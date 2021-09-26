Ruthless Chelsea ‘willing’ to axe team’s heart with ‘little chance’ of salvation

A surprise report has claimed Chelsea are ‘willing to sanction’ the sale of one of their most influential stars to prevent what all clubs try to avoid.

Despite falling to Man City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Chelsea are strongly tipped to play a major part in this year’s title race. Under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues have developed into an efficient outfit with barely a weakness to be found.

One player who has been critical to Chelsea’s success over the last half-decade is N’Golo Kante.

The Frenchman, 30, has arguably been the Premier League’s finest holding midfielder since moving to England initially with Leicester in 2015.

Kante put in a series of mammoth displays as Chelsea marched towards their second Champions League success last season. However, injury struggles have increasingly begun to affect the midfield dynamo in recent years.

And with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic taking their games to the next level, plus the likes of Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher in the pipeline, a surprise report from Goal has revealed Kante could soon be axed.

Citing Spanish outlet Fichajes, it’s stated Chelsea are ‘willing to sanction’ Kante’s departure in 2022. At that time, Kante will have just a single year remaining on his deal that expires in 2023.

Ben Chilwell needs out at Chelsea Chilwell has fallen out of favour in the Chelsea side and he might find it difficult to regain his place.

The report goes on to claim there is ‘little sign’ he will sign an extension to that deal.

As such, Chelsea will reportedly consider selling Kante next summer in order to avoid losing him for free 12 months later.

That would come as a major blow to Thomas Tuchel. Indeed, the German boss recently hailed Kante as a “unique” player when listing seven impressive strings to the midfielder’s bow.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“Obvious” choice to leave Chelsea – Giroud

Meanwhile, Olivier Giroud has revealed he told Chelsea that the last three months of his spell there were “too difficult”, which prompted his decision to leave this summer.

The ever-reliable striker departed Stamford Bridge when joining AC Milan this summer.

In an interview with Telefoot in his native France, Giroud claimed it was the “obvious choice” to depart.

He said: “I liked the Premier League, but at some point, I had to make a decision. I told [Thomas] Tuchel that the last three months had been too difficult.

“It was an obvious choice to leave Chelsea, I moved on with great emotion for all the moments we lived. Some were good, some others not as much, but we won three important titles.”

READ MORE: £30m Chelsea decision could leave Arsenal vulnerable to talisman’s transfer