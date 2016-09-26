Rumour Mill: Man Utd offered Atleti man; Spurs want midfielder

Manchester United have been offered an Atletico Madrid midfielder, while Liverpool have again sent scouts to watch a striker, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Julian Draxler insists he will ignore talk he could leave Wolfsburg in January, amid claims both Arsenal and PSG are planning moves (Kicker)

Arsenal are back in the running to sign Marcelo Brozovic, amid claims the player will definitely leave Inter Milan in January. Tottenham and Chelsea also remain keen (Fox Sport)

Arsenal have taken former Celtic and Crystal Palace academy goalkeeper Alex Crean, 16, on trial

AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang claims he has rejected moves to both Arsenal and Everton in the past (Gazetta dello Sport)

Burnley

Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson and Michael Keane of Burnley are both on Antonio Conte’s radar as he bids to bolster Chelsea’s defence in January (Daily Mail)

Chelsea

Chelsea and Manchester City will both make firm bids for Leonardo Bonucci again in January, amid reports in the Italian press that neither have given up on the Juventus defender

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson and Burnley’s Michael Keane are also on Antonio Conte’s radar in January (Daily Mail)

Mario Pasalic won’t be returning to Chelsea from AC Milan in January, claims the player’s agent (Calciomercato)

Chelsea want to sign former Manchester United player Angel Di Maria from PSG (Don Balon)

West Ham are plotting a January move for Cesc Fabregas if he fails to secure a regular first-team place at Chelsea (Daily Mirror)

Everton

Everton, Sunderland and Swansea have sent scouts to watch FC Copenhagen’s Paraguayan striker Federico Santander. The player has also been linked with a move to Lyon (BT)

One of Everton’s summer transfer targets, Manolo Gabbiadini, is set to sign a new deal with Napoli (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester

Leicester will ask Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin as part of any move the Red Devils make for Danny Drinkwater in January (Daily Express)

Liverpool

Liverpool have again sent scouts to watch in-form Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel amid reports they are planning to make a January swoop (Gazzamercato)

Palermo vice-president Guglielmo Micciche claims his side failed in a bid to sign Mario Balotelli from Liverpool – just a matter of hours before he signed for Nice (Rai Sport)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to speak with disappointed goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to reasure the Belgian he remains very much a part of his first-team plans (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola believes Aleks Kolarov will become one of Europe’s most in-demand defenders if the club don’t manager to persuade the Serbian to sign a new Man City deal (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho will move for Isco in January after deciding the Real Madrid man is best suited to replacing Wayne Rooney and playing in the No 10 role for Manchester United (ESPN)

Manchester United have been offered Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Bernard Mensah (The Sun)

Wayne Rooney has no interest in leaving Manchester United despite losing his place in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI and inspite of claims he’s been told to stop criticising his team-mates (Daily Express)

Bastian Schweinsteiger will leave Manchester United for a move to MLS, claims a former Germany team-mate

Middlesbrough

Sunderland

David Moyes claims he has rejected the chance to sign Emmanuel Adebayor on a free transfer (ESPN)

Sunderland could sign Pedro Carneiro on a free transfer. The Portuguese midfielder, a free agent, has been training with the club over the past few days (The Sun)

Swansea

Tottenham

Tottenham are ready to make a £7m January bid to sign long-term target Milan Badelj from Fiorentina (Daily Mirror)

West Ham

West Ham are plotting a January move for Cesc Fabregas if he fails to secure a regular first-team place at Chelsea (Daily Mirror)