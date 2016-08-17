Rumour Mill: City midfielder on Milan radar; United eye swap

Manchester City’s Fernando interesting Milan, Man Utd want Southampton swap deal, while Chelsea have upped their offer for a defensive target to £43million, according to Wednesday’s transfer rumours.

 

Arsenal

– Arsenal have been told by Juventus that they’ll have to pay £20m to sign Schalke and West Brom target Mario Lemina after rejecting their opening bid of £16m (The Sun)

– Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has also told Arsenal and Chelsea to forget signing James Rodriguez (Sport)

– Arsenal have launched a £14m bid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Omer Toprak (Daily Star)

– Arsenal are still hoping to complete the signing of Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi, despite their interest in Jose Fonte (talkSPORT)

Hertha Berlin want Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry on loan (Bild)

Chelsea

– Chelsea have made an improved £43million bid to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Il Messaggero)

– Zinedine Zidane has played down Real Madrid’s chances of signing Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea

– Zidane has also told Arsenal and Chelsea to forget signing James Rodriguez (Sport)

– Juventus are hoping to sign Juan Cuadrado on a second season-long loan from Chelsea

– Besiktas president Fikret Orman is set to hold talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Loic Remy (Fanatik)

– Crystal Palace are set to make a fresh bid to sign Remy (Le 10 Sport)

– Galatasaray are set to make a £2.85m move for John Obi Mikel after missing out on Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva (Mynet)

– Riyad Mahrez has dismissed speculaltion linking him with a move to Chelsea (France Football)

Juventus are targeting a move for PSG’s Blaise Matuidi after abandoning their bid to buy Nemanja Matic (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace are set to make a fresh bid to sign Chelsea striker Loic Remy (Le 10 Sport)

– Crystal Palace have failed with a loan move for Ashley Young but are ready to make a permanent £7m offer (The Guardian)

Everton

– Everton and Stoke have emerged as frontrunners to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marco Brozovic (Sky Italia)

– Sunderland have asked Everton about the availability of midfielder James McCarthy (Bleacher Report)

– Swansea are ready to offer Jefferson Montero a new deal as they seek to stave off interest from Everton and Sunderland (Wales online)

– Man City outcast Joe Hart will join either Everton or Sevilla, with a loan deal looking the most likely outcome (various)

Hull City

– Hull have made a £9m move of Lorient striker Benjamin Moukandjo (Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Riyad Mahrez has dismissed speculaltion linking him with a move to Chelsea (France Football)

– Leicester want to keep Ghana left-back Jeffrey Schlupp, and have rejected two bids for the 23-year-old from West Brom (The Guardian)

Leicester want midfielder Leandro Paredes with but will have to wait until Roma’s Champions League fate is known (Calciomercato).

Liverpool

Newcastle have warned Moussa Sissoko’s various suitors that they won’t be bullied into reducing their £35m asking price

Manchester City

– AC Milan are keen on a deal for Man City midfielder Fernando (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Man City outcast Joe Hart will join either Everton or Sevilla, with a loan deal looking the most likely outcome (various)

– Manchester City want to sell Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 33, striker Wilfried Bony, 27, and French defender Eliaquim Mangala, 25 (Daily Mail)

– Jason Denayer and Ragnar Sigurdsson have emerged as Swansea’s main targets to replace Ashley Williams (Wales Online)

Manchester United

– Jose Mourinho has revived his interest in Monaco full-back Fabinho and will launch a €30m (£26m) bid for his services (Marca)

Gabriel Barbosa’s agent has cooled talk of a move to Manchester United

– Man Utd target Reece Oxford is keen to sign a new deal with West Ham (Daily Mail)

– Man Utd will allow third-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to leave if a club meets their £600,000 valuation (Clubcall)

– Crystal Palace have failed with a loan move for Ashley Young but are ready to make a permanent £7m offer (The Guardian)

– Manchester United set to offer Marcos Rojo to Southampton in part-exchange for in-demand centre-back Jose Fonte (ESPN)

– Napoli are chasing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian after failing to land AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio (Corriere dello Sport)

Middlesbrough

– Atletico Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres has snubbed Middlesbrough and Watford as he wants to re-sign for former club Porto (Diario de Noticias)

Southampton

– Manchester United set to offer Marcos Rojo to Southampton in part-exchange for in-demand centre-back Jose Fonte (ESPN)

Stoke

– Everton and Stoke have emerged as frontrunners to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marco Brozovic (Sky Italia)

Sunderland

– Sunderland have asked Everton about the availability of midfielder James McCarthy (Bleacher Report)

– Swansea are ready to offer Jefferson Montero a new deal as they seek to stave off interest from Everton and Sunderland (Wales online)

– Sunderland’s 30-year-old French defender Younes Kaboul is close to signing for Watford (L’Equipe)

Swansea

– Jason Denayer and Ragnar Sigurdsson have emerged as Swansea’s main targets to replace Ashley Williams (Wales Online)

– Swansea are ready to offer Jefferson Montero a new deal as they seek to stave off interest from Everton and Sunderland (Wales Online)

Tottenham

– Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Nabil Bentaleb but will not entertain a loan (Daily Mail)

– Spurs full-back DeAndre Yedlin is being linked with a move to Trabzonspor (Fotospor)

– Mauricio Pochettino has made further enquiries about Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez as he looks for cover for the injured Hugo Lloris (Daily Mail)

Watford

– Sunderland’s 30-year-old French defender Younes Kaboul is close to signing for Watford (L’Equipe)

– Atletico Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres has snubbed Middlesbrough and Watford as he wants to re-sign for former club Porto (Diario de Noticias)

– Roberto Pereyra’s €16million move to Watford should be completed in the next 24 hours (Tuttosport)

West Brom

– Arsenal have been told by Juventus that they’ll have to pay £20m to sign Schalke and West Brom target Mario Lemina after rejecting their opening bid of £16m (The Sun)

– Barcelona are monitoring West Brom striker Salomon Rondon (Daily Mirror)

– Leicester want to keep Ghana left-back Jeffrey Schlupp, and have rejected two bids for the 23-year-old from West Brom (The Guardian)

– West Brom are set to up their interest in Brighton defender Lewis Dunk (Daily Mirror)

West Ham

– Man Utd target Reece Oxford is keen to sign a new deal with West Ham (Daily Mail)

– Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic is wanted by West Ham United (GianlucadiMarzio.com)

– West Ham are chasing Palermo defender Achraf Lazaar as they look for more defensive options in a season that will see them play in Europe (The Sun)

