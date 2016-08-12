Rumour Mill: Man City defender in demand; Matic latest

Three new Premier League clubs emerge in race to sign a Manchester City centre-back, while Nemanja Matic’s Chelsea future looks resolved, according to Friday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

– Real Madrid have put Arsenal target Isco up for sale (AS)

– Arsene Wenger today admitted Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are no closer to signing new contracts, but insisted Arsenalfans shouldn’t be worried (London Evening Standard)

– Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has seen his odds of joining Arsenal shorten (MEN)

– The Gunners have made an inquiry for Barca defender Jeremy Mathieu (SFR Sport)

– Hertha Berlin have decided against taking Arsenal’s German midfielder Serge Gnabry on loan (London Evening Standard)

– Claudio Ranieri has dismissed speculation that Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City for Arsenal and joked he would strangle the midfield star if he asked to go (Daily Telegraph)

– Arsenal are on the verge of signing talented centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, according to the Valencia star’s agent (The Sun)

BOURNEMOUTH

– Bournemouth have announced that forward Josh King has committed his future to the club and signed a new four-year contract

BURNLEY

– Burnley are the bookies’ new favourites to sign Chelsea’s Patrick Bamford ahead of Aston Villa

– Aston Villa are ready to sell midfielder Ashley Westwood to Burnley and bring in Mile Jedinak from Crystal Palace (Daily Mirror)

– Burnley look set to miss out on Belgian midfielder Steven Defour as he nears a move to the United Arab Emirates (Lancs Telegraph)

CHELSEA

– Chelsea centre-back Matt Miazga is expected to move on loan this month but it won’t be to Eintracht Frankfurt (London Evening Standard)

– Roma have rejected a €40million offer from Chelsea for midfielder Radja Nainggolan (Calciomercato)

– Juventus target Nemanja Matic is set to stay at Chelsea this season following talks with Blues boss Antonio Conte (Daily Mail)

– The Serie A giants could now turn their attention to trying to prise Cesc Fabregas from Stamford Bridge (Calciomercato)

CRYSTAL PALACE

– Just when it appeared that Christian Benteke was nearing a move to Crystal Palace, West Brom have joined the race for the Liverpool man (Guardian)

EVERTON

– Ajax, Everton, and Inter Milan are interested in signing FC Twente midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer (De Telegraaf)

– Ronald Koeman has laid down the law at Everton after admitting his squad are only 70 per cent ready for the new season (Daily Mail)

– Hull City have joined the race to sign out-of-favour Everton striker Oumar Niasse (Hull Daily Mail)

HULL CITY

– Hull City are stepping up their interest in Reading defender Chris Gunter (Reading Post)

– Hull City have joined the race to sign out-of-favour Everton striker Oumar Niasse (Hull Daily Mail)

LEICESTER CITY

– Leicester are stepping up their attempts to replace N’Golo Kante and have lodged a £20m bid for Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes (Mercury)

– Aston Villa are closing in on a triple transfer swoop for West Brom’s James Chester, Leicester full-back Ritchie De Laet and Crystal Palace’s Mile Jedinak (The Sun)

– Claudio Ranieri has dismissed speculation that Riyad Mahrez wants to leave Leicester City for Arsenal and joked he would strangle the midfield star if he asked to go (Daily Telegraph)

LIVERPOOL

– Liverpool are locked in a race with Chelsea to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Mario (Daily Express)

– Lucas Leiva’s proposed transfer from Liverpool to Galatasaray is off, according to the Turkish club’s sporting director

– Just when it appeared that Christian Benteke was nearing a move to Crystal Palace, West Brom have joined the race for the Liverpool man (Guardian)

MANCHESTER CITY

– Valencia and AC Milan are among the clubs chasing Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala after he was made surplus to requirements (Squawka)

– David Faupala, the striker to impress during an FA Cup defeat away at Chelsea in February, has joined NAC Breda on loan

– Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants to raid former club Barcelona for goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen which spells danger for Joe Hart (Daily Star)

– Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has seen his odds of joining Arsenal shorten (MEN)

– Manchester City will allow Wilfried Bony, Eliaquim Mangala and Samir Nasri to leave the club this summer (Daily Express)

– Samir Nasri has been put on a special fat-burning programme after failing a basic sprint test at Manchester City (The Sun)

MANCHESTER UNITED

– Manchester United have reportedly opened informal talks with Juventus about Leonardo Bonucci and Real Madrid about Raphael Varane (ESPN)

– Barcelona dropped out of the bidding for Paul Pogba this summer because of his inflated price tag, according to the Catalan club’s international transfer advisor Ariedo Braida

– Middlesbrough have enquired about Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira (Daily Mail)

– Manchester United could sell Juan Mata and Adnan Januzaj in the transfer window, while Daley Blind is also attracting interest from Inter Milan (MEN)

– Jose Mourinho will put his Manchester United squad through a brutal training regime with players given just five days off during August (The Sun)

– Bastian Schweinsteiger has insisted he is still happy in Manchester despite being banished by Jose Mourinho (Daily Mirror)

MIDDLESBROUGH

– Middlesbrough have enquired about Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira (Daily Mail)

– Cardiff City full-back Fabio da Silva is expected to undergo a medical at Middlesbrough on Friday, ahead of completing a £2m move (Boro Gazette)

– Middlesbrough have adopted an English speaking policy in a bid to preserve their Premier League status as they return after a seven-year absence (Daily Express)

SOUTHAMPTON

– Midfielder Dusan Tadic has signed a new four-year contract with Southampton to commit him to the Premier League club until 2020

– Sunderland, Southampton and Swansea are all interested in taking Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on loan for the season, while Bournemouth have asked about a permanent deal for the Belgian (The Sun)

– Southampton boss Claude Puel has labelled Nathan Redmond the south coast’s answer to Thierry Henry (Daily Star)

STOKE CITY

– West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in signing Christian Benteke – possibly on loan – and that may boost Stoke’s pursuit of Saido Berahino (Stoke Sentinel)

SUNDERLAND

– Sunderland, Southampton and Swansea are all interested in taking Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on loan for the season, while Bournemouth have asked about a permanent deal for the Belgian (The Sun)

SWANSEA CITY

– Tottenham have put a £20m price tag on Nacer Chadli, who is wanted by Swansea and Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror)

– Sunderland, Southampton and Swansea are all interested in taking Manchester City defender Jason Denayer on loan for the season, while Bournemouth have asked about a permanent deal for the Belgian (The Sun)

TOTTENHAM

– Tottenham’s move for Marseille’s Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been held up because chairman Daniel Levy is trying to get a reduction in the £11.2m fee (London Evening Standard)

– Rotherham United have agreed a deal to sign young Tottenham Hotspur defender Dominic Ball on a three-year deal (HITC)

– Tottenham have put a £20m price tag on Nacer Chadli, who is wanted by Swansea and Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror)

– Mauricio Pochettino told his Tottenham players how he wanted to kill them in an unconventional pre-season meeting designed to lay the ghosts of the past (Daily Telegraph)

WEST BROM

– Aston Villa are closing in on a triple transfer swoop for West Brom’s James Chester, Leicester full-back Ritchie De Laet and Crystal Palace’s Mile Jedinak (The Sun)

– West Brom have tabled an improved £11m offer for Leicester City star Jeffrey Schlupp (Daily Mirror)

– Just when it appeared that Christian Benteke was nearing a move to Crystal Palace, West Brom have joined the race for the Liverpool man (Guardian)

WEST HAM

– Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac snubbed a transfer approach from West Ham earlier this summer (Bild)

– West Ham may have broken their club transfer record earlier this week but manager Slaven Bilic still wants to add one more signing to his squad (London Evening Standard)