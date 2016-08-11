Rumour Mill: Chelsea in midfielder bid; Man Utd starlet’s deal

Chelsea have launched a big-money bid for a Euro 2016 winner, while Manchester United have rewarded one of their most highly-rated prospects with a new deal, according to Thursday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

– Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski top of Arsene Wenger’s wishlist – with Alexandre Lacazette as a third option (The Sun)

– Arsenal have now been told that Riyad Mahrez is not for sale at any price (The Guardian)

– Arsenal’s Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil, 27, would relish a return to his previous club Real Madrid

– Arsenal are moving towards a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia (Times)

BOURNEMOUTH

– Crystal Palace have joined Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, West Brom and Norwich in the race to sign Daniel Opare. The right-back will be allowed to leave Augsburg on a free (The Sun)

BURNLEY

– Burnley are planning to make a move for Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett (Daily Mail)

CHELSEA

– Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi as a possible transfer target this summer and is readying a £43 million offer for the French star (The Sun)

– The Blues have made a €45million bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Mario, who is also wanted by Inter Milan (Jornal de Noticias)

– Lamine Kone is a target for Chelsea, though they face competition for his signature from Everton (Daily Mail)

– Chelsea attacker Pedro Rodríguez reportedly wants to leave the club, not too long after joining from Barcelona (Sport)

– Ajax have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea starlet Bertrand Traore on a season-long loan deal (De Telegraaf)

– Eintracht Frankfurt have held discussions with Chelsea over the possible loan of defender Matt Miazga (Daily Mail)

CRYSTAL PALACE

– Crystal Palace have become favourites to sign Ashley Young this summer (Daily Star)

– Yannick Bolasie will complete his £25m switch from Crystal Palace to Everton in the next 24 hours. The 27-year-old Congolese winger will earn around £90k a week at Goodison Park (Daily Mirror)

EVERTON

– Everton transfer target Axel Witsel is ready to see out the rest of his contract at Zenit St Petersburg (Liverpool Echo)

– Juan Mata is expected to try to leave Manchester United, which has led to Ronald Koeman exploring the possibility of bringing him to Goodison Park (Liverpool Echo)

– Everton target Lamine Kone has told new Sunderland manager David Moyes: ‘Back me or sell me’ (Daily Star)

HULL CITY

– Hull City are launching a transfer bid for Reading right-back Chris Gunter as the club look to secure a first summer signing, but face competition from Derby County (Daily Mail)

– Hull City could soon be under Chinese ownership after it emerged the owner, the Allam family, are in advanced talks to sell the Premier League club

LEICESTER CITY

– Claudio Ranieri is lining up a deal worth near £19m for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, but he faces competition from Liverpool (MediaSet)

– Atletico Madrid have made a €20m (£17.2m) offer for Santos and Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, 19, who is reported to be a target for Leicester (Mundo Deportivo)

LIVERPOOL

– Liverpool could snap up German wonderkid Mahmoud Dahoud for a bargain price – as long as they are prepared to wait until next summer. The Reds reportedly bid £26m for the player last month (Bild)

– Former Middlesbrough defender Jonathan Woodgate has retired from football and has joined Liverpool as a scout

– Jurgen Klopp has blocked Lucas Leiva’s move from Liverpool to Galatasaray at the last minute (Daily Mirror)

MANCHESTER CITY

– French stars Eliaquim Mangala and Samir Nasri are facing an uncertain future as Manchester City have decided to put them on the transfer list (SportWitness)

– Manchester City are expected to send French forward David Faupala on loan to NAC Breda this season (L’Equipe)

– Manchester City’s 21-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer could move to Galatasaray permanently, after spending last season on loan at the Turkish club (Manchester Evening News)

MANCHESTER UNITED

– Timothy Fosu-Mensah has signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho hopes to continue to blood the youngster (Daily Mail)

– Manchester United striker James Wilson will join the Championship outfit Fulham on loan this summer (Football league Paper)

– Manchester United have agreed their fifth and sixth signings of the summer by luring two academy players in the form of Tahith Chong and Joshua Bohui

– Manchester United will allow Adnan Januzaj, 21, to join Sunderland on loan, but will not consider selling the Belgium forward (Various)

– However, Januzaj, who has played 66 times for United’s first team, would prefer a move abroad (Independent)

MIDDLESBROUGH

– West Brom centre-back James Chester is being hunted by Aston Villa and Middlesbrough

SOUTHAMPTON

– Saints have had a bid of £6.8m turned down by Dinamo Zagreb for midfielder Marko Rog (Daily Star)

STOKE CITY

– Stoke City can afford the £6m transfer fee for Robin van Persie, but cannot afford his £160k per week wages (Fanatik)

SUNDERLAND

– Everton target Lamine Kone has told new Sunderland manager David Moyes: ‘Back me or sell me’ (Daily Star)

– Leeds United could be set to walk away from a deal to bring Liam Bridcutt to Elland Road as the midfielder’s wages remain an obstacle (Yorkshire Evening Post)

– Manchester United will allow Adnan Januzaj, 21, to join Sunderland on loan, but will not consider selling the Belgium forward (Various)

TOTTENHAM

– Tottenham’s move for Marseille and France winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, 21, could be on the brink of collapse, because of disagreements over the structure of the £11m payment (Guardian)

WATFORD

– New Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri wants to sign up to three new players before the transfer window shuts (Watford Observer)

– Fulham are being linked with a move for Watford defender Juan Carlos Paredes (Bolavip)

WEST BROM

WEST HAM

– West Ham are reportedly targeting Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne with the attacker looking to leave the Italian club (Il Mattino)

– Slaven Bilic has ruled West Ham of the running for French striker Alexandre Lacazette but has stated the club will clinch the signing of Argentine forward Jonathan Calleri