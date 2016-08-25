Rumour Mill: Arsenal to raid Toon; Utd block Jones move

Arsenal’s defender search could lead them to Newcastle, while Manchester United are unwilling to do any business with the Gunners, according to Thursday’s rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal are ready to beat Everton to the signature of Deportivo La Coruna’s £16million-rated striker Lucas Perez (El Confidencial)

Arsenal have been given the go-ahead to complete a £14million deal for Bayer Leverkusen and Turkey defender Omer Toprak (Various)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly block Phil Jones’ move to Arsenal because he doesn’t want to do business with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger (Evening Standard)

Arsenal’s drawn out summer search for a new centre-back as reportedly lead them to Newcastle’s Chancel Mbemba (Daily Star)

Arsene Wenger is willing to loan out Calum Chambers despite Arsenal’s lack of available defender (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Wales manager Chris Coleman has accused Arsene Wenger of treating midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 25, differently to the rest of Arsenal’s Euro 2016 stars (Daily Star)

Burnley

A host of clubs, including Burnley, are showing interest in non-league prospect James Hardy (HITC Sport)

Chelsea

The Blues are willing to offer up to £47million to land the versatile Brazil international Marquinhos (Le 10 Sport)

Chelsea have offered £35m for AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his defence (Daily Mail)

West Ham United have opened talks with Chelsea over a loan move for forward Loic Remy, 29 (Sky Sports)

Mario Pasalic will fly to Milan on Friday to undergo a medical and seal a season-long move from Chelsea after a €1million loan fee was agreed (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace face competition from London rivals West Ham for Chelsea striker Loic Remy (Sky Sports)

Crystal Palace have reportedly been in contact with Brazilian club Santos for Lucas Lima (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton

Galatasaray are set to table a second offer for Everton’s Oumar Niasse as they look to bolster their attacking options (Turkish Football)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is keen to be reunited with Southampton right back Cuco Martina

Hull

Hull City have joined the Turkish Super League giants Trabzonspor in the race to sign Aston Villa’s defender Micah Richards (Mirror)

Leicester

Leicester are ready to reinforce their midfield with the return of Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla (The Guardian)

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions

Liverpool

Stoke City are keen to take Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, 26, on loan (Daily Telegraph)

But Besiktas have tabled an offer for Liverpool’s out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho (Turkish Football)

Estranged Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli is in negotiations with Swiss club FC Sion over a possible move (Ticinonews)

Southampton have joined Liverpool and Stoke in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Caner Erkin (TMW)

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge, 26, has revealed his frustration at manager Jurgen Klopp’s decision to ignore him for a central striking role (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign £51 million-rated Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City

Samir Nasri has agreed to join Besiktas on loan, with an option to buy, with Manchester City agreeing to cover 50% of his wages (The Times)

Joe Hart admits there is “a situation” with him at Manchester City, but refused to shed any light on his future at the club

Hart is not a player La Liga club Sevilla are interested in signing (Sky Sports)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has admitted he is interested in signing Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony, 27, and Juventus and Italy striker Simone Zaza, 25 (The Sun)

Manchester City youngster Bersant Celina has agreed a deal to join FC Twente on a season-long loan

Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was keen to link up again with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (Cope)

Meanwhile, Mourinho has told forward Anthony Martial, 20, to keep his standards high following a recent dip in form (The Sun)

Manchester United’s treatment of German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, 32, has saddened his international team-mate Manuel Neuer (Metro)

Manchester United will not allow young forward Marcus Rashford to leave the club on loan (Daily Mail)

Andreas Pereira will become the next Man Utd youngster to leave on loan (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough

Aitor Karanka may be forced into the transfer market to cover for the injuries sustained to his full-backs in the EFL Cup defeat at Fulham (Hartlepool Mail)

Southampton

Southampton are set to smash their transfer record by signing Moroccan attacking midfielder Sofiane Boufal, 22, from Lille for £20m (Daily Mirror)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis has admitted that he is not sure if the club will be able to sign Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez on loan

Southampton have joined Liverpool and Stoke in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Caner Erkin (TMW)

Stoke

Stoke City have been linked with a move for teenage Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, 17, but could face competition from Red Bull Leipzig and CSKA Moscow (Bild)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has revealed the club are still “working hard” to sign West Brom’s Saido Berahino

Sunderland

Javier Manquillo has become Sunderland’s sixth summer signing after completing a season-long loan move from Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, the Black Cats have agreed a £7 million deal for Sevilla defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra, 28 (Talksport)

Swansea

Swansea City defender Connor Roberts has signed for League One club Bristol Rovers on a six-month loan deal

Tottenham

Napoli failed in an ambitious bid to sign Harry Kane but Tottenham dismissed any notion of a sale (Sky Sports Italia)

Tottenham have finally reached an agreement with Espanyol for goalkeeper Pau Lopez (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, 21, has joined Schalke on a season-long loan deal

Watford

Watford have reportedly agreed an £8.5m deal to sign Gent midfielder Sven Kums (Watford Observer)

West Brom

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has revealed the club are still “working hard” to sign West Brom’s Saido Berahino

West Brom gaffer Tony Pulis has admitted that he is not sure if the club will be able to sign Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez on loan

West Brom are one of a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing AIK Stockholm midfielder Ebenezer Ofori (Ghana Web)

West Ham



West Ham have rejected a bid for Enner Valencia from Aston Villa as Slaven Bilic is keen to sign a new striker before sanctioning a sale (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has admitted he is interested in signing Manchester City forward Wilfried Bony, 27, and Juventus and Italy striker Simone Zaza, 25 (The Sun)

West Ham are close to securing the signature of Italian striker Simone Zaza and will double his weekly wage with the Hammers (Inside Futbol)

Blackburn Rovers are close to completing a deal for West Ham starlet Martin Samuelsen (The Sun)