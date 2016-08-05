Rumour Mill: Chelsea chase Romanian; West Ham striker breakthrough

Liverpool are poised to bid £51m for one of Portugal’s Euro 2016 stars, while a Zidane could be set to play for Middlesborough this year, according to Friday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsenal have made enquiries for both Shkodran Mustafi and Jonny Evans but have yet to make any bids for either defender (Daily Mail)

– Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool, has handed in a transfer request, with Southampton and Everton also keen (The Sun)

– Arsenal are set for talks with Valencia over the coming week with Arsene Wenger keen to snap up defender Shkodran Mustafi before the Premier League season officially kicks off (The Sun)

– Arsenal have accepted a bid from Galatasaray for the France international defender Mathieu Debuchy (Metro)

– Arsenal defender Stefan O’Connor has joined Dutch side MVV Maastricht on a season-long loan (Daily Star)

Chelsea

– Chelsea are set to keep a close eye on Thiago Maia at the Olympics as the Blues weigh up a £15million offer for the Santos midfielder

– Everton have offered Romelu Lukaku a new deal worth £135,000-a-week in a bid to ward off Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

– Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Steaua Bucharest attacking midfielder Nicolae Stanciu, who is rated at £6million (Daily Mirror)

– Chelsea have had a £25m bid for Shkodran Mustafi rejected by Valencia (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace

– A number of Football League clubs are chasing Crystal Palace midfielder Hiram Boateng (HITC)

Everton

– Everton winger Conor Grant has joined Ipswich on a season-long loan (The Sun)

– Everton are set to make improved £12m bid for Swansea captain Ashley Williams (Squawka)

Hull City

– Torino want to bring Hull City striker Abel Hernandez back to Serie A (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Hull are also being linked with a move for Torino striker Maxi Lopez (Corriere dello Sport)

– Hull defender Harry Maguire is expected to hand in a transfer request to force a move through to Middlesborough (Daily Mail)

Liverpool

– Liverpool are poised to make an increased offer for £51m rated Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Mario (Liverpool Echo)

– Martin Odegaard is stalling on a loan move to the Bundesliga as the Real Madrid teen waits to see if Liverpool revive their interest in him

– Ajax will step up their interest in Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli after progressing in the Champions League (Daily Mail)

– Liverpool’s Brazilian international midfielder Lucas Leiva is expected to arrive in Istanbul today to complete his move to Galatasaray (Fanatik)

– Liverpool’s hopes of securing the services of Piotr Zielinski have all but ended after Napoli confirmed his signing from Udinese (Ibtimes)

Manchester City

– Manchester City are close to completing a £4.75m deal for 19-year-old Colombia international winger Marlos Moreno from Atletico Nacional. (Guardian)

– City have suffered a blow in their pursuit of John Stones with Everton unwilling to budge on their £50m valuation of the England international (Sky Sports)

Manchester United

– Aston Villa are trying to sign Manchester United defender Paddy McNair on loan (NottinghamPost)

– Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer from Juventus is complete, and will be announced when the 23-year-old France midfielder returns from holiday (Manchester Evening News)

Middlesbrough

– Middlesborough are being liked with Enzo Zidane, with the 21-year-old set to be sent out on loan for the season (Daily Mail)

Southampton

– Southampton are still interested in Malaga midfielder Recio, and will make a ‘major effort’ to sign him (Sportwitness)

Stoke

– Stoke have beaten Tottenham and West Ham in the race to sign Wimbledon defender Ryan Sweeney (Daily Star)

– Veteran Stoke striker Peter Crouch, 35, could move to Championship side Wolves in a bid for more first-team football (Birmingham Mail)

Sunderland

– Sunderland have revived their interest in West Ham striker Daifra Sakho after his move to West Bromwich Albion collapsed earlier this week (Northern Eco)

Swansea

– Swansea also want to sign fellow Spanish striker Borja Baston from Atletico Madrid in a £7million (The Sun)

Tottenham

– Tottenham Hotspur’s deal to sign Marseille forward Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is in doubt as the relationship between the two clubs continues to turn sour (Le Phoceen)

Watford

– Watford midfielder Mario Suarez could be reunited with former boss Quiqe Sanchez Flores at Espanyol (The Sun)

– Schalke have stolen a march on Watford in the race for Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina by making an offer of £19million (TalkSport)

West Brom

– West Brom are still in pursuit of Leeds United striker Charlie Richards (HITC)

West Ham

– West Ham United have agreed a deal with Inter for defender Davide Santon. The 25-year-old will arrive on-loan for €500,000 (Corriere dello Sport)

– AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca could be set to sign for West Ham, following their Europa League victory last night