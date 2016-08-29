Rumour Mill: Man Utd hopeful on defender, Chelsea to sell

Manchester United still hope to land Jose Fonte before the transfer deadline, while Kurt Zouma may quit Chelsea for Germany, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal have once again been linked with a £30million move for Roma centre-back Kostas Manolas (Corriere dello Sport)

Burnley

Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas has denied any rift with manager Antonio Conte, insisting he sees his future at Chelsea (various)

Kurt Zouma could be set to leave Chelsea, with Bundesliga outfit Schalke taking an interest in the 21-year-old centre-back (Daily Mail)

However, Blues boss manager Antonio Conte is already eyeing up a replacement, with Chelsea still ready to spend £20million+ on Fiorentina’s Marcos Alonso (Marca)

Chelsea striker Loic Remy looks increasingly likely to join Crystal Palace on loan for the season (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace

Everton midfielder James McCarthy is close to leaving the club, with Crystal Palace one potential option (Daily Mirror)

Everton

Hull

Aston Villa are not ready to give up on signing Hull striker Abel Hernandez despite seeing a £14million offer rejected by the Tigers (Daily Mail)

Leicester

Leicester remain interested in Sporting striker Islam Slimani but will not be held to ransom on the striker (Leicester Mercury)

Liverpool

Liverpool have told winger Lazar Markovic he can leave the club on loan, with AC Milan interested in the Serbian (The Sun)

The Reds have made a £30million offer for Brazilian striker Luan, with Gremio open to the sale. Man Utd are also reported to be interested (Futebol da Gaucha)

Manchester United

United are set to miss out on defender Fabinho, with Monaco insisting the right-back stays for their Champions League campaign (Daily Express)

Southampton captain Jose Fonte remains a target for Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, and he’s hopeful of pushing through a deal (Daily Record)

19-year-old forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the subject of surprise £1million interest from Man Utd (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough

Albert Adomah and Jordan Rhodes have both been made available by Middlesbrough for transfers before the deadline (Gazette)

Southampton

Southampton captain Jose Fonte remains a target for Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, and he’s hopeful of pushing through a deal (Daily Record)

Sunderland

Sevilla have accepted a €9million offer from Sunderland for Vicente Iborra but want to sign a replacement themselves first (Sky Sports)

Bristol City defender Aden Flint is a £4million target for Sunderland as they seek cover at centre back (HITC)

West Brom

The Baggies are close to signing Spanish midfielder Ignacio Camacho from Malaga in a club-record deal worth more than £15m (Sky Sports)