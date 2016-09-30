Rumour Mill: Reds join Sule race; surprise Chelsea return
Liverpool are ready to compete with Tottenham in January while a Chelsea midfielder could be brought back from the cold, according to rumours.
Arsenal
– The Gunners are among a number of European giants monitoring Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (The Sun)
– Liverpool face competition from Arsenal to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti (Gazetta dello Sport)
– Arsene Wenger admits he is open to the prospect of managing England “one day”
– Arsenal will revive their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus if Mesut Ozil leaves to join Real Madrid (Tuttomercatoweb)
– Santi Cazorla has revealed he has yet to be offered a new contract at Arsenal, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season (Cadena Ser)
Chelsea
– Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, 21, could make a surprise return to Chelsea after struggling for first-team football on loan at AC Milan (Daily Express)
– However Pasalic’s agent suggests his client has not featured more often due to fitness issues (Calciomercato)
– Torino want to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, on a permanent deal in January (Tuttosport)
Everton
– Ronald Koeman admits Everton left their transfer business until late on in the summer window to give him a chance to evaluate the squad properly (Liverpool Echo)
Hull City
– Mike Phelan says he has not agreed to become permanent manager as the terms of the contract offer from Hull “keep changing” (Hull Daily Mail)
Liverpool
– Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is on the radar of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though the Spaniard recently signed a new deal with a £38m release clause (Don Balon)
– Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to to renew their interest in Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule (Liverpool Echo)
Manchester City
– Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will “go to war” in a battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (Mundo Deportivo)
Manchester United
– United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Gelson Martins after the winger rejected a contract at Sporting Lisbon (Correio de Manha)
Sunderland
– The Black Cats are understood to be interested in FC Basel’s Czech Republic international goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik (talkSPORT)
Swansea City
– Francesco Guidolin admits he could be sacked if Swansea lose to Liverpool this weekend
West Brom
– Argentina midfielder Claudio Yacob has signed a new two-year deal at the Hawthorns
West Ham
– Former Hammers midfielder Don Hutchinson has slated the club’s recruitment and believes the likes of Gokhan Tore and Arthur Masuaku are not good enough for the Premier League (ESPN)