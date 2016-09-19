Rumour Mill: Arsenal eye Isco, Barca back for Bellerin

Arsenal are ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign Isco from Real Madrid, but the Gunners may have a fight on their hands over Hector Bellerin, according to Monday’s rumours.

Arsenal

– Barcelona are preparing an enormous package to lure Hector Bellerin from Arsenal in January amid claims Luis Enrique has not been satisfied with Dani Alves’ replacement Aleix Vidal (Daily Mirror)

– Real Madrid will put Isco up for sale in January, with the Spanish media now claiming Arsenal are favourites to sign him ahead of Tottenham (Sport)

– Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

– Juventus WILL make a January move for Alexis Sanchez regardless of whether he signs a new deal at Arsenal or not (Football Italia)

Burnley

– Chelsea will join Leicester in the hunt to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Clubcall)

Chelsea

– Everton are in talks to extend Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku’s contract at Goodison Park (Daily Mail)

– Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

– Chelsea are unlikely to sell Cesc Fabregas to suitors Juventus and AC Milan in January due to his ‘precious’ status as a ‘homegrown player’ (Daily Express)

– Chelsea target James Rodriguez insists he never had any intention of leaving Real Madrid this summer

– Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all tracking Genk’s Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey

– Chelsea will join Leicester in the hunt to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Clubcall)

Everton

– Everton are in talks to extend Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku’s contract at Goodison Park (Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Chelsea will join Leicester in the hunt to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane in January (Clubcall)

Liverpool

– Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon is Liverpool’s top left-back target with the Reds sending a scout to watch him in every Cottagers match this season (The Sun)

– Lorenzo Insigne will snub a potential move to Liverpool in order to sign a new contract with Napoli (Calcio Mercato)

– Liverpool are among the clubs watching French wonderkid Jean-Kevin Duverne (France Football)

Manchester City

Man City are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach trio Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard and Andreas Christensen (Bild)

– Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all tracking Genk’s Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey

– Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

– Wilfried Bony insists he is fully committed to Stoke and refuses to think about a possible return to Man City at the end of his loan (Sky Sports)

Manchester United

– Lucas Moura’s agent claims Manchester United have contacted Paris Saint-Germain about signing the winger (ESPN Brasil)

– Manchester United are weighing up a move for West Ham starlet Reece Oxford amid news he is stalling on a new contract (Daily Mail)

– Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all tracking Genk’s Jamaican wonderkid Leon Bailey

– Arsenal will officially join Chelsea, Man Utd and Man City in the race for Antoine Griezmann next summer amid claims the forward is ready to quit Atletico Madrid (various)

Stoke

– Wilfried Bony insists he is fully committed to Stoke and refuses to think about a possible return to Man City at the end of his loan (Sky Sports)

Swansea

– Swansea are keeping tabs on Brentford striker Scott Hogan and could make a January move for the player

Tottenham

– Real Madrid will put Isco up for sale in January, with the Spanish media now claiming Arsenal are favourites to sign him ahead of Tottenham (Sport)

– Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that South Korean winger Son Heung-min wanted to leave White Hart Lane in the summer

West Brom

– West Brom have been keeping a close eye on former Everton striker Lacina Traore and will make a move for the star once the transfer window reopens (Daily Mirror)

West Ham

– Manchester United are weighing up a move for West Ham starlet Reece Oxford amid news he is stalling on a new contract (Daily Mail)