Rumour Mill: Man Utd target right-back; interest in Arsenal man

Fabinho: Defender in action for Monaco on Tuesday

Jose Mourinho has identified who he wants to be Manchester United’s right-back, while Sporting Lisbon are interested in one of Arsenal’s forwards, according to today’s rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsenal have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal for defender Jose Gimenez but could be put off the La Liga outfit’s £40million asking price (Daily Mail)

– Sporting Lisbon remain interested in signing Arsenal forward Joel Campbell after been knocked back earlier this summer (O Jogo)

– Arsenal are poised to strike a deal with Valencia for centre-back Shkodran Mustafi after the Spanish club conceded that they need the money

– Arsene Wenger wants the Gunners to offer Serge Gnabry a contract extension (Goal)

– West Brom are adamant they will not allow Arsenal target Jonny Evans to leave the club (The Sun)

– The North Londoners have added Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand to their list of potential defensive reinforcements (France Football)

Burnley

– Bristol City target Kevin Long is set to snub a move to the Championship side and sign a new deal at Turf Moor (The Sun)

Chelsea

– Chelsea have launched a club record £60million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly which would make the Napoli man the most expensive defender in world football (The Telegraph)

– Blues misfit Loic Remy wants to stay in London and favours a move to Crystal Palace ahead of Lyon, Villarreal, Galatasaray or Besiktas (Evening Standard)

– Juan Cuadrado appears set to rejoin Juventus on a season-long loan move which will be made permanent at the end of the current campaign (Tuttosport)

Everton

– The Toffees are lining up a bid for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (Sky Italia)

Leicester City

– Rennes have joined Liverpool and Premier League champions Leicester in the race to sign Gremio and Brazil striker Luan (RMC)

– Riyad Mahrez has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal with the Foxes

Liverpool

– The Reds are pondering a late swoop for Porto and Netherlands defender Bruno Martins Indi to help stop the goals leaking in (Daily Mirror)

– Liverpool will receive £3million after accepting a loan offer for Christian Benteke from Besiktas (Fanatik)

Manchester City

– Borussia Dortmund have joined Everton and Sevilla as the clubs interested in City goalkeeper Joe Hart (The Sun)

Manchester United

– Jose Mourinho wants to sign Monaco defender Fabinho as he looks to land a new first-choice right-back (Marca)

– Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has quashed rumours he could join move to Old Trafford and insists he want to stay with the Spanish giants (Manchester Evening News)

– Championship duo Derby and Fulham want to sign Untied striker James Wilson on loan (Manchester Evening News)

Middlesbrough

– Boro winger Mustapha Carayol is uninterested in a move to Bolton and favours a club in London (Teeside Gazzette)

Southampton

– Galatasaray have turned their attentions to Saints midfielder Jordy Claise after missing out on Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva (Fotospor)

– Southampton have joined a host of clubs interested in signing Luc Castaignos from Eintracht Frankfurt (Clubcall)

– Southampton will battle Schalke 04 for Lille playmaker Sofiane Boufal (Footmercato)

Stoke City

– The Potters are set to sign 17-year-old defender Harry Souttar after agreeing a transfer fee with Dundee United (The Courier)

Tottenham

– Spurs are pushing to complete a loan deal for goalkeeper Pau Lopez before Saturday’s game with Crystal Palace (Daily Mirror)

– Tottenham have reignited their interest in Marseille winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Daily Mail)

West Brom

