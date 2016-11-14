Rumour Mill: City set for Arsenal raid; Chelsea want Napoli man

Manchester City are planning a sensational raid on Arsenal, while Chelsea will battle Tottenham for a Napoli star, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling it out to secure the services of Paul-Georges Ntep from Rennes (Transfer Market Web)

Manchester City are favourites to sign Arsenal and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. The Gunners attacker has just one year left on his deal at the Emirates (The Sun)

AC Milan remain keen on signing Jack Wilshere, despite the midfielder rejecting a move to the San Siro in favour of joining Bournemouth on loan in the summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Bournemouth

Chelsea

Chelsea and Tottenham will make January bids for Napoli teenager Amadou Diawara, who is rated in the £43m bracket (Tuttosport)

Radja Nainggolan and Kostas Manolas remain on Chelsea’s radar with neither player yet to agree a new deal with AS Roma (Gazetta dello Sport)

Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea are monitoring developments after Harry Kane’s contract talks at Tottenham were put on hold (The Sun)

Chelsea have reportedly made a bid for Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter have joined city rivals Milan in race to sign Fiorentina star Milan Badelj, who has also been linked with Chelsea (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton

Everton are set to swoop under Liverpool’s nose to sign Iran striker Sardar Azmoun from FC Rostov (Persian Football)

Everton and West Ham will face competition from Wolfsburg, Valencia, Sampdoria and Udinese in the race to sign Manolo Gabbiadini after his agent admitted he was set to leave Napoli (Rai Sport)

Memphis Depay has left the door open on a possible move to Everton in January

Ronald Koeman wants Everton to sign both Morgan Schneiderlin and Depay from Manchester United in January (Daily Mirror)

Leicester

Sunderland have been linked with a fresh move for £9million-rated Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa (Sunderland Echo)

Swansea are also planning a January move for Ulloa (Wales Online)

Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund are poised to launch a £15m bid for the Reds’ top target Mahmoud Dahoud in a deal that will see former Anfield star Nuri Sahin move the other way (Bild)

Manchester City

Man City have been given renewed hope of a deal for Lionel Messi after reports in Spain suggested he has rejected a new deal with Barcelona (Marca)

Sought-after West Ham prospect Reece Oxford, who has been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City, will sign a new long-term deal with the east Londoners (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United

Atletico Madrid stars Antoine Griezmann, defender Jose Gimenez and Yannick Carrasco could all be the subject of a triple £160million approach from Man Utd next summer (sportskeeda)

Inter Milan are keen to sign up to FOUR Manchester United players with Matteo Darmian, Chris Smalling, Memphis Depay and Daley Blind on new boss Stefano Pioli’s shortlist (Calciomercato)

David de Gea could still join Real Madrid next summer if they meet his £52m release clause (Marca)

Juventus are set to meet Boca Juniors representatives on Monday to finalise a deal for Man Utd target Rodrigo Bentancur (Tuttosport)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be set for a loan return to Borussia Dortmund in January if his first-team prospects at Man Utd don’t improve (Daily Mirror)

Southampton

Laurent Jans could become the Premier League’s first player from Luxembourg amid interest from Southampton and Sunderland (Daily Mirror)

Stoke

Leeds, Stoke and Anderlecht have been linked with Norrkoping right-back Linus Wahlqvist, 20 (Voetbal Belgie)

Sunderland

Sunderland could end up paying Atletico Madrid £9.5 million for Javier Manquillo if the defender plays 25 games for the club this season (Newcastle Chronicle)

Sunderland defender Sebastian Coates is a step closer to leaving Wearside by making his loan switch to Sporting Lisbon a permanent deal (A Bola)

Laurent Jans could become the Premier League’s first player from Luxembourg amid interest from Southampton and Sunderland (Daily Mirror)

Swansea

Tottenham

West Brom

Angers centre-back Romain Thomas will be the subject of a fresh £7m bid from West Brom in January (L’Equipe)

West Ham

