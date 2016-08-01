Rumour Mill: Everton close on target; West Ham deal confirmed

An Argentina international says he is joining West Ham, while Everton are closing in on Aston Villa’s Idrissa Gueye, according to rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsene Wenger has hinted at renewed bids for Riyad Mahrez and Alexandre Lacazette after hinting Arsenal aren’t done in the transfer market

– Arsenal are set to battle Chelsea to land Valencia defender Shkodran Mustafi (Daily Mirror)

– Mauro Icardi will travel to London for transfer talks with Arsenal (Corriere dello Sport)

Burnley

– Burnley and Sunderland have joined Celtic in the race for Manchester United defender Paddy McNair (Daily Record)

Chelsea

– Everton have told Chelsea that Romelu Lukaku will start the season with them unless they meet his staggering £75million valuation

– Juventus has targeted Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic for a summer move (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Chelsea midfielder Oscar is being tipped for a £30m move to Inter Milan (Tuttosport)

– Baba Rahman is poised to leave Chelsea and join Schalke on a season-long loan (Sky Sports)

– Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 16, from FCB Escola Varsovia, Barcelona’s academy in Poland (Metro)

Everton

– The Toffees will complete the £7.1million signing of Aston Villa midfielder Idrissa Gueye within the next 24 hours (ESPN)

– Juventus will beat Everton to the signing of Zenit midfielder Axel Witsel (Tuttosport)

– Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to turn down Southampton and Everton to sign a new contract at Swansea City (The Sun)

– Everton have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Southampton’s Jose Fonte after making a £9m offer for the defender (Daily Express)

Hull City

– Newcastle United are closing in on Hull’s Mohamed Diame after meeting his release clause (Newcastle Chronicle)

– Hull are keen to sign Man City striker Wilfried Bony (ESPN)

Leicester

– Leicester have agreed a fee of around £7.5m with Cracovia for Poland winger Bartosz Kapustka (Sky Sports)

– Tottenham are being linked with a £20million swoop for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater (The Sun)

– AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang has revealed he snubbed Leicester because he didn’t want to be Jamie Vardy’s No. 2 (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool

– Roma are closing in on a £20million move for Liverpool’s bad-boy defender Mamadou Sakho (Corriere dello Sport)

– Liverpool are interested in signing AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio (Gazetta di Parma)

– Reported Liverpool target Jetro Willems has further fuelled talk that he could be arriving at Anfield

– Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has ruled out moves for Mario Balotelli and Aleksandar Kolarov (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City

– Leroy Sane is in Manchester to finalise his €50million move to City from Schalke, the Bundesliga club have confirmed

Manchester United

– Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has set his sights on signing £20million Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup (Daily Star)

– Paul Pogba is preparing to fly to England to complete his world-record move to Man Utd

– Sunderland are keen on signing Adnan Januzaj, Will Keane and Marouane Fellaini from Manchester United

Middlesbrough

– Boro’s bid to sign Enzo Zidane on loan is being given serious consideration by Real Madrid and his father and the club’s manager Zinedine (Marca)

Southampton

– Gylfi Sigurdsson is set to turn down Southampton and Everton to sign a new contract at Swansea City (The Sun)

– Southampton are set hand new deals to three of their stars – Jose Fonte, Cedric Soares and Dusan Tadic (Daily Mirror)

Stoke

– Stoke City have been linked with a £12million move for Bayer Leverkusen centre back Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland

Swansea

– Swansea City’s hunt for a new striker has received a major blow after Fernando Llorente told them he wants to stay at Sevilla (Wales Online)

Tottenham

– Mauricio Pochettino is being linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Pau Lopez (Mundo Deportivo)

– Tottenham are being linked with a £20million swoop for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater (The Sun)

West Brom

– West Brom’s imminent signing of Diafra Sakho is expected to cost them up to £16million

West Ham

– Boca Juniors forward Jonathan Calleri has confirmed he will join West Ham after the Olympics (ESPN)

– Slaven Bilic is weighing up a move for Fiorentina’s Germany international Mario Gomez (Daily Mirror)

– West Ham have upped their bid for Andre Ayew to £20million in a bid to persuade Swansea to sell

– Norwich have rejected West Ham’s £3million bid for Martin Olsson (Daily Mail)