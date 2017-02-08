Rumour Mill: Liverpool move for unsettled Middlesbrough man

Liverpool are pondering a shock move for Middlesbrough rebel Gaston Ramirez, while AC Milan are ready to challenge Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool for Torino star Andrea Belotti, according to Wednesday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

AC Milan are ready to challenge Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the race to sign Italy international striker Andrea Belotti from Torino. The player has a €98million release clause for non Italian clubs. (TransferMarketWeb)

Arsenal have become the latest club to join the race to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Calciomercato.com)

Arsenal tried to sign 21-year-old Lazio winger and Man Utd target Keita Balde in January (Senepeople)

Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal and West Ham on alert after admitting he wants to quit Lyon at the end of the season (The Sun)

Julian Draxler wants to see Germany team-mate Mesut Ozil leave Arsenal and join him at Paris Saint-Germain. Ozil’s contract at Arsenal expires at the end of next season and the talented playmaker is yet to agree new terms (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Blackpool starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel, but reportedly face opposition from Arsenal, Everton and a new challenger in Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa (Birmingham Mail)

Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly eyeing summer moves for Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem and Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Daily Express)

Arsenal have expressed an interest in Schalke full-back and Chelsea target Sead Kolasinac (Bild)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in 23-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco (The Sun)

Arsenal have agreed a deal for Nigerian wonderkid Lateef Omidiji Jr, according to reports (Daily Express)

BOURNEMOUTH

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has spoken of his frustration at not making a January transfer window move (Express)

CHELSEA

Chelsea are ready to pay up to €70million to sign AC Milan goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma (Independent)

Chelsea have been given fresh hope of signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the summer transfer window due to his desire to play under Antonio Conte (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus talent Paulo Dybala, also a target for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has spoken of his frustration at not making a January transfer window move (Express)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated that he is set to pursue the signature of Craig Gordon, despite the fact that Celtic insisted the player was not for sale during the January transfer window. The Chelsea manager has vowed to monitor the situation. (The Sun)

Juan Cuadrado’s sensational strike for Juventus may have impressed Antonio Conte on Sunday – but the Chelsea boss does not have the option of bringing the on-loan winger back (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in 23-year-old Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco (The Sun)

Borussia Monchengladbach are reportedly eyeing summer moves for Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem and Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Daily Express)

Thibaut Courtois’ agent is in contact with Real Madrid every day in a bid to get the Spanish giants to sign the 24-year-old Chelsea goalkeeper (Daily Star)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has ruled out a move for former strikers Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa (The Sun)

Chelsea have once again been linked with a move for Everton star Romelu Lukaku (Daily Express)

Conte is also hot on the trail of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo (Metro)

CRYSTAL PALACE

Though Newcastle did not manage to sign Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace on loan in January, they have a good chance of signing him during the summer (HITC)

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has admitted he is “flattered” by interest from Marseille (Daily Mirror)

EVERTON

Everton and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on Hull City’s Abel Hernandez (TMW)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Blackpool starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel, but reportedly face opposition from Arsenal, Everton and a new challenger in Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Chelsea have once again been linked with a move for Everton star Romelu Lukaku (Daily Express)

HULL CITY

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has his eye on Hull City left-back Andy Robertson (The Sun)

Everton and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on Hull City’s Abel Hernandez (TMW)

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are favourites ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham to secure the signature of £15m-rated Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon this summer (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are believed to be considering a shock move for Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Gaston Ramirez (Tuttosport)

Liverpool are ready to battle Italian giants Inter Milan for £22m-rated Porto full back Ricardo Pereira this summer (Daily Star)

Liverpool will raise money for an Aubameyang move by inviting Daniel Sturridge to go play for someone else, with West Ham the most likely to move (Guardian)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has his eye on Hull City left-back Andy Robertson (The Sun)

Liverpool failed in a January move for Ben Brereton after the 17-year-old scored his first senior goal last weekend for Nottingham Forest (Mirror)

Liverpool want Atalanta’s midfield boss Franck Kessié but so do Everton, Roma, AC Milan, Manchester City and Manchester United (Guardian)

Liverpool are believed to be willing to listen to offers for Simon Mignolet (Guardian)

Jurgen Klopp will take on Pep Guardiola in the battle to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Sun/Express)

MANCHESTER CITY

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs keen on signing Bayern Munich talent Timothy Tillman (Marca)

Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Real Mallorca talent Richard Dionkou (Diario de Mallorca)

AC Milan are the latest name to be thrown into the hat for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Inter Milan are the latest club to prick their ears up at the news that Sergio Agüero could be available in the summer (Guardian)

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has ruled out a move for former strikers Sergio Aguero and Diego Costa (The Sun)

Forward Gabriel Jesus, 19, will take time to settle at Manchester City despite his impressive start, says midfielder Fernandinho, 31 (Independent)

MANCHESTER UNITED

Arsenal tried to sign 21-year-old Lazio winger and Man Utd target Keita Balde in January (Senepeople)

Chelsea are interested in signing Juventus talent Paulo Dybala, also a target for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Atletico Madrid President is adamant the Frenchman is happy

Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Luke Shaw this summer, if the left-back can’t force his way into Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s plans (Yahoo Sport)

Liverpool are favourites ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham to secure the signature of £15m-rated Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon this summer (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are set to rival Manchester United for Monaco’s Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are ready to beat Manchester United to the signing of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof in the summer (O Jogo)

MIDDLESBROUGH

Gaston Ramirez has returned to the Middlesbrough fold in Spain as he attempts to rebuild his reputation on Teesside

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton are set to sign former Juventus and Barcelona defender Martin Caceres on a free transfer

SUNDERLAND

Roberto De Fanti, who was Sunderland’s former director of football, admitted that Italian clubs were interested in signing Fabio Borini and Vito Mannone during the January transfer window

TOTTENHAM

Real Madrid will switch their attention to Hugo Lloris if they are unable to sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea (The Sun)

Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Luke Shaw this summer, if the left-back can’t force his way into Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s plans (Yahoo Sport)

Liverpool are favourites ahead of Manchester United and Tottenham to secure the signature of £15m-rated Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon this summer (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Blackpool starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel, but reportedly face opposition from Arsenal, Everton and a new challenger in Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa (Birmingham Mail)

WATFORD

Watford reportedly want to tie up a permanent move for M’Baye Niang already, amid interest from West Ham United (Daily Star)

WEST BROM

West Brom, along with Premier League rivals Everton, want Hull City’s Abel Hernandez in the summer, the striker’s agent has claimed (Birmingham Mail)

WEST HAM

Watford reportedly want to tie up a permanent move for M’Baye Niang already, amid interest from West Ham United (Daily Star)

Alexandre Lacazette has put Arsenal and West Ham on alert after admitting he wants to quit Lyon at the end of the season (The Sun)

Liverpool will raise money for an Aubameyang move by inviting Daniel Sturridge to go play for someone else, with West Ham the most likely to move (Guardian)