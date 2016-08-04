Rumour Mill: West Ham want Inter star; Toffees want Reds man

Stewart Dent
Eder: Hammers want Italy star

Eder: Hammers want Italy star

Everton are consider a bid for a striker from their rivals Liverpool, while the Hammers move for an Inter striker according to Thursday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsene Wenger’s hopes of finally landing Julian Draxler have been severely damaged after the Germany international was told he would not be allowed to leave Wolfsburg

– Shkodran Mustafi has moved a step closer to joining Arsenal after being left out of Valencia’s friendly with Bournemouth (The Sun)

– Arsene Wenger has received the green light to press on with a move for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette (The Independent)

– Wojciech Szczesny will rejoin Roma on loan for a second season with the option for making the move permanent (Calciomercato)

Burnley

–  Burnley have entered the race with Southampton to sign Anderlecht midfielder Steven Defour (The Sun)

Chelsea

– Chelsea have reportedly offered £30 million for the services of German international Shkodran Mustafi (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace face competition from Everton and Sunderland for one of their main summer targets Christian Benteke (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton

Christian Benteke: Could be on the way out at Anfield

– Everton could make an audacious move for Liverpool’s Christian Benteke, but face competition from Sunderland for the striker’s signature

– Mario Mandzukic is being linked with Everton, Tottenham and West Ham after being told his game time will decrease due to Juventus’ signing of Gonzalo Higuain (Corriere dello Sport)

– Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio (Marca)

Hull City

– Harry Maguire is set to hand in a transfer request at Hull City to facilitate a move to Middlesbrough (Hull Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Claudio Ranieri has hinted that Leicester are not finished in the transfer market and to expect more signings (Daily Mail)

Liverpool

– Everton could make an audacious move for Liverpool’s Christian Benteke, but face competition from Sunderland for the striker’s signature

– Liverpool have made an offer to capture the services of Thomas Vermaelen from Barcelona (AS)

Liverpool have failed in a bid to sign Gremio forward Luan Vieira

Manchester City

John Stones: Still on Chelsea's wishlist

– Manchester City are set to follow up the signing of Gabriel Jesus with the £15million capture of Atletico Nacional striker Marlos Moreno

– Manchester City are expected to meet Everton’s £50million asking price for defender John Stones. (The Times)

Manchester United

– Jose Mourinho has confirmed they will make another summer signing, with Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci and Southampton’s Jose Fonte possible targets (Daily Star)

– Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is also a £45 million target for the Red Devils despite having re-signed for Real Madrid recently (El Confidencial)

– Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger has been offered to AC Milan, Inter, Lazio and Juventus but would need to get a pay cut in order to join any Serie A club (Corriere dello Sport)

– Juventus are lining up PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi if Paul Pogba joins Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Middlesbrough

– Hull have rejected a second bid worth £5million from Middlesbrough for centre-back Harry Maguire (Daily Mail)

– Aitor Karanka wants to keep Adam Reach at Middlesbrough after the club rejected a £2million offer from Sheffield Wednesday for the winger (The Sun)

Southampton

–  Burnley have entered the race with Southampton to sign Anderlecht midfielder Steven Defour (The Sun)

Stoke

– Robin van Persie has reportedly turned his back on the chance to join Stoke City on loan next season (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland

– Everton could make an audacious move for Liverpool’s Christian Benteke, but face competition from Sunderland for the striker’s signature

– Rubin Zazan midfielder Yann M’Vila is set to return to Sunderland on a permanent basis as David Moyes’ first signing as new manager (Daily Star)

– Moyes is also considering handing a 12-month contract to former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar (The Times)

Swansea

– West Ham hope to sign both Andre Ayew from Swansea for £16million and the forward’s brother, Jordan, in an £8million deal from Aston Villa (The Sun)

– Swansea are close to agreeing a deal for Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente only days after the player’s agent ruled out a move (The Times)

Tottenham

Mario Mandzukic: Linked with West Ham

– Tottenham are set to enter talks with Sporting Braga over a £10million move for Portugal midfielder Rafa Silva (Daily Mirror)

– Norwich have beaten Brighton to the £8million signature of Tottenham midfielder Alex Pritchard (The Sun)

– Mario Mandzukic is being linked with Everton, Tottenham and West Ham after being told his game time will decrease due to Juventus’ signing of Gonzalo Higuain (Corriere dello Sport)

– Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio (Marca)

Watford

– Watford may be set to miss out on target Mauricio Isla, as reports in Italy suggest that the Juventus midfielder is on his way to newly promoted Serie A side Cagliari (Gianluca Di Marzio)

West Brom

– West Brom could unveil the £16million signing of West Ham striker Diafra Sakho today (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham

– West Ham United are planning to table a £12.6million bid for Eder (Corriere dello Sport)

– West Ham hope to sign both Andre Ayew from Swansea for £16million and the forward’s brother, Jordan, in an £8million deal from Aston Villa (The Sun)

– Former Newcastle defender Davide Santon is set to join West Ham on loan from Inter Milan (The Sun)

– Mario Mandzukic is being linked with Everton, Tottenham and West Ham after being told his game time will decrease due to Juventus’ signing of Gonzalo Higuain (Corriere dello Sport)

– West Ham United’s £26million pursuit of AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca could hinge on whether the Hammers win their Europa League qualifying game. (Daily Mirror)

Germany Holland France argentina brazil Rumour Mill Portugal poland Croatia Colombia Ghana

Related Articles