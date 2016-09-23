Rumour Mill: Man United eye Mensah; Arsenal blow

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid’s loan star while Arsenal have been given a double setback, according to Friday’s rumours.

ARSENAL

– Arsene Wenger is set to revive Arsenal’s interest in Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, with the Gunners considering a £40million bid (Merca Futbol)

– Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on 19-year-old Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, who has scored five goals in six matches this season (Calciomercato)

– Gunners target Adrien Rabiot will not be sold by PSG this summer following the midfielder’s fine start to this term (talkSPORT)

– Galatasaray will offer 21-year-old winger Bruma a new deal in a bid to ward off interest from Arsenal and Manchester United (Turkish-Football)

– Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote – ranked by Forbes magazine as the richest person in Africa – says he would like to buy Arsenal “within three or four years” (Daily Mail)

– Arsenal are growing increasingly concerned about the fitness of Aaron Ramsey after the midfielder was ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League visit of Chelsea with a hamstring injury (The Independent)

CHELSEA

– Chelsea and PSG will go head-to-head in a battle to sign Roma defender Antonio Rudiger, with the Germany international valued at £25million (Sport Mediaset)

– Cesc Fabregas insists he never considered leaving Chelsea this summer (Cadena COPE)

EVERTON

– Everton boss Ronald Koeman reiterates that striker Oumar Niasse has no future at Goodison Park, despite only joining the club for £13.5m in January (Daily Express)

HULL CITY

– Tigers defender Harry Maguire has revealed Middlesbrough had two bids rejected for his services this summer (Hull Daily Mail)

LEICESTER CITY

– Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri says rumours linking midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 26, with a return to Manchester United is good news for the Foxes (FourFourTwo)

LIVERPOOL

– Liverpool are preparing a January move for out-of-favour Inter Milan centre-back Andrea Ranocchia (Calciomercato)

– Jose Mourinho almost joined Liverpool in 2004 and was “desperate” to move to Anfield, according to ex-Reds midfielder Danny Murphy (TalkSPORT)

– Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool should have got more money for former forward Raheem Sterling than the £49m paid by Manchester City (Various)

MANCHESTER CITY

– Pep Guardiola will make another bid to sign Juventus and Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci in the January transfer window following Vincent Kompany’s latest injury blow (Daily Star)

– Andres Iniesta, 32, says not even an offer from Pep Guardiola could dissuade him from ending his career at Barcelona – the Manchester City boss managed Iniesta for four seasons at the Nou Camp (Goal)

– Yaya Toure will be allowed to join a rival Premier League club if he leaves Manchester City during the January transfer window (The Independent)

MANCHESTER UNITED

– Jose Mourinho is keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid’s Ghanian midfielder Bernard Mensah, 21, who is represented by Jorge Mendes (GhanaSoccerNet)

– “Enraged” Gareth Bale has instructed his agent to court Manchester United after falling out with Real Madrid’s hierarchy (Diario Gol)

– Axed Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal is set to return to management with Werder Bremen (Hamburger Abendblatt)

– Jose Mourinho’s rivalry with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has continued after the United manager said he would like to “break Wenger’s face” (Daily Mail)

– Italian giants AC Milan will rival Manchester United for the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Isco, 24 (Calciomercato)

– Wayne Rooney has hit back at his critics, claiming those who want him to be dropped by Manchester United are talking “rubbish” (Daily Express)

– Manchester United bigwigs reportedly want Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos but Jose Mourinho isn’t too keen (Daily Star)

MIDDLESBROUGH

STOKE CITY

– Mark Hughes has denied reports Stoke are unhappy with Wilfried Bony’s attitude, only three weeks after the striker joined the club from Manchester City

SUNDERLAND

– Sunderland have been offered former Tottenham and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor, as the striker attempts to secure a new club (Sunderland Echo)

SWANSEA CITY

– Ryan Giggs has distanced himself from reports he could replace Francesco Guidolin as Swansea manager (talkSPORT)

TOTTENHAM

– Spurs are leading the race to sign 16-year-old Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon (Daily Mirror)

WEST BROM

– West Brom will not offer former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker Marouane Chamakh a contract at the club – the Morocco international had been on trial with the Baggies (Sky Sports)