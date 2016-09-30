Rumour Mill: Reds join Sule race; surprise Chelsea return

Rob Conlon
Niklas Sule: In hot demand

Niklas Sule: In hot demand

Liverpool are ready to compete with Tottenham in January while a Chelsea midfielder could be brought back from the cold, according to rumours.

Arsenal

– The Gunners are among a number of European giants monitoring Celtic striker Moussa Dembele (The Sun)

– Liverpool face competition from Arsenal to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Arsene Wenger admits he is open to the prospect of managing England “one day”

– Arsenal will revive their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus if Mesut Ozil leaves to join Real Madrid (Tuttomercatoweb)

– Santi Cazorla has revealed he has yet to be offered a new contract at Arsenal, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season (Cadena Ser)

Chelsea

– Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic, 21, could make a surprise return to Chelsea after struggling for first-team football on loan at AC Milan (Daily Express)

– However Pasalic’s agent suggests his client has not featured more often due to fitness issues (Calciomercato)

– Torino want to sign Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, on a permanent deal in January (Tuttosport)

Christian Atsu

Everton

– Ronald Koeman admits Everton left their transfer business until late on in the summer window to give him a chance to evaluate the squad properly (Liverpool Echo)

Hull City

– Mike Phelan says he has not agreed to become permanent manager as the terms of the contract offer from Hull “keep changing” (Hull Daily Mail)

Liverpool

– Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is on the radar of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though the Spaniard recently signed a new deal with a £38m release clause (Don Balon)

– Liverpool face competition from Arsenal to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti (Gazetta dello Sport)

– Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to to renew their interest in Hoffenheim defender Niklas Sule (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City

– Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will “go to war” in a battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (Mundo Deportivo)

Toni Kroos

Manchester United

– Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will “go to war” in a battle to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos (Mundo Deportivo)

– United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Gelson Martins after the winger rejected a contract at Sporting Lisbon (Correio de Manha)

Sunderland

– The Black Cats are understood to be interested in FC Basel’s Czech Republic international goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik (talkSPORT)

Swansea City

– Francesco Guidolin admits he could be sacked if Swansea lose to Liverpool this weekend

West Brom

– Argentina midfielder Claudio Yacob has signed a new two-year deal at the Hawthorns

West Ham

– Former Hammers midfielder Don Hutchinson has slated the club’s recruitment and believes the likes of Gokhan Tore and Arthur Masuaku are not good enough for the Premier League (ESPN)

Rumour Mill