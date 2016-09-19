Rumour Mill: Arsenal eye Isco, Barca back for Bellerin

Arsenal are ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign Isco from Real Madrid, but the Gunners may have a fight on their hands over Hector Bellerin, according to Monday’s rumours.

Arsenal

Hector Bellerin: Linked with a return to Barcelona

– Barcelona are preparing an enormous package to lure Hector Bellerin from Arsenal in January amid claims Luis Enrique has not been satisfied with Dani Alves’ replacement Aleix Vidal (Daily Mirror)

– Real Madrid will put Isco up for sale in January, with the Spanish media now claiming Arsenal are favourites to sign him ahead of Tottenham (Sport)

Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

– Juventus WILL make a January move for Alexis Sanchez regardless of whether he signs a new deal at Arsenal or not (Football Italia)

Burnley

– Chelsea will join Leicester in the hunt to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Clubcall)

Chelsea

– Everton are in talks to extend Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku’s contract at Goodison Park (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

– Chelsea are unlikely to sell Cesc Fabregas to suitors Juventus and AC Milan in January due to his ‘precious’ status as a ‘homegrown player’ (Daily Express)

Chelsea target James Rodriguez insists he never had any intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer

Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all tracking Genk’s Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey

– Chelsea will join Leicester in the hunt to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Clubcall)

Everton

– Everton are in talks to extend Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku’s contract at Goodison Park (Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Chelsea will join Leicester in the hunt to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Clubcall)

Liverpool

– Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon is Liverpool’s top left-back target with the Reds sending a scout to watch him in every Cottagers match this season (The Sun)

– Lorenzo Insigne will snub a potential move to Liverpool in order to sign a new contract with Napoli (Calcio Mercato)

– Liverpool are among the clubs watching French wonderkid Jean-Kevin Duverne (France Football)

Manchester City

Man City are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach trio Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard and Andreas Christensen (Bild)

Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all tracking Genk’s Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey

Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

– Wilfried Bony insists he is fully committed to Stoke and refuses to think about a possible return to Man City at the end of his loan (Sky Sports)

Manchester United

Lucas Moura: Forward has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal

– Lucas Moura’s agent claims Manchester United have contacted Paris Saint-Germain about signing the winger (ESPN Brasil)

– Manchester United are weighing up a move for West Ham starlet Reece Oxford amid news he is stalling on a new contract (Daily Mail)

Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all tracking Genk’s Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey

Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

Stoke

– Wilfried Bony insists he is fully committed to Stoke and refuses to think about a possible return to Man City at the end of his loan (Sky Sports)

Swansea

Swansea are keeping tabs on Brentford striker Scott Hogan and could make a January move for the player

Tottenham

<> on December 8, 2015 in Madrid, Spain.

– Real Madrid will put Isco up for sale in January, with the Spanish media now claiming Arsenal are favourites to sign him ahead of Tottenham (Sport)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that South Korean winger Son Heung-min wanted to leave White Hart Lane in the summer

West Brom

– West Brom have been keeping a close eye on former Everton striker Lacina Traore and will make a move for the star once the transfer window reopens (Daily Mirror)

West Ham

– Manchester United are weighing up a move for West Ham starlet Reece Oxford amid news he is stalling on a new contract (Daily Mail)

Rumour Mill

Related Articles