Rumour Mill: Batshuayi to go back, Morata identifies next club

Arsenal

Teenage AC Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli – who has drawn comparisons with Andrea Pirlo – is wanted by Arsenal, with the Gunners seeing a summer bid for the player rejected (Calcio Mercato)

Arsenal will face competition from Bayern Munich for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney (Daily Express)

Arsenal and Tottenham are also sending scouts to make regular checks on Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (Daily Mirror)

Santi Cazorla is ready to shun interest from Atletico Madrid and commit his future to Arsenal (Cadena Ser)

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has revealed Barcelona forward Neymar would be his ‘ultimate signing’ at the Emirates Stadium (Copa90)

Chelsea

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could return to former club Marseille on loan this January after struggling to make the breakthrough at Stamford Bridge (Le 10 Sport)

Chelsea will allow forgotten Dutch midfielder Marko van Ginkel to join PSV on loan in January (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois, 24, has played down rumours that he wants to return to Spain (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and Chelsea target Alvaro Morata wants to leave Real Madrid and return to Juventus (Calcio Mercato)

Chelsea could make a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, after manager Antonio Conte was spotted watching him play for Torino, where he is on loan

Crystal Palace

Everton

Everton are being linked with a move for Nice star Younes Belhanda (Le 10 Sport)

Everton’s director of football Steve Walsh says the club have identified “one or two targets” and have already opened talks over potential January deals (Liverpool Echo)

Everton will pay the £20million release clause in Steven N’Zonzi’s Sevilla contract in January (Estadio Deportivo)

Liverpool

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is being tracked by Liverpool (Calcio Web)

Manchester City

Manchester City are interested in Lazio forward Alessandro Rossi, 19, according to his agent (Gianluca di Marzo)

Manchester United

Manchester United have held talks with Gareth Bale’s agent, but face disappointment in their efforts to sign him, with the player set to commit to a new Real Madrid deal (Dario Gol)

Chinese FA marketing director Li Jiuquan has urged Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United for the Chinese Super League, as he’d be loved and appreciated there (Daily Express)

AC Milan WILL make a January move for Memphis Depay after making him one of their top winter targets (Sky Sports Italia)

Inter Milan director Piero Ausilio has hinted Matteo Darmian will move to the club from Manchester United in January (Corriere dello Sport)

Middlesbrough

Southampton

Southampton are considering an £18million January bid for Malaga attacking midfielder Juanpi (The People)

Sunderland

Swansea

Roberto Di Matteo, who was sacked on Monday morning as manager of Aston Villa, is the favourite to succeed Francesco Guidolin on the Swansea bench (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham

Sassuolo‘s general manager Giovanni Carnevali has vowed that reported Tottenham Hotspur target Domenico Berardi is not for sale at any price (Calcio Mercato)

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and defender Toby Alderweireld are poised to sign new long-term deals (Daily Mirror)

West Brom

Scotland midfielder James Morrison will likely snub any approach from Celtic in favour of fighting for his place in the West Brom first team (The Sun)

West Ham

West Ham are considering replacing Slaven Bilic with either Rudi Garcia or Roberto Mancini (Corriere dello Sport)