and Roma (The Sun)

Everton are monitoring Joe Hart’s progress at Torino and will make a serious move to sign him from Man City next summer (Italian Football)

Manchester United have once again been linked with defender Joao Cancelo, who is also a target for Man City and Barcelona (Marca)

Manchester United

Manchester United have once again been linked with defender Joao Cancelo, who is also a target for Man City and Barcelona (Marca)

Manchester United made a bid for Uruguayan wonderkid Rodrigo Bentancur, who now looks set for Juventus after the Italian club activated a first option clause to buy the 19-year-old – part of the deal that saw Carlos Tevez go the other way

Former Man Utd and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison has been totally frozen out Lazio. The player, in the stands at the Camp Nou last night to watch Barcelona’s win over Manchester City, has been linked with a January return to the Premier League (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United and Chelsea are understood to be chasing Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez (TransferMarketWeb)

Middlesbrough

Reports in the Midlands have once again linked Aston Villa with a January move for Boro striker Jordan Rhodes (Teesside Gazette)

Southampton

Liverpool and Southampton are monitoring Espanyol prospect Marc Roca and could activate his £1.35mmillion release clause in January. The 19-year-old midfielder is in the final year of his contract (Marca)

Stoke

Stoke youngster Joel Taylor wants to leave the club on loan in January in a bid to further his first-team experience (Stoke Sentinel)

West Brom are growing increasingly confident they can persuade West Ham and Stoke target Saido Berahino to sign a new deal at the club (Express & Star)

Former Stoke and West Brom star Peter Odemwingie is on the verge of signing for League One Bolton (Stoke Sentinel)

Swansea

Former Swansea boss Francesco Guidolin has been lined up as a replacement for Frank De Boer at Inter Milan (Tuttosport)

Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen is on the brink of signing a new Tottenham deal – ending any fears that the Belgian could be lured away (London Evening Standard)

West Brom

West Brom are growing increasingly confident they can persuade West Ham and Stoke target Saido Berahino to sign a new deal at the club (Express & Star)

West Ham

Former Man Utd and West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison has been totally frozen out Lazio. The player, in the stands at the Camp Nou last night to watch Barcelona’s win over Manchester City, has been linked with a January return to the Premier League (Corriere dello Sport)

