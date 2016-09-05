Rumour Mill: Liverpool beaten to defender by Barca, Real fright

Liverpool reportedly lost out to Barcelona for Lucas Digne this summer, while West Ham scared off Real Madrid by demanding a €110m for Dimitri Payet.

Arsenal

– Zlatan Ibrahinovic claims he came close to signing for Arsenal and Manchester City before moving to Manchester United (Daily Star)

– Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud claims he tried to persuade Arsenal to sign Moussa Sissoko this summer (Le 10 Sport)

– PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham last season, admits he would like to move to the Premier League in the future (Telefoot)

– Kieran Gibbs is considering his future at Arsenal with Nacho Monreal firmly established as the club’s first-choice left-back (The Sun)

Bournemouth

– Crystal Palace, Hull and Bournemouth all failed with deadline day bids to sign Stoke defender Geoff Cameron (Pro Soccer Talk)

– Eddie Howe says he let Eunan O’Kane join Leeds as he didn’t want the midfielder’s career to stagnate (Bournemouth Echo)

Chelsea

– AC Milan will offer Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Gianluigi Donnarumma new long-term deals. The trio were linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Antonio Conte wants Andreas Christensen to return to Chelsea next term, despite Borussia Monchengladbach wanting to make the defender’s loan deal into a permanent £21m deal (Express)

– Napoli will look to extend Kalidou Koulibaly’s contract with the club after they rejected several offers to sell the player to Chelsea over the summer (African Football)

– Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour has admitted he came close to joining both Chelsea and Everton this summer (Marca)

– Chelsea could offer a contract to former Barcelona and Juventus defender Martin Caceres (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace, Hull and Bournemouth all failed with deadline day bids to sign Stoke defender Geoff Cameron (Pro Soccer Talk)

Everton

– Everton failed in a late bid on deadline day for Andriy Yarmolenko (dt.ua)

– Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour has admitted he came close to joining both Chelsea and Everton this summer (Marca)

– Romelu Lukaku admits he rejected a move to Juventus to stay at Everton this summer (Het Nieuwsblad)

Hull City

– West Brom face competition in the race to sign midfielder Momo Sissoko with Hull City and Sunderland also keen on the free agent and former Liverpool midfielder, 31 (Daily Mail)

– Crystal Palace, Hull and Bournemouth all failed with deadline day bids to sign Stoke defender Geoff Cameron (Pro Soccer Talk)

Liverpool

– AC Milan will offer Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Gianluigi Donnarumma new long-term deals. The trio were linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Liverpool are understood to have failed in an approach to sign Lucas Digne in the summer, with the left-back eventually joining Barcelona from PSG (Daily Express)

– Hatem Ben Arfa reportedly congratulated Nice President Jean Pierre Rivere on the signing of Mario Balotelli, saying he was the “biggest cajones” in France (Nice Martin)

– Tiago Ilori reportedly angered Liverpool bosses by demanding a move to Porto, when the Reds had accepted a bid from Greece (The Sun)

Manchester City

– Zlatan Ibrahinovic claims he came close to signing for Arsenal and Manchester City before moving to Manchester United (Daily Star)

Manchester United

– Zlatan Ibrahinovic claims he came close to signing for Arsenal and Manchester City before moving to Manchester United (Daily Star)

– Raphael Varane has revealed he rejected an offer from Manchester United this summer (Canal +)

– Juventus are lining up a move for Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian in January (Tuttosport)

– AC Milan will offer Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Gianluigi Donnarumma new long-term deals. The trio were linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, respectively this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Jose Fonte refused to discuss speculation surrounding interest from Manchester United but the Southampton star admits he ambitious to play at the highest level

– Paul Pogba’s former Juventus team-mates, Gigi Buffon and Paulo Dybala, admit they were shocked and stunned by the player’s £89m return to Man Utd this summer (Tuttosport)

– West Ham development squad striker Idris Kanu, 16, has accepted an invitation to train with Manchester United’s academy and could make the move permanent (Daily Mail)

– Manchester United target Toni Kroos is set to land a new deal at Real Madrid (Marca)

Middlesbrough

– Albert Adomah’s move from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa will earn Bristol City approximately £750,000 due to a 15% sell-on clause (Middlesbrough Gazette)

Southampton

– Jose Fonte refused to discuss speculation surrounding interest from Manchester United but the Southampton star admits he ambitious to play at the highest level

Stoke

– Crystal Palace, Hull and Bournemouth all failed with deadline day bids to sign Stoke defender Geoff Cameron (Pro Soccer Talk)

Sunderland

– Lorient president Loic Fery says he rejected three offers for Didier Ndong before finally selling to Sunderland on deadline day (Ouest-France)

– West Brom face competition in the race to sign midfielder Momo Sissoko with Hull City and Sunderland also keen on the free agent and former Liverpool midfielder, 31 (Daily Mail)

– Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso claims he rejected a move to Sunderland on deadline day (Telefoot)

Tottenham

– Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud claims he tried to persuade Arsenal to sign Moussa Sissoko this summer (Le 10 Sport)

– PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham last season, admits he would like to move to the Premier League in the future (Telefoot)

West Brom

– West Brom face competition in the race to sign midfielder Momo Sissoko with Hull City and Sunderland also keen on the free agent and former Liverpool midfielder, 31 (Daily Mail)

– Former Arsenal forward Marouane Chamakh is training with West Brom and could be offered a free transfer move if he impresses. Norwich are also keen (Birmingham Mail)

West Ham

– Real Madrid were the club scared off a move for Dimitri Payet this summer after West Ham quoted them a world-record €110m (£92.9million) fee (BuzzSport)

– West Ham development squad striker Idris Kanu, 16, has accepted an invitation to train with Manchester United’s academy and could make the move permanent (Daily Mail)

– West Ham are interested in signing Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo in a £2m move in January (The Sun)