Russia defender to learn from Ramos when he faces Salah

Russia defender Ilya Kupetov believes that silencing Mohamed Salah at the World Cup is possible – after Sergio Ramos showed the watching world how he could be stopped.

The Egyptian star dislocated his shoulder after a challenge with Ramos, with the Spaniard bundling the Liverpool man to the floor in the Champions League final.

Ramos has reacted, saying that he did nothing wrong, but Salah says that what the Real Madrid defender did to him was not OK.

And now Kupetov, who plays for Spartak Moscow, is promising more rough-house tactics for the Liverpool star in the World Cup.

“Salah’s game doesn’t worry me. How do you stop him? Well, you can do what Sergio Ramos did for example,” Kutepov said.

“He showed us one way of stopping him and I can’t say that I was upset when I watched him get injured in the final.

“I wish him a quick recovery and I’ll be happy if he plays at the World Cup because it helps you improve when you play against such a genius.”

