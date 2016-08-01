Rumour Mill: Everton close on target; West Ham deal confirmed

Jonathan Calleri: Striker expected to join West Ham

An Argentina international says he is joining West Ham, while Everton are closing in on Aston Villa’s Idrissa Gueye, according to rumours.

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has hinted at renewed bids for Riyad Mahrez and Alexandre Lacazette after hinting Arsenal aren’t done in the transfer market

– Arsenal are set to battle Chelsea to land Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi (Daily Mirror)

Mauro Icardi will travel to London for transfer talks with Arsenal (Corriere dello Sport)

Burnley

– Burnley and Sunderland have joined Celtic in the race for Manchester United defender Paddy McNair (Daily Record)

Chelsea

Nemanja Matic: Linked with Man Utd move

– Everton have told Chelsea that Romelu Lukaku will start the season with them unless they meet his staggering £75million valuation

– Juventus has targeted Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic for a summer move (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea midfielder Oscar is being tipped for a £30m move to Inter Milan (Tuttosport)

– Baba Rahman is poised to leave Chelsea and join Schalke on a season-long loan (Sky Sports)

– Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 16, from FCB Escola Varsovia, Barcelona’s academy in Poland (Metro)

Everton

– The Toffees will complete the £7.1million signing of Aston Villa midfielder Idrissa Gueye within the next 24 hours (ESPN)

Juventus will beat Everton to the signing of Zenit midfielder Axel Witsel (Tuttosport)

– Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to turn down Southampton and Everton to sign a new contract at Swansea City (The Sun)

– Everton have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Southampton’s Jose Fonte after making a £9m offer for the defender (Daily Express)

Hull City

– Newcastle United are closing in on Hull’s Mohamed Diame after meeting his release clause (Newcastle Chronicle)

– Hull are keen to sign Man City striker Wilfried Bony (ESPN)

Leicester

– Leicester have agreed a fee of around £7.5m with Cracovia for Poland winger Bartosz Kapustka (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are being linked with a £20million swoop for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater (The Sun)

– AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang has revealed he snubbed Leicester because he didn’t want to be Jamie Vardy’s No. 2 (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool

– Roma are closing in on a £20million move for Liverpool’s bad-boy defender Mamadou Sakho (Corriere dello Sport)

– Liverpool are interested in signing AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio (Gazetta di Parma)

– Reported Liverpool target Jetro Willems has further fuelled talk that he could be arriving at Anfield

– Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has ruled out moves for Mario Balotelli and Aleksandar Kolarov (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City

– Leroy Sane is in Manchester to finalise his €50million move to City from Schalke, the Bundesliga club have confirmed

– Hull are keen to sign Man City striker Wilfried Bony (ESPN)

Manchester United

Jose Fonte: Could return for Southampton against Aston Villa

– Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has set his sights on signing £20million Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup (Daily Star)

Paul Pogba is preparing to fly to England to complete his world-record move to Man Utd

– Sunderland are keen on signing Adnan Januzaj, Will Keane and Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United

Middlesbrough

– Boro’s bid to sign Enzo Zidane on loan is being given serious consideration by Real Madrid and his father and the club’s manager Zinedine (Marca)

Southampton

– Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to turn down Southampton and Everton to sign a new contract at Swansea City (The Sun)

– Southampton are set hand new deals to three of their stars – Jose Fonte, Cedric Soares and Dusan Tadic (Daily Mirror)

Stoke

– Stoke City have been linked with a £12million move for Bayer Leverkusen centre back Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland

– Burnley and Sunderland have joined Celtic in the race for Manchester United defender Paddy McNair (Daily Record)

– Sunderland are keen on signing Adnan Januzaj, Will Keane and Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United

Swansea

Fernando Llorente: Sevilla striker linked with Middlesbrough

– Swansea City’s hunt for a new striker has received a major blow after Fernando Llorente told them he wants to stay at Sevilla (Wales Online)

– Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to turn down Southampton and Everton to sign a new contract at Swansea City (The Sun)

West Ham have upped their bid for Andre Ayew to £20million in a bid to persuade Swansea to sell

Tottenham

– Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are being linked with a £20million swoop for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater (The Sun)

West Brom

– West Brom’s imminent signing of Diafra Sakho is expected to cost them up to £16million

West Ham

– Boca Juniors forward Jonathan Calleri has confirmed he will join West Ham after the Olympics (ESPN)

– Slaven Bilic is weighing up a move for Fiorentina’s Germany international Mario Gomez (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have upped their bid for Andre Ayew to £20million in a bid to persuade Swansea to sell

– Norwich have rejected West Ham’s £3million bid for Martin Olsson (Daily Mail)

