Leicester City are chasing a striker from the Bundesliga, while Chelsea’s may have to pay £60m for a defensive target according to Friday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Jorge Mendes has told Arsenal and Chelsea that Real Madrid are prepared to sell James Rodriguez for £65m (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Monaco defender Marcel Tisserand (French Football)

Arsenal have started talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Uruguay centre-back Jose Gimenez

Arsenal are reportedly set to come to an agreement with Valencia for Shkodran Mustafi with a fee of £25.9m being paid (Daily Star)

Tony Pulis is willing to put up a strong fight to stop Jonny Evans from joining reported suitors Arsenal (Daily Express)

Arsenal want starlet Chris Willock to sign a new deal before letting him leave on loan (Daily Mirror)

Serge Gnabry is set to leave Arsenal on loan again before the transfer deadline, but manager Arsene Wenger wants him to sign a contract extension (Various)

Bournemouth

Eddie Howe could make one more signing in the transfer window but insists he is happy to proceed with his current squad

Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas has signed a new three-year contract with the club

Burnley

Sean Dyche believes young striker Dan Agyei has a bright future ahead of him after the 19-year-old joined Coventry City on loan until January (Lancashire Telegraph)

Full-back Luke Hendrie has today joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a loan deal until January

Chelsea

Besiktas president Fikret Orman is locked in talks with Chelsea in London over a loan deal for out-of-favour striker Loic Remy (Turkish Football)

Crystal Palace are still expected to retain an interest in Remy despite the imminent arrival of Christian Benteke from Liverpool (Various)

Chelsea are having to consider paying up to £60m for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly (London Evening Standard)

Diego Costa was Diego Simeone’s first choice striker for Atletico Madrid over the summer transfer window, the manager has confirmed (Espacio Reservado)

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has been offered to Sunderland on loan (The Guardian)

Juan Cuadrado’s exit from Chelsea looks increasingly after Juventus confirmed they want to re-sign winger on loan after last season’s title win

Antonio Conte is keen to seal a deal for Wolfsburg’s £22m-rated left-back Ricardo Rodriguez before deadline day

Chelsea icon Michael Essien played for his old side as free agent in a 2-1 friendly win over Brentford after being released by Panathinaikos; but unfortunately for Blues fans, he’s only training with Antonio Conte’s side until he finds a new club (The Sun)

Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke will undergo a medical at Crystal Palace after the Eagles agreed a £32m deal with Liverpool

Tony Pulis has said Saido Berahino will only leave West Brom if an “unbelievable offer” comes in for the Crystal Palace and Stoke target

Brighton are signing Blackburn Rovers defender Shane Duffy for £4million which may accelerate Lewis Dunk’s departure to either Crystal Palace, Newcastle or Southampton (Daily Mail)

Everton

Newcastle United have expressed interest in Utrecht’s French striker Sebastien Haller, who has also been linked with Everton, Sporting Lisbon and Monaco (Daily Mail)

Hull are keen on Everton misfit Oumar Niasse, who has been told to leave Goodison Park by Ronald Koeman

Sunderland boss David Moyes has offered Ivory Coast defender Lamine Kone a new £50,000-a-week contract. Everton want to sign the 27-year-old (The Sun)

Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, a target for Everton, Southampton and West Brom, is eager for a move to the Premier League (Record)

Hull City

Hull City caretaker manager Mike Phelan says the club have been “active” in the transfer market – despite no new arrivals at the KCOM Stadium (Hull Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Champions Leicester and Championship Newcastle will battle it out for Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham target Danny Drinkwater is understood to be close to agreeing a new contract with Premier League champions Leicester

West Brom will only give up on signing Ghana full-back Jeffrey Schlupp if the 23-year-old signs a new deal at Leicester (Birmingham Mail)

Claudio Ranieri has admitted that he was shocked that N’Golo Kante left Leicester in the summer, believing he would keep all his title-winning players (The Times)

Liverpool

Liverpool are interested in signing 21-year-old Ajax winger Anwar El Ghazi and will battle AC Milan to sign him

With five clubs having registered an interest in signing Roma’s Leandro Paredes this summer, Liverpool are looking to steal a march on the competition (Gazzetta World)

Joe Allen has revealed he only found out about his transfer move from Liverpool to Stoke after a friend texted him the news (Telegraph)

Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan’s proposed loan move to Wigan Athletic has fallen through (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City

AC Milan are keen to sign a defensive midfielder with an EU passport and have identified Manchester City’s Fernando (Tuttosport)

Manchester City are refusing to let England goalkeeper Joe Hart leave on loan and want more than £30m for the 29-year-old (The Sun)

Hart will join Everton on loan as City have moved a step closer to signing Chile keeper Claudio Bravo, 33, from Barcelona in a £17.4m deal (Daily Mirror)

City boss Pep Guardiola may sign a centre-back after the arrival of Bravo (Manchester Evening News)

Hart is interested in a move to Sevilla but such a deal would mean Manchester City heavily subsidising his £140,000-a-week salary (Daily Mail)

West Ham are maintaining a watching brief on developments with Man City striker Wilfried Bony as they contemplate ways to solve their growing injury list

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports. The 16-year-old made his full debut in the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Tuesday (Daily Star)

Manchester United

Marcos Rojo is wanted by Monaco and Manchester United are willing to accept a €12m bid for the Argentine defender

Valencia want to re-sign Juan Mata and reportedly sent a delegation to Manchester this week to hold transfer talks with United (Plaza Deportiva)

Manchester United will not be signing any other players this summer after spending £156m on France midfielder Paul Pogba, 23, Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 34, Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 22, and Armenia winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 27

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos has once again been linked with a move to Championship side Nottingham Forest (Various)

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has identified Mustapha Carayol as a top target but reports suggest the Boro winger favours a move to London (Teesside Gazette)

Southampton

Brighton are signing Blackburn Rovers defender Shane Duffy for £4million which may accelerate Lewis Dunk’s departure to either Crystal Palace, Newcastle or Southampton (Daily Mail)

Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, a target for Everton, Southampton and West Brom, is eager for a move to the Premier League (Record)

Southampton have reportedly joined a host of clubs in the race to sign Dutch starlet Luc Castaignos from Eintracht Frankfurt (Clubcall)

Stoke City

Mark Hughes admits he could be forced to wait until deadline day to bolster his Stoke squad with new recruits (Sky Sports)

Stoke have agreed a £200,000 deal for Dundee United’s 6ft 7in central defender Harry Souttar, 17 (Dundee Courier)

Joe Allen has revealed he only found out about his transfer move from Liverpool to Stoke after a friend texted him the news (Telegraph)

Sunderland

– Lamine Kone has rejected a new contract offer from Sunderland and hopes to force through a £4 million move to Everton before the close of the transfer window (Daily Mail)

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga has been offered to Sunderland on loan (The Guardian)

Watford have had an offer accepted for Younes Kaboul after the defender asked to leave Sunderland

Sunderland are reportedly keen on Nottingham Forest’s Scottish international winger Oliver Burke (Daily Record)

Swansea

Swansea are looking to Serie A as they try to replace 31-year-old Wales defender Ashley Williams, who has joined Everton (Wales Online)

Tottenham

Marseille winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou is still in London and is hoping to see his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur materialise soon (Inside Futbol)

Tottenham have moved again for Espanyol’s Spanish goalkeeper Pau Lopez. The London club have already failed with a £3m bid for the 21-year-old

Mauricio Pochettino insists it is “just a question of time” before Christian Eriksen extends his Tottenham contract

Aston Villa boss Roberto Di Matteo is weighing up a £3m bid for Tottenham Hotspur defender DeAndre Yedlin after stepping up his search for a new right-back (Daily Telegraph)

Watford

Juventus attacking midfielder Roberto Pererya is believed to have agreed terms with the Hornets and could be announced as soon as today (Various)

West Brom

Barcelona remain in the hunt for a new striker and have shortlisted West Brom’s Salomon Rondon, Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez and Atletico Madrid’s Luciano Vietto (Daily Mirror)

West Brom will only give up on signing Ghana full-back Jeffrey Schlupp if the 23-year-old signs a new deal at Leicester (Birmingham Mail)

Tony Pulis is willing to put up a strong fight to stop Jonny Evans from joining reported suitors Arsenal (Daily Express)

Tony Pulis has said Saido Berahino will only leave West Brom if an “unbelievable offer” comes in for the Crystal Palace and Stoke target

Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani, a target for Everton, Southampton and West Brom, is eager for a move to the Premier League (Record)

West Ham

Colombia striker Carlos Bacca says he will stay at AC Milan this season. The 29-year-old has been linked with West Ham (AC Milan website)

West Ham are maintaining a watching brief on developments with Man City striker Wilfried Bony as they contemplate ways to solve their growing injury list