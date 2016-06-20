Rumour Mill: Man Utd & Arsenal eye Vietto; Reds’ £35m bid

Luciano Vietto: Out of favour at Atletico

Manchester United and Arsenal are both eyeing a move for Luciano Vietto, while Liverpool are set to make a bid for Marek Hamsik, according to Monday’s transfer rumours.

Arsenal

– Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes (Daily Express)

– Arsenal will try and land Stevan Jovetic as Inter Milan look to offload the forward (Sports Mediaset)

– Arsenal have suffered a blow after Juventus made Alexis Sanchez their top target ahead of the anticipated departure of Alvaro Morata this summer (Telelombardia)

– Arsene Wenger has revealed that Jamie Vardy has all but turned down the chance to move to Arsenal to stay at Leicester next season

– Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to pay £19.6m for Sofiane Boufal (Daily Express)

– Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 26, is expected to return to the club this summer. He spent last season on loan at Roma but negotiations over extending that deal are not progressing well (Guardian)

– Arsenal are set to step up their interest in Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj with a £14.8m bid (Le 10 Sport)

– Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is considering a shock swoop for Manchester United utility man Daley Blind (Sunday Mirror)

– Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto (Talksport)

Bournemouth

– Former Liverpool and Chelsea midfielder Raul Meireles has been in England this week as he looks to seal a move to Bournemouth, having decided against a move to Aston Villa (Aktif mediya)

– Aston Villa’s Jordon Veretout is said to be unsettled at the club and Bournemouth are looking to keep tabs on the player after being linked with Veretout back in May (Birmingham Mail)

– West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is still keen on Bournemouth front man Callum Wilson (Daily Star)

Burnley

– Leicester City have made a £11million bid for Burnley defender Michael Keane over the weekend (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea

– Juventus are ready to offer € 40 million for Valencia star Andre Gomes despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

– Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to pay £19.6m for Sofiane Boufal (Daily Express)

– Everton are ready to fight to keep hold of Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku this summer as they prepare to hold talks with the striker’s agent (Go West London)

Crystal Palace

– Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for free agent defender Eyong Enoh as his deal at Standard Liege is about to expire (Sky Sports)

Everton

– Swansea City have joined the race to sign Simone Zaza, with Everton, West Ham and Southampton also all keen on signing the player (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Everton manager Ronald Koeman could swoop for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin in a shock Saints reunion (Daily Mirror)

– Saint Etienne have stolen a march on Stoke, Swansea, Sunderland and Everton sign Montpellier midfielder Bryan Dabo (L’Equipe)

– Barcelona will not be making a bid for Ramiro Funes Mori this summer, according to the Spanish club’s sporting director (Sport)

– Everton are ready to fight to keep hold of Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku this summer as they prepare to hold talks with the striker’s agent (Go West London)

– Newcastle United have quoted Everton £25m for star midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum this summer (Daily Mirror)

Hull City

– Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher is continuing to interest the likes of Celtic, Aston Villa, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, although the Owls’ interest in him is set to cool due to his current weekly wages of £40,000 (Yorkshire Post)

Leicester City

– Leicester City have seen a second bid for Troy Deeney rejected by Watford (Watford Observer)

– Leicester are closing in on a deal to sign Nice midfielder Nampalys Mendy after the club accepted a revised offer of around £10 million (The Observer)

– Leicester City have made a £11 million bid for Burnley defender Michael Keane over the weekend (Daily Mirror)

– Arsene Wenger has revealed that Jamie Vardy has all but turned down the chance to move to Arsenal to stay at Leicester next season

– Leicester City’s 25-year-old France international midfielder N’Golo Kante is also a target for Champions League winners Madrid (AS)

Liverpool

– Liverpool are looking to make a £35million bid for Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik (Emanuele Giulianelli/ Gazetta Dello Sport)

– Liverpool ace Jordon Ibe has been pictured wearing a West Ham shirt – but the Hammers have swiftly denied any move for the forward (Daily Express)

– Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski is closing in on a move to Liverpool (BBC/ Ben Smith)

– Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will get no favours from old club Liverpool after asking for both Andre Wisdom and Joe Gomez on loan (The Sun)

– Swansea are to make stunning £10million moves for West Ham’s unsettled striker Enner Valencia and Liverpool star Danny Ings (The Sun)

– Liverpool are not interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic (Liverpool Echo)

– Liverpool are facing competition from Monaco for Aston Villa defender Jordan Amavi in the summer transfer window (Daily Express)

Manchester City

– Manchester City’s bid to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit a snag (Daily Mirror)

– Roma are preparing a double swoop for Manchester City defensive duo Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna with Yaya Toure set to remain at the Etihad (Il Messaggero)

– Manchester City want to beat Barcelona to the signature of Spain striker Nolito who now has five goals and four assists in his 12-game international career (Daily Mail)

– Manchester City have reportedly joined Barcelona and Juventus in the race to sign 19-year-old Palmeiras forward Gabriel Jesus after placing a £16.7million bid to secure his services (Duncan Castles via One World Sports)

– Juventus have promised midfielder superstar Paul Pogba that he can leave the club this summer – but only if a team can match their valuation of him. Both Manchester clubs are mentioned as potential destinations for the Frenchman (Marca)

– Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has begun talks with Real Madrid over a summer transfer (Marca)

Manchester United

– Zlatan Ibrahimovic has still not decided whether to join Manchester United or move elsewhere, according to his agent (Telefoot)

– Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s agent told BBC he is still trying to secure a move to Manchester United for his client

– Juventus are ready to offer € 40 million for Valencia star Andre Gomes despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

– Neymar is considering offers from United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as well as fresh terms from Barcelona (ABC)

– Bordeaux sensation Adam Ounas may have dropped a clanger and revealed over social media that he is joining Manchester United this summer (Daily Mirror)

– Fenerbahce winger Luis Nani remained coy regarding his reported deal with Manchester United (FotoSpor)

– Marco Verratti will not be leaving Paris St-Germain this summer, according to his agent Donato Di Campli (TMW Radio)

– Everton manager Ronald Koeman could swoop for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin in a shock Saints reunion (Daily Mirror)

– Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has officially confirmed to Manchester United that the La Liga giants will not exercise their option to take David De Gea to Spain next season (Daily Express)

– Juventus have promised midfielder superstar Paul Pogba that he can leave the club this summer – but only if a team can match their valuation of him. Both Manchester clubs are mentioned as potential destinations for the Frenchman (Marca)

– Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has begun talks with Real Madrid over a summer transfer (Marca)

– Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto (Talksport)

Middlesbrough

– Middlesbrough have competition from Napoli to sign Marten De Roon (Tuttomercatoweb)

– West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison is set to sign a new contract and snub a return to former club Middlesbrough (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton

– Tottenham will hold further talks with Southampton as they move closer to signing midfielder Victor Wanyama, 24 (Daily Mail)

– Southampton are interested in signing Anderlecht’s Denis Praet, and the Premier League side could be one of his preferred destination (Nieuwsblad)

Stoke City

– Stoke City are interested in signing Udinese winger Gabriel Torje this summer (Fotomac)

– Saint Etienne have stolen a march on Stoke, Swansea, Sunderland and Everton sign Montpellier midfielder Bryan Dabo (L’Equipe)

Sunderland

– Sam Allardyce is eyeing up Wolfsburg forward Bas Dost, though any deal would likely have to wait until after Euro 2016 (The Sun)

– Roma’s Edin Dzeko was linked with an audacious move to Sunderland over the weekend (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher is continuing to interest the likes of Celtic, Aston Villa, Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, although the Owls’ interest in him is set to cool due to his current weekly wages of £40,000 (Yorkshire Post)

– Saint Etienne have stolen a march on Stoke, Swansea, Sunderland and Everton sign Montpellier midfielder Bryan Dabo (L’Equipe)

Swansea City

– Swansea City have joined the race to sign Simone Zaza, with Everton, West Ham and Southampton also all keen on signing the player (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Swansea are to make stunning £10million moves for West Ham’s unsettled striker Enner Valencia and Liverpool star Danny Ings (The Sun)

– Swansea have entered the race to sign Empoli’s Mario Rui (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Saint Etienne have stolen a march on Stoke, Swansea, Sunderland and Everton sign Montpellier midfielder Bryan Dabo (L’Equipe)

Tottenham

– Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race for Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes (Daily Express)

– West Ham have joined Tottenham, West Brom, AC Milan, Roma and Fiorentina in the race to sign highly-rated Palermo attacker Franco Vazquez this summer (Ilsole24ore.com)

– Tottenham will hold further talks with Southampton as they move closer to signing midfielder Victor Wanyama, 24 (Daily Mail)

Watford

– Leicester City have seen a second bid for Troy Deeney rejected by Watford (Watford Observer)

– Trabzonspor are keen on signing Ecuador international Juan Carlos Paredes from The Hornets and that Dame N’Doye could be offered as part of any potential deal (Fotomac)

– New Aston Villa manager Roberto di Matteo wants to sign Watford goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon, 29, but there may be a problem over the Romanian’s wages (Daily Mirror)

West Brom

– West Ham have joined Tottenham, West Brom, AC Milan, Roma and Fiorentina in the race to sign highly-rated Palermo attacker Franco Vazquez this summer (Ilsole24ore.com)

– West Bromwich Albion midfielder James Morrison is set to sign a new contract and snub a return to former club Middlesbrough (Daily Telegraph)

– West Brom have made a £4 million bid for Queens Park Rangers winger Matt Phillips and are close to agreeing a new contract with James Morrison (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham

– West Ham have failed in a move for Besiktas ace Atiba Hutchinson accoridng to the Turkish club’s president (Goal)

– West Ham are plotting a shock move for German international Andre Schurrle (Kickoff)

– Liverpool ace Jordon Ibe has been pictured wearing a West Ham shirt – but the Hammers have swiftly denied any move for the forward (Daily Express)

– West Ham have joined Tottenham, West Brom, AC Milan, Roma and Fiorentina in the race to sign highly-rated Palermo attacker Franco Vazquez this summer (Ilsole24ore.com)

– Swansea City have joined the race to sign Simone Zaza, with Everton, West Ham and Southampton also all keen on signing the player (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Swansea are to make stunning £10million moves for West Ham’s unsettled striker Enner Valencia and Liverpool star Danny Ings (The Sun)

– West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic is still keen on Bournemouth front man Callum Wilson (Daily Star)