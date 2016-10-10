Rumour Mill: Chelsea face battles for Lindelof and Bonucci

Victor Lindelof and Leonardo Bonucci: Both wanted by Chelsea

Chelsea have a rival for Benfica defender Viktor Lindelof, while Manchester City are said to be willing to match any offer Antonio Conte’s side make for Leonardo Bonnuci, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Juventus have told Arsenal and Leicester they have ‘no intention’ of selling Mario Lemina in January (Calcio Mercato)

Benfica have upped their asking price for Goncalo Guedes to around £30million amid claims that Arsenal, Man Utd and Valencia want the teenager (A Bola)

Barcelona have made an enquiry to Arsenal for Hector Bellerin, with Manchester City also keen (The Independent)

France defender Djibril Sidibe claims he rejected a move to Arsenal this summer (Le Parisen)

Genoa attacker Leonardo Pavoletti will be watched by Arsenal scouts this weekend (Tutto Mercato)

Riyad Mahrez admits Arsenal did try to sign him from Leicester this summer (Canal Football Club)

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are tracking Fulham’s 15-year-old midfielder Matt O’Riley (The Sun)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are ready to make a move for Mesut Ozil should he fail to agree a new deal at Arsenal (Sunday Express)

Crystal Palace have joined the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in taking an interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (Clubcall)

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could listen to loan offers for Lewis Cook in January with the midfielder finding his route into the side blocked by Jack Wilshere, Harry Arter and Andrew Surman. Former club Leeds have been linked (Football Insider)

Chelsea

Barcelona are interested in signing Chelsea’s central defender Andreas Christensen, currently on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach (The Sun)

AC Milan will rival Chelsea for Benfica defender Viktor Lindelof, who has a €30million release clause (Tuttosport)

Manchester City, Bayern, Chelsea, Seville, Manchester United, Milan and Napoli will all send scouts to watch Ivorian international Franck Kessie when his Atlanta side face Inter Milan this weekend (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea could be willing to sacrifice Eden Hazard to land their top defensive target Leonardo Bonucci (The Sun)

Manchester City will match any Chelsea offer for Bonucci with a bid of their own (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan could turn to Michy Batshuayi after being given a rebuttal from Tottenham over Harry Kane

Nemanja Matic has fulled speculation he could be set for a move to Italy after being spotted in Milan

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have joined the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in taking an interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (Clubcall)

Crystal Palace were forced to outbid Valencia to sign Christian Benteke from Liverpool this summer (Superdeporte)

Everton

Everton, Liverpool and West Ham will join German sides Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in the race to sign French midfielder Soualiho Meite from Lille in January (Daily Mirror)

Everton are pondering a January swoop for Juventus’ reserve goalkeeper Neto (Corriere dello Sport)

Everton will return with a higher bid for Norwegian teenage star Sander Berge after missing out on the midfielder in August

Leicester

Juventus have told Arsenal and Leicester they have ‘no intention’ of selling Mario Lemina in January (Calcio Mercato)

Riyad Mahrez admits Arsenal did try to sign him from Leicester this summer (Canal Football Club)

Valencia were keen to sign Leicester’s Leonardo Ulloa in the summer – but could come back in for the striker in January (Superdeporte)

Liverpool

Everton, Liverpool and West Ham will join German sides Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in the race to sign French midfielder Soualiho Meite from Lille in January (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are tracking Fulham’s 15-year-old midfielder Matt O’Riley (The Sun)

Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren will all be offered new deals by Liverpool in the coming months (Clubcall)

Crystal Palace were forced to outbid Valencia to sign Christian Benteke from Liverpool this summer (Superdeporte)

Manchester City

Manchester City, Bayern, Chelsea, Seville, Manchester United, Milan and Napoli will all send scouts to watch Ivorian international Franck Kessie when his Atlanta side face Inter Milan this weekend (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City will match any Chelsea offer for Leonardo Bonucci with a bid of their own (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona have made an enquiry to Arsenal for Hector Bellerin, with Manchester City also keen (The Independent)

Man City have four right-back targets for January: Juan Bernat, Alex Grimaldo, Jose Gaya and Bellerin (Superdeporte)

Fernandinho is on the brink of agreeing a new two-year deal with Man City after impressing Pep Guardiola (The Sun)

Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are tracking Fulham’s 15-year-old midfielder Matt O’Riley (The Sun)

Manchester United

Juventus will rival Manchester United and Tottenham for Real Madrid star Isco (Corriere dello Sport)

Javier Zanetti will use his good relationship with Jose Mourinho to persuade Manchester United to let Matteo Darmian join Inter Milan in January (Tuttosport)

Manchester City, Bayern, Chelsea, Seville, Manchester United, Milan and Napoli will all send scouts to watch Ivorian international Franck Kessie when his Atlanta side face Inter Milan this weekend (Corriere dello Sport)

Benfica have upped their asking price for Goncalo Guedes to around £30million amid claims that Arsenal, Man Utd and Valencia want the teenager (A Bola)

Manchester United will battle AC Milan and Sevilla for Sao Paulo star Rodrigo Caio (Goal)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has reportedly agreed a new long-term deal at Manchester United (ESPN)

Manchester United are keen on signing young Spanish midfielder Fran Villalba, who plays for Valencia (El Desmarque)

[of_poll name=’Man Utd’s biggest transfer sale mistake of recent years?’ id=’1258467′]

Tottenham

Juventus will rival Manchester United and Tottenham for Real Madrid star Isco (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan could turn to Michy Batshuayi after being given a rebuttal from Tottenham over Harry Kane

Crystal Palace have joined the likes of Arsenal, Spurs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in taking an interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (Clubcall)

West Brom

West Ham will once again try to sell Diafra Sakho in the January transfer window. Injury prevented the player joining West Brom in the summer and the Baggies could yet try and sign him again (The Sun)

West Ham

Everton, Liverpool and West Ham will join German sides Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in the race to sign French midfielder Soualiho Meite from Lille in January (Daily Mirror)

Napoli are pondering a January move for Simone Zaza after losing star striker Arkadiusz Milik to injury (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham will once again try to sell Diafra Sakho in the January transfer window. Injury prevented the player joining West Brom in the summer and the Baggies could yet try and sign him again (The Sun)