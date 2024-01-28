Ruthless Arteta to replace top Arsenal star with ‘sublime’ Brighton ace, as Gunners leapfrog Man Utd in pursuit

Mikel Arteta could replace Gabriel Martinelli in a savage twist at Arsenal, as the Gunners have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City in the chase to sign Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arteta has worked closely with Martinelli in recent years to help the left winger become a nightmare for opposition defenders. So far this season, Martinelli has notched six goals and three assists in 25 games.

That includes a brace as Arsenal thrashed fellow London club Crystal Palace 5-0 in their last match. Martinelli incredibly managed to get in behind the Palace defence twice in stoppage time, finishing off both chances to round off a brilliant day for Arteta’s side.

However, the 22-year-old could soon be handed a monumental snub by his manager. It seems Arteta feels something is missing on the left flank, as he reportedly wants Arsenal to bring in a new wide man who can help the team get the better of Liverpool and Man City.

According to the Evening Standard, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal are firmly on the trail of Brighton ace Mitoma.

It is claimed that the North London side have even moved into pole position to capture the Japan international, having overtaken Man Utd and City in the transfer race.

Arsenal have been charmed by Mitoma’s ‘sublime’ performances since he forced his way into Brighton’s starting eleven in November 2022.

Mitoma is an intelligent and pacy dribbler who can breeze past multiple defenders before either putting a cross in or finishing past the goalkeeper.

Arsenal in for Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma

He looks set to be the latest Seagulls man to leave the Amex for a ‘Big Six’ team, after players such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma and Arsenal’s very own Ben White.

Although, Mitoma will not be moving to Arsenal, Man Utd or City in the January transfer window. As Brighton have shown in the past, they will only sell their top players when the time is right, and Roberto de Zerbi will not want to lose a vital star such as Mitoma midway through the campaign.

Due to this stance, Arsenal will have to wait until the summer before they can forge an agreement for the 26-year-old attacker. Previous reports have suggested Brighton want £70m to sell Mitoma.

Martinelli will be extremely disappointed if Arsenal go through with their proposed swoop for Mitoma, as it would mean he is no longer guaranteed to start every match under Arteta. As such, it is down to Martinelli to continue his goalscoring run and show the likes of Arteta and Edu that he is the right man for the left winger position for years to come. An excellent final few months of the season for Martinelli could convince Arsenal to end their interest in Mitoma.

