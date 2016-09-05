Rumour Mill: Liverpool beaten to defender by Barca, Real fright
Liverpool reportedly lost out to Barcelona for Lucas Digne this summer, while West Ham scared off Real Madrid by demanding a €110m for Dimitri Payet.
Arsenal
– Zlatan Ibrahinovic claims he came close to signing for Arsenal and Manchester City before moving to Manchester United (Daily Star)
– Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud claims he tried to persuade Arsenal to sign Moussa Sissoko this summer (Le 10 Sport)
– PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who was linked with Arsenal and Tottenham last season, admits he would like to move to the Premier League in the future (Telefoot)
– Kieran Gibbs is considering his future at Arsenal with Nacho Monreal firmly established as the club’s first-choice left-back (The Sun)
Bournemouth
– Crystal Palace, Hull and Bournemouth all failed with deadline day bids to sign Stoke defender Geoff Cameron (Pro Soccer Talk)
– Eddie Howe says he let Eunan O’Kane join Leeds as he didn’t want the midfielder’s career to stagnate (Bournemouth Echo)
Chelsea
– AC Milan will offer Alessio Romagnoli, Mattia De Sciglio and Gianluigi Donnarumma new long-term deals. The trio were linked with Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid, respectively this summer (Gazetta dello Sport)
– Antonio Conte wants Andreas Christensen to return to Chelsea next term, despite Borussia Monchengladbach wanting to make the defender’s loan deal into a permanent £21m deal (Express)
– Napoli will look to extend Kalidou Koulibaly’s contract with the club after they rejected several offers to sell the player to Chelsea over the summer (African Football)
– Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour has admitted he came close to joining both Chelsea and Everton this summer (Marca)
– Chelsea could offer a contract to former Barcelona and Juventus defender Martin Caceres (Calciomercato)
Crystal Palace
Everton
– Everton failed in a late bid on deadline day for Andriy Yarmolenko (dt.ua)
– Romelu Lukaku admits he rejected a move to Juventus to stay at Everton this summer (Het Nieuwsblad)
Hull City
– West Brom face competition in the race to sign midfielder Momo Sissoko with Hull City and Sunderland also keen on the free agent and former Liverpool midfielder, 31 (Daily Mail)
Liverpool
– Liverpool are understood to have failed in an approach to sign Lucas Digne in the summer, with the left-back eventually joining Barcelona from PSG (Daily Express)
– Hatem Ben Arfa reportedly congratulated Nice President Jean Pierre Rivere on the signing of Mario Balotelli, saying he was the “biggest cajones” in France (Nice Martin)
– Tiago Ilori reportedly angered Liverpool bosses by demanding a move to Porto, when the Reds had accepted a bid from Greece (The Sun)
Manchester City
Manchester United
– Raphael Varane has revealed he rejected an offer from Manchester United this summer (Canal +)
– Juventus are lining up a move for Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian in January (Tuttosport)
– Jose Fonte refused to discuss speculation surrounding interest from Manchester United but the Southampton star admits he ambitious to play at the highest level
– Paul Pogba’s former Juventus team-mates, Gigi Buffon and Paulo Dybala, admit they were shocked and stunned by the player’s £89m return to Man Utd this summer (Tuttosport)
– West Ham development squad striker Idris Kanu, 16, has accepted an invitation to train with Manchester United’s academy and could make the move permanent (Daily Mail)
– Manchester United target Toni Kroos is set to land a new deal at Real Madrid (Marca)
Middlesbrough
– Albert Adomah’s move from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa will earn Bristol City approximately £750,000 due to a 15% sell-on clause (Middlesbrough Gazette)
Southampton
Stoke
Sunderland
– Lorient president Loic Fery says he rejected three offers for Didier Ndong before finally selling to Sunderland on deadline day (Ouest-France)
– Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso claims he rejected a move to Sunderland on deadline day (Telefoot)
Tottenham
West Brom
– Former Arsenal forward Marouane Chamakh is training with West Brom and could be offered a free transfer move if he impresses. Norwich are also keen (Birmingham Mail)
West Ham
– Real Madrid were the club scared off a move for Dimitri Payet this summer after West Ham quoted them a world-record €110m (£92.9million) fee (BuzzSport)
– West Ham are interested in signing Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo in a £2m move in January (The Sun)