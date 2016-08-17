Rumour Mill: City midfielder on Milan radar; United eye swap

Manchester City’s Fernando interesting Milan, Man Utd want Southampton swap deal, while Chelsea have upped their offer for a defensive target to £43million, according to Wednesday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsenal have been told by Juventus that they’ll have to pay £20m to sign Schalke and West Brom target Mario Lemina after rejecting their opening bid of £16m (The Sun)

– Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has also told Arsenal and Chelsea to forget signing James Rodriguez (Sport)

– Arsenal have launched a £14m bid for Bayer Leverkusen defender Omer Toprak (Daily Star)

– Arsenal are still hoping to complete the signing of Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi, despite their interest in Jose Fonte (talkSPORT)

– Hertha Berlin want Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry on loan (Bild)

Chelsea

– Chelsea have made an improved £43million bid to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Il Messaggero)

– Zinedine Zidane has played down Real Madrid’s chances of signing Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea

– Zidane has also told Arsenal and Chelsea to forget signing James Rodriguez (Sport)

– Juventus are hoping to sign Juan Cuadrado on a second season-long loan from Chelsea

– Besiktas president Fikret Orman is set to hold talks with Chelsea over the transfer of Loic Remy (Fanatik)

– Crystal Palace are set to make a fresh bid to sign Remy (Le 10 Sport)

– Galatasaray are set to make a £2.85m move for John Obi Mikel after missing out on Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva (Mynet)

– Riyad Mahrez has dismissed speculaltion linking him with a move to Chelsea (France Football)

– Juventus are targeting a move for PSG’s Blaise Matuidi after abandoning their bid to buy Nemanja Matic (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace are set to make a fresh bid to sign Chelsea striker Loic Remy (Le 10 Sport)

– Crystal Palace have failed with a loan move for Ashley Young but are ready to make a permanent £7m offer (The Guardian)

– Newcastle have warned Moussa Sissoko’s various suitors that they won’t be bullied into reducing their £35m asking price

Everton

– Everton and Stoke have emerged as frontrunners to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marco Brozovic (Sky Italia)

– Sunderland have asked Everton about the availability of midfielder James McCarthy (Bleacher Report)

– Swansea are ready to offer Jefferson Montero a new deal as they seek to stave off interest from Everton and Sunderland (Wales online)

– Man City outcast Joe Hart will join either Everton or Sevilla, with a loan deal looking the most likely outcome (various)

Hull City

– Hull have made a £9m move of Lorient striker Benjamin Moukandjo (Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Riyad Mahrez has dismissed speculaltion linking him with a move to Chelsea (France Football)

– Leicester want to keep Ghana left-back Jeffrey Schlupp, and have rejected two bids for the 23-year-old from West Brom (The Guardian)

– Leicester want midfielder Leandro Paredes with but will have to wait until Roma’s Champions League fate is known (Calciomercato).

Liverpool

Manchester City

– AC Milan are keen on a deal for Man City midfielder Fernando (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Man City outcast Joe Hart will join either Everton or Sevilla, with a loan deal looking the most likely outcome (various)

– Manchester City want to sell Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 33, striker Wilfried Bony, 27, and French defender Eliaquim Mangala, 25 (Daily Mail)

– Jason Denayer and Ragnar Sigurdsson have emerged as Swansea’s main targets to replace Ashley Williams (Wales Online)

Manchester United

– Jose Mourinho has revived his interest in Monaco full-back Fabinho and will launch a €30m (£26m) bid for his services (Marca)

– Gabriel Barbosa’s agent has cooled talk of a move to Manchester United

– Man Utd target Reece Oxford is keen to sign a new deal with West Ham (Daily Mail)

– Man Utd will allow third-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to leave if a club meets their £600,000 valuation (Clubcall)

– Crystal Palace have failed with a loan move for Ashley Young but are ready to make a permanent £7m offer (The Guardian)

– Manchester United set to offer Marcos Rojo to Southampton in part-exchange for in-demand centre-back Jose Fonte (ESPN)

– Napoli are chasing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian after failing to land AC Milan’s Mattia De Sciglio (Corriere dello Sport)

Middlesbrough

– Atletico Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres has snubbed Middlesbrough and Watford as he wants to re-sign for former club Porto (Diario de Noticias)

Southampton

– Manchester United set to offer Marcos Rojo to Southampton in part-exchange for in-demand centre-back Jose Fonte (ESPN)

Stoke

– Everton and Stoke have emerged as frontrunners to sign Inter Milan midfielder Marco Brozovic (Sky Italia)

Sunderland

– Sunderland have asked Everton about the availability of midfielder James McCarthy (Bleacher Report)

– Swansea are ready to offer Jefferson Montero a new deal as they seek to stave off interest from Everton and Sunderland (Wales online)

– Sunderland’s 30-year-old French defender Younes Kaboul is close to signing for Watford (L’Equipe)

Swansea

– Jason Denayer and Ragnar Sigurdsson have emerged as Swansea’s main targets to replace Ashley Williams (Wales Online)

– Swansea are ready to offer Jefferson Montero a new deal as they seek to stave off interest from Everton and Sunderland (Wales Online)

Tottenham

– Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Nabil Bentaleb but will not entertain a loan (Daily Mail)

– Spurs full-back DeAndre Yedlin is being linked with a move to Trabzonspor (Fotospor)

– Mauricio Pochettino has made further enquiries about Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez as he looks for cover for the injured Hugo Lloris (Daily Mail)

Watford

– Sunderland’s 30-year-old French defender Younes Kaboul is close to signing for Watford (L’Equipe)

– Atletico Madrid midfielder Oliver Torres has snubbed Middlesbrough and Watford as he wants to re-sign for former club Porto (Diario de Noticias)

– Roberto Pereyra’s €16million move to Watford should be completed in the next 24 hours (Tuttosport)

West Brom

– Arsenal have been told by Juventus that they’ll have to pay £20m to sign Schalke and West Brom target Mario Lemina after rejecting their opening bid of £16m (The Sun)

– Barcelona are monitoring West Brom striker Salomon Rondon (Daily Mirror)

– Leicester want to keep Ghana left-back Jeffrey Schlupp, and have rejected two bids for the 23-year-old from West Brom (The Guardian)

– West Brom are set to up their interest in Brighton defender Lewis Dunk (Daily Mirror)

West Ham

– Man Utd target Reece Oxford is keen to sign a new deal with West Ham (Daily Mail)

– Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic is wanted by West Ham United (GianlucadiMarzio.com)

– West Ham are chasing Palermo defender Achraf Lazaar as they look for more defensive options in a season that will see them play in Europe (The Sun)