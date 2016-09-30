Rumour Mill: Reds join Sule race; surprise Chelsea return

Liverpool are ready to compete with Tottenham in January while a Chelsea midfielder could be brought back from the cold, according to rumours.

Arsenal

– The Gunners are among a number of European giants monitoring Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (The Sun)

– Liverpool face competition from Arsenal to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Arsene Wenger admits he is open to the prospect of managing England “one day”

– Arsenal will revive their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus if Mesut Ozil leaves to join Real Madrid (Tuttomercatoweb)

– Santi Cazorla has revealed he has yet to be offered a new contract at Arsenal, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season (Cadena Ser)

Chelsea

– Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, 21, could make a surprise return to Chelsea after struggling for first-team football on loan at AC Milan (Daily Express)

– However Pasalic’s agent suggests his client has not featured more often due to fitness issues (Calciomercato)

– Torino want to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, on a permanent deal in January (Tuttosport)

Everton

– Ronald Koeman admits Everton left their transfer business until late on in the summer window to give him a chance to evaluate the squad properly (Liverpool Echo)

Hull City

– Mike Phelan says he has not agreed to become permanent manager as the terms of the contract offer from Hull “keep changing” (Hull Daily Mail)

Liverpool

– Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is on the radar of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though the Spaniard recently signed a new deal with a £38m release clause (Don Balon)

– Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to to renew their interest in Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City

– Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will “go to war” in a battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United

– United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Gelson Martins after the winger rejected a contract at Sporting Lisbon (Correio de Manha)

Sunderland

– The Black Cats are understood to be interested in FC Basel’s Czech Republic international goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik (talkSPORT)

Swansea City

– Francesco Guidolin admits he could be sacked if Swansea lose to Liverpool this weekend

West Brom

– Argentina midfielder Claudio Yacob has signed a new two-year deal at the Hawthorns

West Ham

– Former Hammers midfielder Don Hutchinson has slated the club’s recruitment and believes the likes of Gokhan Tore and Arthur Masuaku are not good enough for the Premier League (ESPN)