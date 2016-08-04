Rumour Mill: West Ham want Inter star; Toffees want Reds man

Everton are consider a bid for a striker from their rivals Liverpool, while the Hammers move for an Inter striker according to Thursday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsene Wenger’s hopes of finally landing Julian Draxler have been severely damaged after the Germany international was told he would not be allowed to leave Wolfsburg

– Shkodran Mustafi has moved a step closer to joining Arsenal after being left out of Valencia’s friendly with Bournemouth (The Sun)

– Arsene Wenger has received the green light to press on with a move for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette (The Independent)

– Wojciech Szczesny will rejoin Roma on loan for a second season with the option for making the move permanent (Calciomercato)

Burnley

– Burnley have entered the race with Southampton to sign Anderlecht midfielder Steven Defour (The Sun)

Chelsea

– Chelsea have reportedly offered £30 million for the services of German international Shkodran Mustafi (Corriere dello Sport)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace face competition from Everton and Sunderland for one of their main summer targets Christian Benteke (Croydon Advertiser)

Everton

– Everton could make an audacious move for Liverpool’s Christian Benteke, but face competition from Sunderland for the striker’s signature

– Mario Mandzukic is being linked with Everton, Tottenham and West Ham after being told his game time will decrease due to Juventus’ signing of Gonzalo Higuain (Corriere dello Sport)

– Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio (Marca)

Hull City

– Harry Maguire is set to hand in a transfer request at Hull City to facilitate a move to Middlesbrough (Hull Daily Mail)

Leicester

– Claudio Ranieri has hinted that Leicester are not finished in the transfer market and to expect more signings (Daily Mail)

Liverpool

– Liverpool have made an offer to capture the services of Thomas Vermaelen from Barcelona (AS)

– Liverpool have failed in a bid to sign Gremio forward Luan Vieira

Manchester City

– Manchester City are set to follow up the signing of Gabriel Jesus with the £15million capture of Atletico Nacional striker Marlos Moreno

– Manchester City are expected to meet Everton’s £50million asking price for defender John Stones. (The Times)

Manchester United

– Jose Mourinho has confirmed they will make another summer signing, with Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci and Southampton’s Jose Fonte possible targets (Daily Star)

– Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata is also a £45 million target for the Red Devils despite having re-signed for Real Madrid recently (El Confidencial)

– Manchester United outcast Bastian Schweinsteiger has been offered to AC Milan, Inter, Lazio and Juventus but would need to get a pay cut in order to join any Serie A club (Corriere dello Sport)

– Juventus are lining up PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi if Paul Pogba joins Manchester United (Calciomercato)

Middlesbrough

– Hull have rejected a second bid worth £5million from Middlesbrough for centre-back Harry Maguire (Daily Mail)

– Aitor Karanka wants to keep Adam Reach at Middlesbrough after the club rejected a £2million offer from Sheffield Wednesday for the winger (The Sun)

Southampton

Stoke

– Robin van Persie has reportedly turned his back on the chance to join Stoke City on loan next season (Stoke Sentinel)

Sunderland

– Rubin Zazan midfielder Yann M’Vila is set to return to Sunderland on a permanent basis as David Moyes’ first signing as new manager (Daily Star)

– Moyes is also considering handing a 12-month contract to former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar (The Times)

Swansea

– West Ham hope to sign both Andre Ayew from Swansea for £16million and the forward’s brother, Jordan, in an £8million deal from Aston Villa (The Sun)

– Swansea are close to agreeing a deal for Sevilla striker Fernando Llorente only days after the player’s agent ruled out a move (The Times)

Tottenham

– Tottenham are set to enter talks with Sporting Braga over a £10million move for Portugal midfielder Rafa Silva (Daily Mirror)

– Norwich have beaten Brighton to the £8million signature of Tottenham midfielder Alex Pritchard (The Sun)

Watford

– Watford may be set to miss out on target Mauricio Isla, as reports in Italy suggest that the Juventus midfielder is on his way to newly promoted Serie A side Cagliari (Gianluca Di Marzio)

West Brom

– West Brom could unveil the £16million signing of West Ham striker Diafra Sakho today (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham

– West Ham United are planning to table a £12.6million bid for Eder (Corriere dello Sport)

– West Ham hope to sign both Andre Ayew from Swansea for £16million and the forward’s brother, Jordan, in an £8million deal from Aston Villa (The Sun)

– Former Newcastle defender Davide Santon is set to join West Ham on loan from Inter Milan (The Sun)

– West Ham United’s £26million pursuit of AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca could hinge on whether the Hammers win their Europa League qualifying game. (Daily Mirror)