Rumour Mill: Chelsea target PSG star; Man Utd want shock CB

Chelsea have reignited their interest in a PSG attacker, while Manchester United are among four clubs chasing Sunderland’s Lamine Kone, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal would have sold Olivier Giroud to Napoli this summer had they accepted their cash-plus player exchange offer for Gonzalo Higuain (CalcioMercatoWeb)

Chelsea

Chelsea are back in the hunt to sign Javier Pastore, who could be allowed to leave PSG in January (The Sun)

Barcelona are weighing up a shock swoop for Juan Cuadrado – currently on a three-year loan deal with Juventus from Chelsea (ESPNFC)

John Obi Mikel is emerging as a January target for Marseille (ESPN)

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has confirmed he would like to sign on-loan Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic in a permanent deal in January (CalcioMercto)

Manchester United have emerged as shock contenders to sign Sunderland’s Lamine Kone, with Everton, West Ham and Chelsea also all considering a January swoop (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chelsea are monitoring Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles with a view to an £18million January swoop (The Sun)

Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci will finally sign a new deal with Juventus after getting guarantees he will succeed Gigi Buffon as skipper when the goalkeeper retires (Tuttosport)

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace and West Ham will rival AC Milan, Marseille and Jiangsu Suning for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in January (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton

Everton are planning on a move for Roma’s Kevin Strootman when the transfer window opens in January (TuttoMercatoWeb)

Leicester

AC Milan are pondering a January swoop for Leicester forward Shinji Okazaki (Premium Sport)

Liverpool

Liverpool will offer Philippe Coutinho a new contract amid claims the Brazilian would like to play for Barcelona (Sport)

Manchester City

Joe Hart admits he is happy playing in Italy with loan club Torino

Manchester United

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger (CalcioMercato)

Chelsea and Manchester United both had scouts in attendance this weekend to check on Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, with United tipped to make a £40million move in January in a bid to cure their goalscoring troubles (Daily Express)

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes, 16, is attracting the attention of scouts with Barcelona interested in the English attacking midfielder (Manchester Evening News)

Jose Mourinho has expressed an interest in joining forces with Real Madrid central defender Pepe (The Sun)

Southampton

Southampton are reportedly keen on Genk defender Omar Colley and see him as the ideal long-term partner to Virgil van Dijk (The Sun)

Sunderland

Sunderland’s hopes of bringing Yann M’Vila to the club in January could be dashed amid claims he is set for a new deal with Rubin Kazan (Sunderland Echo)

West Ham

Crystal Palace and West Ham will rival AC Milan, Marseille and Jiangsu Suning for Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in January (Croydon Advertiser)

Liverpool and West Ham have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign highly-rated Argentine forward Naza Bazan Vera (The Sun)

