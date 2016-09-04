Rush: Liverpool lack consistency, top four would be ‘a bonus’

Liverpool ambassador Ian Rush says the Reds must stop ‘blowing hot and cold’ if they are to achieve a top-four finish.

The Reds have begun the season in inconsistent style, with a win, a defeat and a draw from their opening three Premier League matches.

But Rush believes Jurgen Klopp is the right man to inspire Liverpool to achieve their aim of securing a return to the Champions League.

Rush said: “It’s the most interesting Premier League in a long time with a lot of new managers.

“For me, it would be a bonus if Liverpool finished in the top four. That’s the target.

“I was with them in pre-season and they blow a bit hot and cold. They just need consistency and they’ve got the right manager to do that.

“The last time we almost won the league under Brendan Rodgers we weren’t in Europe, so I’m hoping maybe for something similar.”

Former striker Rush says he was disappointed to see his fellow Welshman Joe Allen leave Anfield this summer.

Midfielder Allen’s four-year stay on Merseyside came to an end when he joined Stoke for £13million.

“It was sad to see Joe go because he had a great Euros and in his last three months at Liverpool he did what the manager (Jurgen Klopp) asked,” said Rush.

“The manager wanted him to score more goals, he did that and got into more (scoring) positions.

“People were raising questions about him when he joined from Swansea, but he overcame that and became a better player at Liverpool.”