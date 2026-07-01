Oliver Glasner will take over as boss of Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have appointed Oliver Glasner as their new head coach less than 24 hours after deciding to part company with Vitor Pereira, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The swift appointment comes after owner Evangelos Marinakis acted decisively to reshape the club’s direction ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Pereira leaves the City Ground after steering Forest to Premier League safety and an impressive run to the Europa League semi-finals last season.

The former Wolves boss had entered the summer expecting to lead the club into the new campaign, but TEAMtalk understands Marinakis was never fully convinced he was the right long-term fit despite those achievements.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Forest owner had been assessing alternative candidates for several weeks.

Marco Silva was understood to be Marinakis’ first-choice appointment, but the Fulham boss ultimately chose to take over at Benfica, forcing Forest to move onto other options.

That paved the way for Glasner. TEAMtalk understands Forest first made contact with the Austrian last week after learning he would be open to taking over at the City Ground following his departure from Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Those discussions quickly accelerated.

Forest had until July 1 to activate the clause allowing Pereira’s departure, and once that decision was made the club moved immediately to finalise Glasner’s appointment.

Sources have confirmed the 50-year-old has now agreed terms and will become Nottingham Forest’s new head coach.

Crucially, TEAMtalk understands Glasner was given significant assurances over the role before accepting the position.

Forest have promised the former Crystal Palace boss a much greater say over recruitment than his predecessor enjoyed, with Glasner set to play a central role in shaping the club’s transfer strategy and long-term football vision.

The increased influence over signings and future planning proved a major factor in convincing him to accept the role.

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Glasner a big capture for Forest

Marinakis is believed to see Glasner as a coach capable of establishing a clear football identity while helping Forest build on their recent progress in both domestic and European competition.

Glasner held talks over moves to the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan this summer, so Forest being able to lure him to the City Ground is as something of a significant coup.

Attention now turns to the transfer market and Glasner has been promised funds, part of which will come from the £130million sale of Elliot Anderson – who is heading to Manchester City.

With Glasner officially in place, Forest are expected to accelerate their summer recruitment plans, with several targets already identified before his appointment.

The club believe the Austrian’s arrival will strengthen their ability to attract players, particularly given his reputation for developing talent and building competitive teams.

For Forest, the speed of the change underlines the club’s determination to move quickly after deciding a new direction was needed.

Despite Pereira delivering survival and a memorable European run, Marinakis has opted for a fresh approach.

TEAMtalk understands Forest believe Glasner is the coach capable of taking the club to the next level, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

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